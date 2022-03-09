Sulphur Springs Union School District Makes Masks Optional March 12

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 8, 2022

By Press Release

Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Dr. Catherine Kawaguchi released a letter to school district families announcing the district will make masks optional in school classrooms and on school buses March 12.

The full text of her letter is reprinted below:

Good evening, Sulphur Springs Families. This is Dr. Catherine Kawaguchi, your Superintendent with a Friday Update, March 4, 2022.

This past week, I have been providing you updates on any changes to the health and safety protocols for Los Angeles County. At this time, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has not updated its’ Reopening Protocols to announce further changes than what I have already shared with you.

Please see below the changes that have either already been implemented or will be in the near future:

Indoor school masking mandate will move from being required to optional in K-12 schools starting on March 12 for students, staff, volunteers and visitors.

On March 12, any student that rides the school bus has the option to wear a mask, it is not required. School buses are considered a school setting.

Symptom screening for students, staff, volunteers and visitors is no longer required for schools in Los Angeles County. District office staff will not be monitoring this moving forward.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health is expected to issue revised Reopening Protocols for K-12 Schools this coming week. I will share with you any changes that may affect how our district is implementing the Protocols if needed. It is important to always remember that state requirements and recommendations are subject to change and local health agencies may have additional requirements beyond the state and federal requirements.

Public

To support our staff and families with the need to access COVID-19 testing, the district will be hosting a Pop-Up COVID-19 testing clinic on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. This voluntary clinic is open to staff and their family members, as well as, students and their families within the Sulphur Springs Union School District.

Families or staff will need to register for this clinic in advance.

Visit Sulphur Springs for more information.

