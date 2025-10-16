Strong Academic Improvement for Students in Saugus Union School District

The California Department of Education has announced the release of the 2025 statewide assessment results covering the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and the English Language Proficiency Assessments for California.

Saugus Union School District results reflect the dedication and commitment of students, staff and families during the 2024-2025 school year.

The CAASPP system, which includes the Smarter Balanced Summative Assessments for English Language Arts/Literacy and Mathematics, is a critical measure of student readiness for college and career based on California’s rigorous academic standards.

Key Highlights for SUSD from the 2025 Results

— English Language Arts: 68.94% of students in grades 3-6 met or exceeded the state standard. SUSD students continued their tradition of excellence by achieving a 2.76% increase over the 2023-2024 school year. This rate remains significantly above the state and county averages.

— Mathematics: 64.35% of students in grades 3-6 met or exceeded the state standard. SUSD students demonstrated their high level of learning with an increase of 2.25% over the 2023-2024 school year. SUSD teachers continued making strategic instructional adjustments to create these notable gains. The gains also illustrate district efforts to close the achievement gap because the instructional work positively impacted our Students with Disabilities, Socioeconomically Disadvantaged and Homeless student groups.

— Targeted Growth: The data highlighted significant progress in the writing and research claims across most grade levels tested with 84.97% of all students in grades 3-6 demonstrating near or above standard in these claims, a 3.95% increase over the 2023-2024 school year. Writing is an important instructional focus because of its positive impact on learning, specifically reading, and the District is proud of the increases as they demonstrate the wonderful dedication to learning of our teachers, school staff, and district office leaders.

Positive Outcomes for SUSD English Learners

The results measure students’ progress in acquiring English language proficiency. SUSD’s robust English Language Development program, implemented with fidelity, continues to support students effectively. SUSD English Learners showed 32.67% demonstrating strong progress toward reclassification as English Proficient. This is an increase of 8.14% over the 2023-2024 school year. The assessment results indicated success across all four language domains: Listening, Speaking, Reading, and Writing helping our English Learners to better access their learning.

“These results are not just numbers; they are a clear affirmation of the hard work and partnership that define the Saugus Union School

District, said SUSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins. “Each school’s dedication to implementing high-quality, standards-aligned instruction through the amazing talents of our teachers and classified instructional staff has made all the difference in our students’ continued growth. It is the commitment of all of our educators to the Professional Learning Community process, coupled with the unwavering support of our parents, that creates the foundation of our students’ success.”

“We are thrilled with the achievement of all of our students, but we are especially proud of the continuous growth shown by our English Learners and all of the students demonstrating mastery in both ELA and Mathematics,” said SUSD Governing Board President, Patricia Garibay. “While we celebrate our achievements, we use this comprehensive data to identify specific areas where we can refine our programs— including our commitment to the arts and social-emotional learning—to ensure academic and personal success for every child.”

The Saugus Union School District encourages parents and guardians to review their student’s individual score reports, which provide detailed information about their progress and areas for improvement. These results are one of many tools, alongside daily classwork and teacher feedback—used to craft a holistic educational experience.

The full results for the Saugus Union School District are publicly available on the California Department ofEducation’s Test Results for California’s Assessments website

