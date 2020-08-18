Stevenson Ranch Library to Continue as Emergency Cooling Center Through Friday

With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County soaring and remaining in the triple digits for several days in a row, the County of Los Angeles is activating additional Emergency Cooling Centers, including Stevenson Ranch Library, this week and extending others to help residents beat the heat.

Stevenson Ranch Library is located at 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, 91381. Hours: Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Friday, Aug. 21, from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The additional and newly extended Centers are:

Claremont Library

208 North Harvard Avenue

Claremont, CA 91711

Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Friday, Aug. 21

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Huntington Park Library

6518 Miles Avenue

Huntington Park, CA 90255

Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Friday, Aug. 21

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

San Angelo Park

245 South San Angelo Park

La Puente, CA 91746

Wednesday, Aug. 19 – Friday, Aug. 21

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunshine Park

515 Deepmead Avenue

La Puente, CA 91744

Monday, Aug. 17 – Friday, Aug. 21

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Salazar Park

3864 Whittier Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90023

Wednesday, Aug. 19 – Friday, Aug. 21

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Quartz Hill Library

5040 West Avenue M-2

Quartz Hill, CA 93356

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Friday, Aug. 21

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The County is continuing a strong collaboration with various communities, such as Azusa, Baldwin Park, Burbank, Canoga Park, Claremont, Duarte, El Monte, Glendale, Glendora, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Palmdale, Pico Rivera, Quartz Hill, San Fernando, Sherman Oaks, South El Monte, Stevenson Ranch, Topanga and Torrance to bring this important support service to all residents at no cost.

All Centers will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety criteria from the current Health Officer Order. They are located in areas selected based on heat forecasts provided by the National Weather Service and impact to regions identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Locations and operating hours may be adjusted based on weather conditions.

To obtain a list of all Emergency Cooling Centers located throughout Los Angeles or view a map of these sites, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or dial 2-1-1.

The County also reminds all members of the public to take the following extra precautions during hot weather:

– Avoid the sun – stay indoors from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.

– Drink plenty of fluids – 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.

– Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these

nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.

– Avoid alcohol.

– Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.

– Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.

– Stay cool indoors during peak hours – set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit a County Emergency Cooling Center. Find a local emergency cooling center at ready.lacounty.gov/heat.

– Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.

– Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.

– Keep pets indoors – heat also affects your pets, so please keep them indoors. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.

For more information on heat-related illnesses and prevention, please visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website at publichealth.lacounty.gov.