Summer Recreational Swimming in the SCV

Recreational Swim is offered during the week and weekends at various Santa Clarita pools during the summer. Search Recreational Swim at
Pre-Purchase Tickets.
Only at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Participants can pre-purchase tickets for the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center (Waterslide) and check in with staff at the entrance of the facility. Reserve your recreational swim spots here.
Drop-in
Participants may arrive any time during drop-in hours and will check in at the entrance of the facility. Participants arriving at the pool without a pre-purchased ticket may have to wait in line to enter the facility.
*Reserved recreational swim tickets are non-refundable after the day of purchased reservation.
*Groups of 25 or more must come during the designated Day Camp or Birthday Party Rental time.
Dates to Remember
06/19/25 Juneteenth – Recreational Swim will be offered from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
07/04/25 Independence Day – Recreational Swim will be offered from 12:30–4:30 p.m.
07/24-27/25 – Aquatic Center will be closed for the AG Championship Swim Meet. Recreational swim will be offered at park pool sites only.
Rules and Guidelines for Recreational Swim
- Anyone entering the facility must have a ticket, regardless of swimming or not.
- Upon arrival, participants should check-in with lifeguard staff at the designated entrance of the facility.
- Patrons must be a least 48″ tall to ride the water slide at the Aquatic Center.
- Suits with any metal/plastic are not allowed on the slide.
- Only Coast Guard approved flotation devices are allowed.
- Children two and under must wear swim diapers under their suits.
- Swimsuits must be worn in the water at all times.
- Swim tests are required for anyone not demonstrating the ability to swim safely in deep water; swimmers under the age of 12 must pass a swim test to enter the deep water.
- No glass allowed inside the facility
- No alcohol or tobacco products are allowed inside the facility.
- Children, ages six and under, must be accompanied in the water by and adult at all times.
- Active in-water supervision by and adult is required for all non-swimmers.
- Groups of 25 or more must come during the designated Day Camp time.
- To reserve your spot, click here.
