Student Election Workers Sought by L.A. County Registrar-Recorder

The Los Angeles County Student Election Worker Program run by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk provides high school students with an exciting opportunity to serve as Election Workers in Los Angeles County elections.

“If you know a student who is passionate about serving their community, encourage them to sign up as an election worker,” said L.A. County Supervisor Katheryn Barger. “The role looks great on college applications, helps them earn a little extra money and allows them to see democracy up close.”

Participating students receive a stipend for their service along with a great hands-on introduction to the democratic process.

Requirements

Interested students must meet the following requirements to participate as a student election worker:

— Must be at least 16 years of age by the time of the election

— Must be attending a public or private secondary education institution

— U.S. Citizen or Legal Permanent Resident Green Card Holder of the United States

— Good academic standing: G.P.A. of 2.5 or greater

— Must have teacher and parental consent

— Must be fully vaccinated from Covid-19 and provide proof of vaccination

— Apply to be a Student Election Worker

To start the process a consent form must be completed with signatures from the eligible student, the student’s parent or guardian and the student’s teacher or counselor.

All Election Workers are subject to all applicable public health orders, mandates, statutes, rules, regulations, protocols, policies and procedures required by Federal, State and local authorities, or by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Relating to the Covid-19 coronavirus. This includes, but is not limited to, requiring applicants to provide proof of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Student Election Worker Responsibilities:

–Attend training

–Assist with opening and closing the Vote Center

–Assist with helping voters throughout the day

Benefits of Being a Student Election Worker:

–Earn community service/service learning credits

–Hands-on introduction to the democratic process

–Looks great on college/scholarship applications and resumes

–Earn $100 for each day served at the Vote Center

–Earn $80 for attending Election Worker training

For more information and to sign up visit the Student Election Worker Program.

