header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 8
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Students at Leona Cox Elementary Surprised with Free Book Fair
| Friday, Sep 8, 2023
honda free book fair leona cox

To celebrate back-to-school, thousands of students across Southern California were surprised with school-wide free book fairs this week. More than 500 students in Santa Clarita at Leona Cox Elementary School in Canyon Country received a free book fair from the folks at Helpful SoCal Honda on Friday, Sept. 8.

With the theme “Knowledge is Power” the excitement of reading was brought to the students at Leona Cox where the Helpful Honda Folks set up tents and tables full of endless book choices and helped every student pick out a free book for each child to keep.

With the help of Leona Cox Principal Heather Drew, the Helpful Honda Free Book Fair was setup in the school’s library. At 8:30 a.m., the Helpful Free Book Fair was announced. Students were served by grade level through the morning, selecting their favorite book.

A video of the event can be seen here.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Students at Leona Cox Elementary Surprised with Free Book Fair

Students at Leona Cox Elementary Surprised with Free Book Fair
Friday, Sep 8, 2023
To celebrate back-to-school, thousands of students across Southern California were surprised with school-wide free book fairs this week. More than 500 students in Santa Clarita at Leona Cox Elementary School in Canyon Country received a free book fair.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop

Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop
Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host Parenting in the Digital Age, a workshop for parents with children of all ages. The workshop is designed to provide useful strategies for families who wish to create a better balance between life and technology.It will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m., at the William S. Hart High School Auditorium, 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Nov 4: Join the 39th Annual Hart Rampage Field Tournament

Nov 4: Join the 39th Annual Hart Rampage Field Tournament
Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023
The William S. Hart Regiment is thrilled once again to host the biggest premier band event in Santa Clarita, California.
FULL STORY...

U.S. News, World Report Recognizes Eight Hart District High Schools

U.S. News, World Report Recognizes Eight Hart District High Schools
Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 14 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Academy of the Canyons and Learning Post Academy also earned distinction.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 10: Saugus High Cheer Clinic for K-8 Grades

Sept. 10: Saugus High Cheer Clinic for K-8 Grades
Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023
The Saugus High School Cheer Squad will host a fundraising Cheer Clinic on Monday, Sept. 10 for all students age kindergarten to eighth grade.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 13: Newhall Community Center Open House
Explore, Discover and Connect! Join the Newhall Community Center on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. for the Newhall Community Center Open House.
Sept. 13: Newhall Community Center Open House
Nov. 4: Tickets on Sale for SCV Concert Band Fall Concert
The Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band will present a Fall Festival Concert on Saturday, Nov. 4. The concert will start at 7 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild, Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 4: Tickets on Sale for SCV Concert Band Fall Concert
CalArtians Screen 14 Faculty, Alum, Student Films at CUFF
Chicago Underground Film Festival, the world’s longest-running annual underground film festival, returns with its 30th edition at The Harper Theater and the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago. Running from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 17, this year’s lineup of boundary-pushing films features shorts from 14 California Institute of the Arts faculty, alums and students.
CalArtians Screen 14 Faculty, Alum, Student Films at CUFF
Students at Leona Cox Elementary Surprised with Free Book Fair
To celebrate back-to-school, thousands of students across Southern California were surprised with school-wide free book fairs this week. More than 500 students in Santa Clarita at Leona Cox Elementary School in Canyon Country received a free book fair.
Students at Leona Cox Elementary Surprised with Free Book Fair
Sept. 12: City Council Meets on Shadowbox Zoning, County Homeless Committee
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12, in open public session at 6 p.m.
Sept. 12: City Council Meets on Shadowbox Zoning, County Homeless Committee
Lane, Ramp Closures Scheduled Saturday on Southbound I-5
The California Department of Transportation plans to close multiple lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 near the Valencia neighborhood in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Lane, Ramp Closures Scheduled Saturday on Southbound I-5
$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project
Los Angeles County was awarded a $12 million planning grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board to support the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced.
$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project
Sept. 23: Zonta Club of SCV is ‘Off to the Races’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be "Off to the Races" on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge in Canyon Country. The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. when doors open followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and "horse races" at 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: Zonta Club of SCV is ‘Off to the Races’
Marsha McLean: Beauty Within Our Backyard, Hiking Challenge
As someone who has fought long and hard to preserve the open spaces in and around our City, and proudly serves as your Councilwoman, it is with great pleasure that I announce the Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge for 2023. This challenge will deepen your appreciation for the outdoors as it draws you closer to nature, taking you deeper into the heart of our community.
Marsha McLean: Beauty Within Our Backyard, Hiking Challenge
Sept. 14: Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs at Funburger
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host “Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs” on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FunBurger, 23460 Cinema Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 14: Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs at Funburger
Canyons Football Ranked No. 25/23 in Most Recent Polls
College of the Canyons continues to be ranked in both California Community College Athletic Association football polls following the Cougars' week one road loss at Citrus.
Canyons Football Ranked No. 25/23 in Most Recent Polls
Schiavo’s Community Water Protection Bill Passes Senate, Moves to Governor’s Desk
In a groundbreaking development for California's water management, California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, R- Chatsworth, announced that the State Senate has approved her Community Water Protection Bill (AB 1631), moving it to the final step where the bill awaits the signature of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Schiavo’s Community Water Protection Bill Passes Senate, Moves to Governor’s Desk
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Sept. 28: VIA After Five Hosted By Sheriff’s Station
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Sheriff Station.
Sept. 28: VIA After Five Hosted By Sheriff’s Station
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 7
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 7
‘SCVTV’s Community Corner’ Wins Award of Excellence in National Competition
The City-County Communications and Marketing Association has named SCVTV’s Community Corner the “Award of Excellence” for the 2023 Savvy Awards, a national competition. 
‘SCVTV’s Community Corner’ Wins Award of Excellence in National Competition
County Welcomes Return of HouseLA Event
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to celebrate the return of the HouseLA events after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Welcomes Return of HouseLA Event
L.A. County Assessor Receives National Award for Excellence
For the second time, the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has received the highest honor that can be granted to a government assessment agency.
L.A. County Assessor Receives National Award for Excellence
Centennial Acquires Valencia Town Center
Centennial, a retail real estate owner and operator with a national portfolio, announced that it has acquired Westfield Valencia Town Center. 
Centennial Acquires Valencia Town Center
Oct 29: Bark for Life Halloween Fundraiser Honors Canine Companions
Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark for Life, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct 29: Bark for Life Halloween Fundraiser Honors Canine Companions
Hispanic Heritage Celebration Honorees, Scholarship Announced
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 honorees for its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Awards and Networking Reception.
Hispanic Heritage Celebration Honorees, Scholarship Announced
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Best Practices To Limit Workplace Transmission
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 200 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Best Practices To Limit Workplace Transmission
DMV Expands Eligibility for At-Home Testing
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announces that Californians under 18 years old who need a driver’s license, and individuals moving to California from out of state who need to take a driver’s license knowledge test are now eligible to complete the requirement at home before visiting a DMV office. 
DMV Expands Eligibility for At-Home Testing
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: