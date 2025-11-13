Storm Coming to Los Angeles County: Burn Scar Areas Under Evacuation Warning

Los Angeles County is monitoring the forecast of light to moderate rain, expected to arrive in the Los Angeles County region on Thursday night, Nov. 11 and last through Sunday, Nov. 16.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain totals and intensities that will vary across mountains, foothills, valleys, and the basin. Based on the latest forecast, County Public Works has issued a Phase 1 debris flow assessment (the lowest threat level) for first-year burn areas. These areas will receive Evacuation Warnings this afternoon through mass notification systems and in-person notifications by Law Enforcement.

Evacuation Warnings Issued:

Out of an abundance of caution, all first-year burn scar areas across Los Angeles County have been placed under an evacuation Warning due to mudflow vulnerability. Please have a go bag prepared and be ready to evacuate.

For the latest updates on evacuation warnings and alerts, visit lacounty.gov/emergency.

Mud and Debris Flow Forecast:

Our weather forecasters and engineers expect the possibility of small, isolated debris and mudflows in recent burn scar areas. Potentially vulnerable locations in the Third District include the Palisades, Hurst, Kenneth, Sunset, and Franklin burn areas. Streets may be flooded or blocked by debris. A few structures may be endangered, in addition to those advised to be prepared to evacuate with any forecast of rain.

L.A. County Public Works crews will mobilize storm patrols and monitor vulnerable communities. They have been working continuously to prepare debris basins, dams, and channels, and stormwater capture facilities. Stormwater capture facilities are prepared to operate.

Key Storm Preparedness Tips:

-Know Your Risk: Visit waterforla.lacounty.gov/flood- preparedness/ to learn about local flood risk, evacuation routes, and safety tips.

-Be Prepared: Create an emergency kit, develop a family communication plan, and safeguard important documents. Find preparedness resources and sign up for emergency alerts through ready.lacounty.gov.

-Stay Informed: Tune into local news outlets and follow trusted sources like the National Weather Service on X and other social media platforms.

To report storm-related incidents please contact LA County Public Works 24/7 Dispatch at 1-800-675-4357.

Like this: Like Loading...