Summer Flix on Fridays at Old Town Newhall Library

Santa Clarita Public Library will present Summer Flix on Fridays at the Old Town Newhall Library every Friday the month of July at 1:30 p.m. Every week will feature a movie that will tie in with a special theme. The movies and themes for the following weeks are:

July 8: The theme for this week is Arts & Crafts and the movie is “The Greatest Showman.”

July 15: The theme for this week is Nature and the movie is “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

July 22: The theme for this week is Animals and the movie is “Jungle Cruise.”

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.

Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information on summer library events visit Santa Clarita Public Library.

