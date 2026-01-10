Strong First Quarter Lifts Lady Mustangs Over Eagles

A 24-point first quarter propelled The Master’s University Women’s Basketball to a 66-49 win over the visiting Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Eagles in The MacArthur Center.

The Lady Mustangs (8-6, 4-1) hit four 3s in that opening frame while holding the Eagles to just 2 of 9 from the field to open up a 24-9 lead after the first 10 minutes.

“Great win tonight,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “The difference was our first quarter. It was what set the tempo of the game. We came out strong and executed our offensive well. Our defense was aggressive and scrappy tonight and that also changed the game for us.”

The win was a rebound for the Lady Mustangs after taking their first conference loss on Tuesday to the Hope International Royals on the road.

“Very proud of the girls for coming out strong,” Wilson said. “We needed this win.”

The final three quarters saw the game evenly matched with Master’s only getting a 1-point advantage over the final 30 minutes.

TMU held a 35-20 lead at the half, but over the first 7:20 of the third quarter Embry-Riddle was able to chip away at that lead, getting to within seven points with 2:40 to go in the period.

But a 3-pointer by Allie Mille, a couple of free throws by Alli VanKooten, and then a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Abbie Mullins, boosted The Master’s lead to 48-34 at the end of the third.

The Mustangs defense clipped the Eagles wings in the fourth, going up by as much as 27 before settling on the 17-point win.

Van Kooten finished with her ninth double-double of the season and fifth in a row. The 6-2 junior led the team with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Chloe Auble finished with 13 and Allie Miller added 12. Mullins finished with a team-high six assists to go with nine points off a trio of 3-pointers.

The Master’s will wait a week before going on the road to Arizona to face the Spirit of OUAZ on Thursday, Jan. 15. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT.

