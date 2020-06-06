Summer Reading Program Coming to Santa Clarita Public Library

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch its 2020 Summer Reading Program, running from Monday, June 8 – Saturday, July 25.

This year’s theme invites children, teens and adults to “Imagine Your Story,” by participating in a summer filled with reading challenges, virtual events, interactive activities and more. As a part of the Summer Reading Program, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host Lunch at the Library, which offers free healthy lunches for children and teens 18 and under, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency, through the USDA Summer Food Service Program.

All are encouraged to join the free Summer Reading Program by registering at SCVSummerReading.com. Once registered, complete the 5 Book Summer Challenge by logging your books on the website.

Throughout the program, participants can earn digital badges (and prizes!) by completing missions online and reading books from age-specific lists. In addition, the library team has planned an exciting lineup of virtual programs and events for all ages to enjoy. Children can watch animal shows via Zoom and enjoy grab-and-go Summer Art Kits (available for all ages) while supplies last from their local library branches. Teens can enjoy online writing workshops and virtual Art Hour. Adults have the opportunity to join evening chats with other book lovers in the virtual Random Reads Book Club, along with a Book to Action online panel event and engaging History Talk presentations. This is only a glimpse at the exciting lineup that library staff has procured for all ages to enjoy.

To learn more about the Summer Reading Program and upcoming library events, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com. Residents are also encouraged to monitor Santa Clarita Public Library social media accounts for updates on library operations, event schedules, eResources and more. If you have any questions, please contact the library at libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com.