Summer Begins In SCV with Free Activities in the Valley

Summer of 2022 has begun and the city of Santa Clarita has made of list of 50 free activities to do in and around the valley.

As the months get hotter the city looks forward to several events and base activities.

These include exploring the open spaces of the city, enjoying the Concerts in the Park and taking the public art tour.

In addition to the free events the city will also host many paid events throughout the season.

To note some events on the list are outside of the season, such as the Gilchrist Farm Harvest Festival, which begins in October.

To see the entire list, check out the city’s website.

