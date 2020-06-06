[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Summer Reading Program Coming to Santa Clarita Public Library
| Saturday, Jun 6, 2020
Summer Reading Program

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch its 2020 Summer Reading Program, running from Monday, June 8 – Saturday, July 25.

This year’s theme invites children, teens and adults to “Imagine Your Story,” by participating in a summer filled with reading challenges, virtual events, interactive activities and more. As a part of the Summer Reading Program, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host Lunch at the Library, which offers free healthy lunches for children and teens 18 and under, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency, through the USDA Summer Food Service Program.

All are encouraged to join the free Summer Reading Program by registering at SCVSummerReading.com. Once registered, complete the 5 Book Summer Challenge by logging your books on the website.

Throughout the program, participants can earn digital badges (and prizes!) by completing missions online and reading books from age-specific lists. In addition, the library team has planned an exciting lineup of virtual programs and events for all ages to enjoy. Children can watch animal shows via Zoom and enjoy grab-and-go Summer Art Kits (available for all ages) while supplies last from their local library branches. Teens can enjoy online writing workshops and virtual Art Hour. Adults have the opportunity to join evening chats with other book lovers in the virtual Random Reads Book Club, along with a Book to Action online panel event and engaging History Talk presentations. This is only a glimpse at the exciting lineup that library staff has procured for all ages to enjoy.

To learn more about the Summer Reading Program and upcoming library events, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com. Residents are also encouraged to monitor Santa Clarita Public Library social media accounts for updates on library operations, event schedules, eResources and more. If you have any questions, please contact the library at libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com.
June 9: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings

June 9: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
Friday, Jun 5, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
FULL STORY...

Update: City Rescinds Curfew

Update: City Rescinds Curfew
Thursday, Jun 4, 2020
In light of the peaceful protests we have seen today in our City, and in consultation with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the City of Santa Clarita is rescinding the curfew for this evening. There will be no curfew tonight in #SantaClarita.
FULL STORY...

City Council Declares Emergency, Sets 6 p.m. Curfew Thursday (Video)

City Council Declares Emergency, Sets 6 p.m. Curfew Thursday (Video)
Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
In an emergency meeting at City Hall Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency amid civil unrest in the Southern California region and set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the city Thursday night.
FULL STORY...

June 8: Deadline to Enter Cap in City’s Graduation Cap Showcase

June 8: Deadline to Enter Cap in City’s Graduation Cap Showcase
Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita and the city's Art Commission are recognizing the recent milestone of 2020 graduates in a virtual “Graduation Cap Showcase,” with a deadline for entries extended to Monday, June 8.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Offering Virtual Summer Session
In response to Mayor Cameron Smyth’s social distancing suggestions, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) will be moving their summer session online.
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Offering Virtual Summer Session
Physics Student Finds Motivation, Inspiration at COC
If Leonardo Martinez were to trace his journey from graduating from Saugus High School to his College of the Canyons graduation on June 5, the line would be anything but linear.
Physics Student Finds Motivation, Inspiration at COC
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Adjusting to New Norm
To accommodate social distancing, the students of the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) have continued to meet virtually every week during regular rehearsal times, and the Artistic Staff of SCVYO have made sure that the quality of education has not diminished.
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Adjusting to New Norm
Supes Expected to Review Motion Urging LASD, Police Departments to Update Use-of-Force Policies
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to review a motion Tuesday that urges the Sheriff’s Department, and the 46 different police departments within the county, to update their use-of-force policies and where appropriate new ones, such as requiring officers to intervene and halt officers from using excessive force.
Supes Expected to Review Motion Urging LASD, Police Departments to Update Use-of-Force Policies
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 126,016 Cases Statewide, 2,101 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,329 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,101 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 96 more than reported Friday.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 126,016 Cases Statewide, 2,101 SCV Cases
The Learning Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Presently, convalescent plasma, remdesivir and IL-6 seem to improve patient status positively, and the government pays for experimental use. Apparently, if hospitals don’t use these treatments, they still get paid.
The Learning Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
At LAPD-Sponsored Vigil, Protesters Confront Chief Moore
At a community vigil Friday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, characterized police brutality and racism as viruses, but thousands of protesters who swarmed the vigil challenged the lack of accountability for officers who attacked peaceful protesters.
At LAPD-Sponsored Vigil, Protesters Confront Chief Moore
California Set to Reopen Schools, Bars, Gyms; Resume Film, TV, Music Production
California will permit schools, bars, gyms, hotels and other facilities to reopen, and music, television and film production to resume with certain restrictions starting June 12 in locations that meet state criteria for COVID-19 containment and preparedness.
California Set to Reopen Schools, Bars, Gyms; Resume Film, TV, Music Production
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Education Over Violence: Black Lives Matter Group Returns to SCV
After hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Santa Clarita on Thursday, about 100 took a knee outside City Hall on Friday to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Education Over Violence: Black Lives Matter Group Returns to SCV
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 131 New SCV Cases, Another Fatality
L.A. County Public Health confirmed Friday 1,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths, including the 22nd death in the SCV since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 131 New SCV Cases, Another Fatality
L.A. County to Dramatically Expand Access to Bail
Access to bail will dramatically expand as the result of a decision this week by the Public Defender Ricardo Garcia and Alternate Public Defender Erika Anzoategui in partnership with The Bail Project.
L.A. County to Dramatically Expand Access to Bail
SCV Chamber Joins National Initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity, SCV Chamber officials said Friday.
SCV Chamber Joins National Initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity
June 9: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
June 9: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
County Responds to Villanueva’s Claims About Budget, Staffing Issues
Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva furthered tensions with the county’s Board of Supervisors with his claims his department is understaffed and underfunded.
County Responds to Villanueva’s Claims About Budget, Staffing Issues
Newsom Tells California Police to Stop Using Carotid Chokehold
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday called for new police crowd control procedures and the banning of a chokehold that stops the flow of blood to the brain.
Newsom Tells California Police to Stop Using Carotid Chokehold
June 8: Thurmond to Issue State Guidance for Schools Reopening
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will release the California Department of Education’s guidance document, “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools,” on Monday, June 8.
June 8: Thurmond to Issue State Guidance for Schools Reopening
June 11: Virtual Town Hall with Sheriff’s Oversight Commission
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual community listening session on Thursday, June 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
June 11: Virtual Town Hall with Sheriff’s Oversight Commission
Hairline Difference | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
As a teenager, my father took me to Metropolitan State Mental Hospital several times, not for admission, but to learn how mental health affected his clients. Knowing my interest in medicine, he felt it was an opportunity to put my feet in someone else’s shoes.
Hairline Difference | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Hundreds Turn Out for Peaceful Protest March in Santa Clarita
A rumored protest in the Santa Clarita Valley became a reality Thursday, as an estimated 800 people marched, loudly chanting George Floyd’s name and “Black Lives Matter,” only to conclude serenely outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Hundreds Turn Out for Peaceful Protest March in Santa Clarita
SCV Students Lead Call for Change
Spearheading the many marches and messages through megaphones in the name of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday were some of the community’s very own students.
SCV Students Lead Call for Change
Detectives Seek Help to Find At-Risk Man Last Seen in Valencia
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating Hector Aguilera, a 64-year-old Hispanic man.
Detectives Seek Help to Find At-Risk Man Last Seen in Valencia
