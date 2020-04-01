Study: For Women, Golden Age of Hollywood Not So Golden

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

New research on the significant gender imbalance in Hollywood reveals long-trends in female representation in the U.S. movie industry, specifically a sharp decline associated with the “studio system” in the Golden Age era, from about 1922 to 1950.

Luís A. Nunes Amaral of Northwestern University, Illinois, and his colleagues present the details of this study in the open access journal PLOS One on Wednesday.

Women have made strides in establishing their role in the film industry, moving ever closer toward gender equality. In fact, the number of top films directed by women in 2019 had doubled from the previous year, and women accounted for a fifth of all writers, producers, directors, editors and cinematographers of the top 100 grossing films of 2019. Despite this rise, things are still moving slow, prompting Amaral to seek out the root of this trend.

While some research suggests that gender diversity can play a significant role and reap various benefits across industries, women remain vastly underrepresented in many fields, including the U.S. movie industry. Lack of interest or differences in innate ability are sometimes hypothesized as the reasons for the gender imbalance in professional fields, but the authors point out that the movie industry is unlikely to be affected by such factors.

In an effort to get the full picture of gender imbalance in Hollywood, Amaral and his colleagues looked at data from the American Film Institute and IMDb to analyze the numbers on female representation among the teams behind more than 26,000 movies produced in the U.S. from 1911 to 2010.

They found female representation in positions such as actors, directors, and producers suffered a dramatic decline following the birth of the Hollywood studio system in 1922. This period lasted until 1950 and is characterized by a monopoly in which a few major studios controlled all the aspects of the movie-making process.

During this time, major studios including Warner Brothers, Paramount, Fox, MGM and very few others began dominating the smaller corporations and spearheading ruthless campaigns of vertical integration, in which all stages of production went through one entity.

By 1930, 95% of all American entertainment production came from just eight large studios. It would have persisted had it not been for the landmark 1948 Supreme Court decision United States v. Paramount that marked the decline of the studio system.

Furthermore, statistical analysis also revealed a trend between the lack of female producers during the studio system era and a decline in female directors, screenwriters and actors. The studio system was finally disbanded and as actresses gained bargaining power, some went on to become directors and producers.

But while female representation in Hollywood has slowly increased, it remains low.

A separate study done by San Diego State University found that of the 250 films released in 2017, 88% had no female directors, 83% had no female writers, and 96% had no female cinematographers. The study also found, however, that when a film has at least one female writer or director, women are more likely to be cast in key roles. Both studies shine a spotlight on the slow but sure progress taking place behind the cameras.

The authors note their findings do not demonstrate causal relationships, but suggest that female producers and directors may help to further the careers of other women in the industry. The findings also hold potential to shed light on disparities in other fields, such as computer science, architecture, and mechanical engineering, that have experienced similar declines in female representation as the fields grew in importance.

“Our study reveals that even in an activity such as acting where women have greater levels of interest then men and at least equal ability, they are still discriminated against,” the study authors write. “Our study is also consistent with the hypothesis that when an industry grows in importance and size it can experience a collapse of diversity.”

— By Madeline Reyes
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Says it Has Adequate Supply of Ventilators
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that they remain “in pretty good shape” as it pertains to their supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators, but that they are also preparing for the COVID-19 peak.
Henry Mayo Says it Has Adequate Supply of Ventilators
National Stockpile of Medical Supplies Nearly Gone, Trump Confirms
The national stockpile of personal protective equipment is nearly depleted, President Donald Trump said at the White House’s COVID-19 task force briefing Wednesday.
National Stockpile of Medical Supplies Nearly Gone, Trump Confirms
On Being a Senior | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
At checkout, a gentleman six feet behind me asked if I wanted some bottles of fruit juice from his cart. Nope. I thanked him, then checked out.
On Being a Senior | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Wednesday: 11 New Deaths, 513 New Cases, At Least 56 Total in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 513 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with at least 56 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Wednesday: 11 New Deaths, 513 New Cases, At Least 56 Total in SCV
Petco Awards $85K Grant to L.A. County Animal Care
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been awarded a grant of $80,000 from the Petco Foundation to support lifesaving efforts for county animals.
Petco Awards $85K Grant to L.A. County Animal Care
Dodgers News: See SportsNet LA and Games on AT&T
Spectrum Networks announced a carriage agreement to launch the Los Angeles Dodgers award-winning regional sports network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, to AT&T video subscribers beginning Wednesday.
Dodgers News: See SportsNet LA and Games on AT&T
State Schools Chief: Campuses Should Stay Closed Through School Year
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recommends that school campuses remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
State Schools Chief: Campuses Should Stay Closed Through School Year
Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisors Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl ratifying an Executive Order which called for the County Health Officer to conduct an immediate assessment of the county’s jails to identify and implement measures to protect individuals and staff inside.
Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19
Newsom Launches Campaign to Combat Seniors’ Social Isolation
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the “Stay Home - Save Lives - Check In” campaign on Tuesday urging Californians to help combat social isolation and food insecurity among California's seniors older than 65 – a community that is uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19.
Newsom Launches Campaign to Combat Seniors’ Social Isolation
Santa Clarita Blocks Evictions of Residential, Commercial Tenants
The Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to establish an ordinance that protects residential and commercial tenants citywide from evictions through the end of May.
Santa Clarita Blocks Evictions of Residential, Commercial Tenants
Newhall Resident 3D-Prints Masks for First Responders
While some have taken to the traditional thread and needle to contribute to the Million Masks challenge, Santa Clarita resident A.J. Apone and his father, Allan, have decided to make 3D printer technology work for them.
Newhall Resident 3D-Prints Masks for First Responders
DOJ Makes $850M Available to Public Safety Agencies
The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.
DOJ Makes $850M Available to Public Safety Agencies
California Moves Ahead With Water Plan Without Feds’ Guidance
In the latest break between the Trump administration and California on environmental policy, officials decided Tuesday to give the state unprecedented control over a water plan that delivers water to more than 27 million residents.
California Moves Ahead With Water Plan Without Feds’ Guidance
Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route
The city of Santa Clarita released a statement regarding the death of a Santa Clarita Transit driver from COVID-19.
Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route
April 1: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
The Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board of  William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. for a closed session, followed by open session beginning at 7:00 p.m.
April 1: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo
In light of the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals handling coronavirus cases, the College of the Canyons nursing program has donated this essential equipment to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo
Help Coming to Families with Newborns
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and the County Department of Health Services (DHS), the second largest municipal health care system in the country, announced Monday that the nonprofit Baby2Baby has donated over 150,000 diapers and more than 3,500 cans of formula for patients with newborns.
Help Coming to Families with Newborns
County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas to strengthen consumer protections against price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections
Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn directed the LA County Department of Public Health to issue new guidelines that will allow restaurants to sell unprepared food and operate safely during the COVID-19 crisis.
Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines
L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 10 new deaths and 548 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV
Mother Earth | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
I don’t know how factory closures, lessened airplane contrails and diminished trucks on freeways around the world will affect our climate, but I suspect statistics might improve for awhile.
Mother Earth | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Burrtec Waste to Continue Uninterrupted Service
Burrtec Waste is committed to continue serving customers throughout Southern California during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burrtec Waste to Continue Uninterrupted Service
