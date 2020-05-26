Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted

The city of Santa Clarita is once again accepting names to be included as part of the 2020 addition to the Youth Grove memorial in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. Those interested have the opportunity to fill out a release form, which must be returned to the City by Friday, July 3, in order to be included in this year’s additions.

The Youth Grove is a grassroots effort supported by the city of Santa Clarita. The memorial is comprised of tree stumps adorned with plaques, as well as a central stone platform. The Youth Grove, which currently includes 114 names, is dedicated to Santa Clarita youth aged 24 and younger who have lost their lives in traffic-related incidents.

This touching memorial is a way for the Santa Clarita community to remember and honor the young lives that have been lost, and also to reflect upon the tragic consequences that can result from drinking and driving, as well as reckless and distracted driving.

By providing a place for commemoration and reflection, the Youth Grove raises awareness about the importance of safe driving and encourages Santa Clarita youth and residents to be mindful and responsible when getting behind the wheel.

Each year, the City hosts an annual Evening of Remembrance event at the Youth Grove for the public. City staff is currently developing alternative plans for the Evening of Remembrance should the need arise to adjust the traditional community gathering in September. Names submitted for inclusion in 2020 will be added to the Youth Grove even if the event needs to take on a virtual format. Full details on the Evening of Remembrance event will be announced when finalized.

For more information about adding a name to the Youth Grove, and to access the release form, visit santa-clarita.com/YouthGrove or contact Tess Simgen at tsimgen@santa-clarita.com.