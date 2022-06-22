header image

Summer Begins In SCV with Free Activities in the Valley
| Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Water drop

Summer of 2022 has begun and the city of Santa Clarita has made of list of 50 free activities to do in and around the valley.

As the months get hotter the city looks forward to several events and base activities.

These include exploring the open spaces of the city, enjoying the Concerts in the Park and taking the public art tour.

In addition to the free events the city will also host many paid events throughout the season.

To note some events on the list are outside of the season, such as the Gilchrist Farm Harvest Festival, which begins in October.

To see the entire list, check out the city’s website.
Summer Begins In SCV with Free Activities in the Valley
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
SCV Economic Development Corporation Releases Releases Valley Talent Report

Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
June 22: Last Day to Register to Participate in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade

Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
June 27: City Council Press Conference on Fireworks Safety

Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
City of Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Seeks Volunteers

Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
