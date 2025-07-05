Summer Camping Fun at L.A. County Parks

|
Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced its summer event series, “Backyard Smoke & Sound” will kick off on Saturday, July 26.
Experience and explore the outdoors with overnight camping, offering an unforgettable adventure in some of Los Angeles County’s most beautiful parks, including Castaic Lake.
Beginning this past February, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Office of the State Fire Marshal, initiated the roll out of its 2025 Recommended Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps for Local Responsibility Areas throughout the State of California.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. and in regular open session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10 at Santa Clarita City Hall. Among the items the council will consider is Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste's request to remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite.
1914
- Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story
]
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade started promptly at 9 a.m. with thousands of spectators lining the parade route which began at the Newhall roundabout and continued down Main Street through Old Town Newhall.
1932
- Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story
]
Looking for when a specific entry in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will make its way down the parade route?
ARTree Community Arts Center still has spots available for its "My Heart is Talking" workshop, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 8.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has issued a statement reflecting on the upcoming six-month anniversary of the Eaton Fire, which devastated large portions of Altadena and destroyed nearly 7,000 residential and commercial units.
As we prepare for the city’s Fourth of July Parade, we are reminded of the values that bind us together as a community and as a nation: service, freedom and unity.
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Independent Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The Valley Industry Association has announced that nominations are now open for the 2025 VIA Bash Awards. These awards will be presented to VIA members of distinction at the 2025 BASH Mad Hatters Ball on Friday, Oct. 24.
The city of Santa Clarita Fireworks Show, “Spirit of America” will be held at Valencia Town Center starting at around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 4.
Calling all fandoms, the ultimate SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita will be held 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 17 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Olive Branch Theatricals announces the premiere of "The Olympians," an electrifying new musical that challenges the patriarchy of Mount Olympus through the eyes of its most powerful goddesses.
The SCVTV broadcast of the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade held live in Old Town Newhall at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 4 will be available on a livestream on the city of Santa Clarita Facebook page and the SCVTV Facebook page.
Santa Clarita-based Serata Italiana has announced the official launch of its Travel Consulting Service, designed to assist American travelers and aspiring property owners in experiencing the very best of Italy.
Ryder Frithsmith, a two-sport athlete from Hart High School in Santa Clarita, has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior-care placement and referral service, has announced the opening of its Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley office, based in Valencia.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday, July 8 to appoint Sarah Mahin to serve as the Director of the new Los Angeles County Department of Homeless Services and Housing.
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 8, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider recommendations toward Enhancing Access to Health and Social Services for County Immigrants.
1925
- By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story
]
The 93rd anniversary Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will begin its march down Main Street in Old Town Newhall at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4.
