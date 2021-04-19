Sulphur Springs Warns of Suspicious Man Near Schools

In an email distributed to parents, Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi warned parents of a man telling students that he is there to pick them up.

Kawaguchi said she’d been in communication with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, who’d notified her of a man driving around in a white Lexus SUV, talking to students.

“Please take a few moments today to remind your child to never get in a car with someone that they do not know, and please review with your child how to stay safe when walking home from school,” Kawaguchi said in the email.

Anyone who sees and/or hears information about this is asked to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121, while anyone with additional questions can contact the district office at 661-252-5131.

