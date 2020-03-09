Study: Santa Clarita is 16th Happiest City in America

Santa Clarita ranks No. 16 on the 2020 survey of America’s happiest cities conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub, which released the list Monday ahead of this year’s International Day of Happiness on Friday, March 20.

WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 30 key indicators of happiness

The data set ranges from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

To determine where people in America are happiest with their lives, WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: 1) Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 2) Income & Employment and 3) Community & Environment.

Key Dimensions Rankings — Santa Clarita

* Emotional & Physical Well-Being: 17th

* Income & Employment: 127th

* Community & Environment: 29th

WalletHub evaluated these categories using 30 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing maximum happiness.

WalletHub then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.

Here’s what made Santa Clarita America’s 16th happiest city (1=Happiest, 91=Avg.):

* 22nd – Depression Rate

* 53rd – Adequate-Sleep Rate

* 16th – Suicide Rate

* 6th – Sports-Participation Rate

* 7th – Separation & Divorce Rate

* 83rd – Hours Worked per Week

Click here for the full report.

https://wallethub.com/edu/happiest-places-to-live/32619/