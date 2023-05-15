Left to right: Stevenson Ranch Elementary School Teacher Grant Recipient Carrie Boyd and Principal Diana Stenross receive a grant from Mariam Nasiry, California Credit Union senior school and community development officer. The grant will be used to create an American history program modeled after the television show Amazing Race.

Stevenson Ranch Teacher Awarded California Credit Union Grant

Uploaded: , Monday, May 15, 2023

By Press Release

Carrie Boyd’s fifth grade students at Stevenson Ranch Elementary School, will soon have an exciting new program modeled after the television show Amazing Race to teach American history, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Spring 2023 Teacher Grant program. Through the grant, the school will create the innovative program to teach problem-solving skills through math, engineering and language arts relating to history.

“Each of these grant programs demonstrate the tremendous passion, creativity, and dedication our teachers bring to inspiring their students to learn and excel,” said Steve O’Connell, California Credit Union CEO. “We congratulate and thank all of these incredible teachers for their commitment to creating innovative programs that will make a meaningful difference in their students’ lives.”

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in Los Angeles and Orange County. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

A complete list of the Spring 2023 California Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients includes:

Photos of all recipients can be found [here].

