Stolen Vehicle Suspect Prompts Lockdown of Two SCV Schools

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, along with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Aero Bureau, actively searched for a stolen vehicle suspect who fled on foot along the 24200 block of Oak Vale Drive in Valencia on Monday afternoon.
A containment was set up while deputies continued to search for the suspect.
As a precaution, Placerita Junior High School and Old Orchard Elementary School were placed on lockdown.
As of 3:15 p.m., the lockdowns were lifted and the area has been cleared.
“The containment is no longer in place,” said Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “The investigation is ongoing.”
