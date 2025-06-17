Summer Recreational Swimming in the SCV

Recreational Swim is offered during the week and weekends at various Santa Clarita pools during the summer. Search Recreational Swim at

Pre-Purchase Tickets.

Only at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center

Participants can pre-purchase tickets for the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center (Waterslide) and check in with staff at the entrance of the facility. Reserve your recreational swim spots here.

Drop-in

Participants may arrive any time during drop-in hours and will check in at the entrance of the facility. Participants arriving at the pool without a pre-purchased ticket may have to wait in line to enter the facility.

*Reserved recreational swim tickets are non-refundable after the day of purchased reservation.

*Groups of 25 or more must come during the designated Day Camp or Birthday Party Rental time.

Dates to Remember

06/19/25 Juneteenth – Recreational Swim will be offered from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

07/04/25 Independence Day – Recreational Swim will be offered from 12:30–4:30 p.m.

07/24-27/25 – Aquatic Center will be closed for the AG Championship Swim Meet. Recreational swim will be offered at park pool sites only.

Rules and Guidelines for Recreational Swim

Anyone entering the facility must have a ticket, regardless of swimming or not. Upon arrival, participants should check-in with lifeguard staff at the designated entrance of the facility. Patrons must be a least 48″ tall to ride the water slide at the Aquatic Center. Suits with any metal/plastic are not allowed on the slide. Only Coast Guard approved flotation devices are allowed. Children two and under must wear swim diapers under their suits. Swimsuits must be worn in the water at all times. Swim tests are required for anyone not demonstrating the ability to swim safely in deep water; swimmers under the age of 12 must pass a swim test to enter the deep water. No glass allowed inside the facility No alcohol or tobacco products are allowed inside the facility. Children, ages six and under, must be accompanied in the water by and adult at all times. Active in-water supervision by and adult is required for all non-swimmers. Groups of 25 or more must come during the designated Day Camp time. To reserve your spot, click here.

