November 13
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Sun Princess Debuts All-New Holiday Experiences for an Unforgettable Season at Sea
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
Water drop


The newly launched Sun Princess brings an exciting lineup of first-ever holiday experiences to the high seas, transforming its decks into a festive paradise for the season.

As the latest and most impressive addition to the Princess Cruises fleet, Sun Princess celebrates its inaugural holiday season with dazzling décor, immersive shows, exclusive family activities and beloved holiday traditions reimagined at sea.

Recently recognized as #1 in Mega Cruise in the United States in the annual Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, the next-level Sun Princess is the ultimate destination to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hannukah and New Year’s in grand style with loved ones. With vibrant seasonal touches and unique activities debuting exclusively between November 30 and January 3, Holidays at Sea promises an extraordinary adventure for families, couples, and friends alike.

“Our team has created a lineup of magical holiday experiences you won’t find anywhere else,” said Becky Thomson Foley, Princess Head of Global Entertainment. “Whether you’re planning a memorable escape this year or looking ahead to the 2025 holiday season, immerse yourself in the holiday spirit, as at Princess, entertainment really does happen all around you.”

Tree Lighting Celebration, Santa Claus & More in the Stunning Piazza

Each cruise kicks off with a brand new, unforgettable Tree Lighting Celebration in the ship’s breathtaking Piazza. Led by the Cruise Director, this spectacular light show brings holiday wishes to life, featuring a talented cast of singers and dancers, a special appearance by Stanley the Bear, and a guest selected to light the ship’s grand Christmas tree – the largest ever featured on a Princess ship. With twinkling lights and festive music, this dazzling spectacle will set the mood for an extraordinary holiday journey.

For the first time ever, guests can interact with the ship’s adorable “Polar Pals,” enchanting animal puppets designed to delight kids of all ages. Inspired by the Northern Lights, these playful reindeer, penguin and polar bear characters roam the Piazza, engaging guests in memorable moments that bring a touch of winter magic to the tropics.

Guests young and old who believe in the spirit of jolly Old Saint Nick gather in the Piazza to eagerly follow the Santa tracker as he heads toward Sun Princess and makes his way on board for plenty of stories, music and photo opportunities throughout the voyage. ​

More Holiday Entertainment and Activities for All Ages

Princess World Orchestra – A Jazz Era Holiday Tribute: Step into the golden glitz of the Jazz Era as the Princess World Orchestra brings seasonal classics to life in a sophisticated holiday cabaret.

Holly Jolly Sweater Party: Guests are invited to don their most festive sweaters – or their most outrageous holiday outfits – and hit the dance floor.  The DJ will be spinning an upbeat mix of holiday tunes, setting the perfect backdrop for guests to showcase their holiday spirit and celebrate in style.

Stanley, the New Elf’s Daily Hide and Seek: Princess’s adorable mascot, Stanley the Bear, dons his green elf suit for the season. Each day, guests can follow clues announced on the Wake Show to track down Stanley’s latest hiding spot. It’s a playful holiday adventure for all ages. Who knows where he’ll turn up next?!?

Holiday Trivia, Competitions and Holiday Movies: From holiday movie marathons on the Movies Under the Stars screen to holiday-themed game shows, the cruise staff has a lineup of fun holiday activities to test guests’ knowledge of seasonal traditions, Highlights include a Dreidel Spin-Off in the Piazza, as well as game shows covering everything from Christmas customs to New Year’s trivia!

Religious Services

Sun Princess also offers a welcoming seasonal religious services, including:

-Hanukkah Candle Lighting and Services

-Christmas Eve Protestant Service

-Christmas Eve Catholic Service

-Interdenominational Christmas and Church Services

Festive Holiday Menus and Signature Cocktails

From a perfectly roasted Thanksgiving turkey with all the trimmings to Hanukkah latkes and Christmas prime rib, the Princess culinary team serves up an array of memorable holiday meals. Whether guests dine in the main dining room, specialty restaurants or casual eateries, the holiday spirit will be on full display, including letting the Princess team take care of securing all of the key ingredients, preparation, set up, cooking and cleaning.

To complete the experience, Princess mixologists are serving up holiday-themed cocktails and mocktails. Try “The Jingle,” a cranberry vodka infusion, or “Charm,” a pecan-spiced delight – both perfect for toasting the season.

