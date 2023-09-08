Students at Leona Cox Elementary Surprised with Free Book Fair

To celebrate back-to-school, thousands of students across Southern California were surprised with school-wide free book fairs this week. More than 500 students in Santa Clarita at Leona Cox Elementary School in Canyon Country received a free book fair from the folks at Helpful SoCal Honda on Friday, Sept. 8.

With the theme “Knowledge is Power” the excitement of reading was brought to the students at Leona Cox where the Helpful Honda Folks set up tents and tables full of endless book choices and helped every student pick out a free book for each child to keep.

With the help of Leona Cox Principal Heather Drew, the Helpful Honda Free Book Fair was setup in the school’s library. At 8:30 a.m., the Helpful Free Book Fair was announced. Students were served by grade level through the morning, selecting their favorite book.

A video of the event can be seen here.

