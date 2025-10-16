header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
October 16
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Strong Academic Improvement for Students in Saugus Union School District
| Thursday, Oct 16, 2025
Saugus Union

The California Department of Education has announced the release of the 2025 statewide assessment results covering the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and the English Language Proficiency Assessments for California.

Saugus Union School District results reflect the dedication and commitment of students, staff and families during the 2024-2025 school year.

The CAASPP system, which includes the Smarter Balanced Summative Assessments for English Language Arts/Literacy and Mathematics, is a critical measure of student readiness for college and career based on California’s rigorous academic standards.

Key Highlights for SUSD from the 2025 Results

— English Language Arts: 68.94% of students in grades 3-6 met or exceeded the state standard. SUSD students continued their tradition of excellence by achieving a 2.76% increase over the 2023-2024 school year. This rate remains significantly above the state and county averages.

— Mathematics: 64.35% of students in grades 3-6 met or exceeded the state standard. SUSD students demonstrated their high level of learning with an increase of 2.25% over the 2023-2024 school year. SUSD teachers continued making strategic instructional adjustments to create these notable gains. The gains also illustrate district efforts to close the achievement gap because the instructional work positively impacted our Students with Disabilities, Socioeconomically Disadvantaged and Homeless student groups.

— Targeted Growth: The data highlighted significant progress in the writing and research claims across most grade levels tested with 84.97% of all students in grades 3-6 demonstrating near or above standard in these claims, a 3.95% increase over the 2023-2024 school year. Writing is an important instructional focus because of its positive impact on learning, specifically reading, and the District is proud of the increases as they demonstrate the wonderful dedication to learning of our teachers, school staff, and district office leaders.

Positive Outcomes for SUSD English Learners

The results measure students’ progress in acquiring English language proficiency. SUSD’s robust English Language Development program, implemented with fidelity, continues to support students effectively. SUSD English Learners showed 32.67% demonstrating strong progress toward reclassification as English Proficient. This is an increase of 8.14% over the 2023-2024 school year. The assessment results indicated success across all four language domains: Listening, Speaking, Reading, and Writing helping our English Learners to better access their learning.

“These results are not just numbers; they are a clear affirmation of the hard work and partnership that define the Saugus Union School
District, said SUSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins. “Each school’s dedication to implementing high-quality, standards-aligned instruction through the amazing talents of our teachers and classified instructional staff has made all the difference in our students’ continued growth. It is the commitment of all of our educators to the Professional Learning Community process, coupled with the unwavering support of our parents, that creates the foundation of our students’ success.”

“We are thrilled with the achievement of all of our students, but we are especially proud of the continuous growth shown by our English Learners and all of the students demonstrating mastery in both ELA and Mathematics,” said SUSD Governing Board President, Patricia Garibay. “While we celebrate our achievements, we use this comprehensive data to identify specific areas where we can refine our programs— including our commitment to the arts and social-emotional learning—to ensure academic and personal success for every child.”

The Saugus Union School District encourages parents and guardians to review their student’s individual score reports, which provide detailed information about their progress and areas for improvement. These results are one of many tools, alongside daily classwork and teacher feedback—used to craft a holistic educational experience.

The full results for the Saugus Union School District are publicly available on the California Department ofEducation’s Test Results for California’s Assessments website
Oct. 22: L.A. County Found Day Webinar/Wearable GPS Tracker
In recognition of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ motion proclaiming Oct. 15, as “L.A. Found Day,” the Aging & Disabilities Department invites the public to a special webinar, Honoring the Journey: How L.A. Found is Changing Lives.
Oct. 22: L.A. County Found Day Webinar/Wearable GPS Tracker
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Día de Muertos Celebration
Celebrating culture is one of the most meaningful ways we can bring people together, preserve traditions and strengthen our sense of community.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Día de Muertos Celebration
Kathryn Barger | Looming Fiscal Cliff Facing L.A. County
I am deeply concerned about the looming cliff facing many of our vulnerable families and children if federal funds are not secured by the end of this month.
Kathryn Barger | Looming Fiscal Cliff Facing L.A. County
Oct. 26: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita and the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its Halloween Carnival and Haunted Jailhouse, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse
‘Autumn Views’ at Santa Clarita City Hall First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, "Autumn Views," on display in the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall now through Tuesday, Dec. 9.
‘Autumn Views’ at Santa Clarita City Hall First Floor Gallery
Oct. 21-26: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended lane reductions from Oct.21-26 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.
Oct. 21-26: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Oct. 25: Trunk or Treat at Bethlehem SCV
Bethlehem SCV Church and Bethlehem Preschool & Daycare will host a Trunk or Treat event 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25 located in the parking lot of the church.
Oct. 25: Trunk or Treat at Bethlehem SCV
Oct. 18: Halloween Country Night at Lucky Luke Brewing
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host Halloween Country Night, a Halloween-themed country line dancing event, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.
Oct. 18: Halloween Country Night at Lucky Luke Brewing
Oct. 18: Free Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event
There will be a free household hazardous waste and e-waste recycling collection event for Santa Clarita area residents on Saturday, Oct. 18 at College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., in Santa Clarita from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 18: Free Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event
Lady Mustangs Cruise to Three-set Win Over Life Pacific
The Lady Mustangs volleyball team swept the Life Pacific Warriors (25-10, 25-12, 25-20) Wednesday, Oct. 15 in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Cruise to Three-set Win Over Life Pacific
Mustangs Leave Life Pacific With Tie
A goal in the 86th minute for Life Pacific meant The Master's University men's soccer team went from what looked like a 1-0 win to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday, Oct. 15 against the Warriors in La Verne, Calif.
Mustangs Leave Life Pacific With Tie
Ulibarri Wins Again, Janho Places Second
The Master's University's Hannah Ulibarri is now three for three in golf tournament wins this season as she took the top spot in the Embry-Riddle Fall Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 14 in Prescott, Ariz., despite extremely windy conditions.
Ulibarri Wins Again, Janho Places Second
No. 2 Canyons Scores Late Victory Over Santa Monica
No. 2 College of the Canyons women's soccer scored its lone goal in the 71st minute to push past visiting Santa Monica College 1-0 on Friday, Oct 10.
No. 2 Canyons Scores Late Victory Over Santa Monica
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors
Stevenson Ranch tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter earned national recognition this month after an impressive performance at the USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento, where she finished as a finalist for the bronze medal.
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors
Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the first case of locally acquired dengue for the 2025 mosquito season in a resident of the San Gabriel Valley.
Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season
Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025
I want to speak to you directly today, not just as the leader of LA Health Services, but as someone who deeply believes in the power of public healthcare services and the people who make it possible. 
Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025
Nov. 8: 10 by 10 Variety Show is Back at The MAIN Theatre for One Night Only
10 by 10 is back for one night only. Join in on the fun for this variety show in Old Town Newhall featuring music, comedy, storytelling, magic, dance and more. 
Nov. 8: 10 by 10 Variety Show is Back at The MAIN Theatre for One Night Only
2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All
For the past 29 years, professor emeritus Dr. Steven Oppenheimer at California State University, Northridge’s Department of Biology has carried on his goal of getting younger students involved in the sciences. 
2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All
SCV Food Pantry Urges Community Support Amid Potential Funding Cuts
The SCV Food Pantry is calling on the Santa Clarita Valley community for urgent support following notice from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services that the ongoing federal government shutdown may soon impact CalFresh benefits, which thousands of local residents rely on for food assistance.
SCV Food Pantry Urges Community Support Amid Potential Funding Cuts
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Four Project SEARCH Interns
Every August at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, they prepare for a day filled with both excitement and emotion: the graduation of their PathPoint interns.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Four Project SEARCH Interns
Schiavo Secures Funds for Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined city officials, fire and law enforcement at Santa Clarita’s State of the city event on Thursday, Oct. 16, to unveil the city’s new Mobile Command Unit.
Schiavo Secures Funds for Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit
Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Renovations at Dierckman Clubhouse
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will celebrate the completion of major renovations at its Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse in Canyon Country with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. 
Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Renovations at Dierckman Clubhouse
