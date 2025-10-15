Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors at USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento

Stevenson Ranch tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter earned national recognition this month after an impressive performance at the USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento, where she finished as a finalist for the bronze medal.

The USTA National Level 2 is one of the most competitive junior tournaments in the country, bringing together top-ranked players from across the United States. Competing against elite athletes, Saulter displayed exceptional athleticism, focus, and determination throughout the event.

Her strong showing in Sacramento adds to a growing list of achievements that have made her one of the brightest young prospects in junior tennis. Known for her relentless work ethic and discipline, Saulter continues to represent the Stevenson Ranch community with pride both on and off the court.

“Ta’Leighah’s success is a reflection of her dedication and love for the game,” said her mother, Kelly Saulter. “She has worked incredibly hard to reach this level, and we’re proud to see her efforts paying off against top national competition.”

