Sulphur Springs to Discuss Preschool Reopening

The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board is set to discuss the reopening plan for the California State Preschool Programs during their virtual meeting Wednesday night.

“We’re in the middle of the process to reopen the preschools since it’s allowed because it’s a state program,” said Catherine Kawaguchi, SSUSD superintendent. “We have the small cohorts currently open so we’re preparing to reopen the preschools, as well.”

Kawaguchi said she hopes to have the preschool programs opened by late November.

The half-day programs were offered at Canyon Springs, Leona Cox and Mint Canyon Community School but were forced to close in March by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to reopen preschool programs, the district must follow the same requirements as the small cohorts of students which includes no more than 12 students and two supervisors, personal protective equipment and frequent handwashing.

The agenda item also includes the board’s verification that the program was closed due to the pandemic, which is a procedure required by the California Department of Education, according to Kawaguchi.

The Sulphur Springs Union School District virtual board meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, and can be watched via the district’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/NEXmNljwOKs.