Stevenson Ranch Tennis Star Wins Prestigious Ojai Tournament

Stevenson Ranch rising tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter has made headlines this season by capturing the prestigious Ojai Tennis Tournament title, one of junior tennis’s most historic and respected events.

Saulter, a junior at West Ranch High School, is the standout #1 tennis player for West Ranch High School and MVP for the Foothill Division.

She is also currently a quarterfinalist for the Youth Athlete of the Year Award with 3BRAND and Sports Illustrated. The winner of the contest will appear in a 3BRAND advertisement in Sports Illustrated and receive $25,000. The Youth Athlete of the Year contest benefits the the V Foundation for Cancer Research and Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation.

Saulter, 16, is recognized as one of the top young tennis players in the region. Her Ojai victory adds to a growing list of accomplishments.

“This recognition means so much because it reflects the dedication and countless hours Ta’leighah has put into her training and growth as a player,” said her mother, Kelly Saulter. “She truly embodies what it means to be an athlete of excellence.”

