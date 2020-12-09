Structures Threatened in Centre Pointe Fire

Firefighters stopped progress on a 5- to 7-acre vegetation fire dubbed the Centre Pointe Fire that threatened structures Tuesday around midnight at Isabella Parkway and Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country.

“The call came in at just about 11 (p.m.),” said Michael Pittman, supervising dispatch with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, describing the initial call. “No units have been canceled because the fire is at about 5 acres right now and running uphill.”

Pittman added nearby structures had been threatened but none had been damaged, and there were no injuries reported.

“Units called a second alarm since structures are threatened,” Pittman said.

Forward progress was stopped shortly afterward.

Pittman added investigators are expected to be sent to the scene Wednesday morning to determine the cause of the Centre Pointe Fire.

Wednesday Update, 11:52 a.m.: Cause Unknown

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of near-6-acre Centre Pointe Fire that temporarily threatened structures late Tuesday night.

While the cause is still being examined, investigators found that the fire had started near Ruether Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway, located on the northwest end of the blaze, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett.

“They found where the fire started but they don’t have a cause. There was an investigator on scene around 10:50 a.m.,” he said, adding that officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were requested to assist in the investigation. Law enforcement officials did not immediately have information regarding the cause.

Initial reports Wednesday did not indicate whether arson was believed to have been the cause, according to Bennett.