Ring in 2025 with a Toast & a Kiss on The Love Boat

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style on The Love Boat—be sure to pack sequins, bow ties and dancing shoes as Sun Princess transforms into the ultimate party venue. The decks will come alive with music, décor and dancing all leading up to a spectacular countdown complete with noise makers, the Sun Princess Band and a Champagne toast to ring in 2025.

While Sun Princess exclusively offers the new Holidays at Sea program, all Princess ships in the fleet will celebrate the holidays in style, decked with holiday décor, festive activities, special menus, themed drinks and more, ensuring the magic of the season touches every corner of the Princess family.

New Show: ArtBeat a Happy Heart by Britto

In addition to the holiday celebrations, ArtBeat on Sun Princess has re-launched as “ArtBeat a Happy Heart by Britto,” now featuring the iconic art of Romero Britto (who also has his namesake Love by Britto restaurant onboard Sun Princess). The reimagined show, in collaboration with Cirque Eloize, celebrates the vibrant art of Romero Britto, whose bold colors and playful patterns bring joy and energy to every scene. The story follows Sketch, a passionate artist who finds inspiration in a colorful cast of characters, creating a masterpiece that embodies the spirit of love and creativity

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov.30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow Brings SoCal American Indians Together
The 39th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, to celebrate the American Indian communities living in L.A. Country and throughout Southern California.
Nov.30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow Brings SoCal American Indians Together
COC Receives International Award for OER Antiracism Project
College of the Canyons announced it was one of 25 winners to receive a 2024 Open Education Awards for Excellence for its Open For Antiracism Project.
COC Receives International Award for OER Antiracism Project
Nov.14: Harvest Festival Returns With Fall Fun and Cultural Showcase at County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Harvest Festival, taking place from Nov. 14 to 26.
Nov.14: Harvest Festival Returns With Fall Fun and Cultural Showcase at County Parks
Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”
For the third consecutive year, Billboard has recognized California State University, Northridge as one of its Top Music Business Schools of 2024.
Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”
Marcia Mayeda: Winter and Holiday Safety Tips for Pets
I think we’re all glad that the extreme heat of the past few months here in southern California has passed, and we are now enjoying some beautiful fall days.
Marcia Mayeda: Winter and Holiday Safety Tips for Pets
CHP Secures Federal Grant to Help Boost Child Passenger Safety Campaign
In a continued effort to protect California’s youngest passengers, the California Highway Patrol prioritizes child passenger safety through the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training” campaign.
CHP Secures Federal Grant to Help Boost Child Passenger Safety Campaign
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
Dance by nature is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience. 
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual 2025 Employment Law Update, taking place on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the College of the Canyons University Center.
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the seventh post-Election Night ballot count update for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
After several rigorous months of training, the California Highway Patrol has introduced six newly graduated K-9 officers into the force.
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
Inaugural L.A. County Office of Food Equity Launches
A partnership formed by the County of Los Angeles and leading Los Angeles philanthropic organizations have announced the formation of the Los Angeles County Office of Food Equity.
Inaugural L.A. County Office of Food Equity Launches
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Mission Opera will present its Fifth Annual Winter Holidays of the World, a free concert for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance.
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Nov. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita.
Nov. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Nov. 11-17: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 17.
Nov. 11-17: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help
Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc. needs your help to be sure local heroes overseas are not forgotten during the holidays.
Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help
JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event
Get ready to embrace the magic of the season with JCI Santa Clarita’s annual event, Santa’s Helpers.
JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Regular Season Volleyball Championship
They made it hard on themselves, but The Master's University's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors in the final match of the season to win the GSAC Women's Volleyball regular season championship on Friday, Nov. 8.
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Regular Season Volleyball Championship
CHP Secures $2.6M Grant to Address Speeding, Aggressive Driving
Speeding and aggressive driving are ongoing challenges on California roadways.
CHP Secures $2.6M Grant to Address Speeding, Aggressive Driving
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Monday Evening
In the race for Congress George Whitesides (D) has overtaken incumbent Mike Garcia (R) by nearly 7,000 votes.
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Monday Evening
UPDATE: Whitesides Wins Race for 27th Congressional District
Whitesides Leads Garcia in Race for 27th Congressional District
UPDATE: Whitesides Wins Race for 27th Congressional District
Nov. 14: Restaurant Academy Start a Food Business in Your Home
The Small Business Development Center is offering a free Restaurant Academy online webinar on how to "Start a Food Business in Your Home: The NEW Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operator."
Nov. 14: Restaurant Academy Start a Food Business in Your Home
