Storm Season is Over, County Still Below Annual Rainfall Totals

As the storm season officially concluded on Tuesday, April 15, Los Angeles County has captured 11.9 billion gallons of stormwater over the past several months.

While the recent late-winter storms provided a much-needed boost, the region remains far below its typical annual rainfall totals.

Since the beginning of storm season on Oct. 1, downtown Los Angeles has recorded just 6.6 inches of rain, less than half the annual average of 15.4 inches. In stark contrast, last year’s storm season brought 21.2 inches of rain to the area, enabling the county to recharge its groundwater aquifers with more than 117 billion gallons of stormwater, enough to meet the water needs of nearly 2.9 million people for an entire year.

The low rainfall totals this season highlight the ongoing challenges the region faces in managing its water resources, particularly in the context of persistent drought conditions.

“This year’s storm season reminds us how urgent it is to build a more resilient, reliable water system,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, who authored the Los Angeles County Water Plan. “That’s why we are advancing bold, coordinated strategies through our L.A. County Water Plan to capture, store, and manage our local water supply—especially as climate change makes weather patterns more extreme and less predictable.”

The plan, adopted by the Board of Supervisors and 10 water agencies across the region, targets four key areas of action:

— Enhancing regional water supply reliability by improving coordination and leveraging existing resources and infrastructure.

— Improving the quality, production, and cost-effective treatment of unused groundwater supplies through collaborative regional efforts.

— Ensuring equitable water service for all communities, with particular focus on under-resourced areas.

— Mitigating the impact of wildfires on the region’s water supply through coordinated land and water management.

As the storm season concludes, Los Angeles County Public Works, in partnership with regional water agencies, continues its efforts to increase stormwater capture. This includes innovative solutions like forecast-informed reservoir operations, strategic infrastructure upgrades, and regular sediment removal from reservoirs to maximize storage.

“Los Angeles County’s flood control system is not just a historical achievement,” said Mark Pestrella, P.E., Director of Los Angeles County Public Works. “It is a vital and evolving necessity for the safety and well-being of our communities and for safeguarding our local water resources, every single water year. Its continued maintenance and modernization are paramount in the face of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.”

For more information about stormwater capture and water management in Los Angeles County, visit WaterforLA.com.

