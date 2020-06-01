[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Sunday COVID-019 Roundup: 110,583 Cases Statewide, 1,547 SCV Cases
| Sunday, May 31, 2020
covid 19 cases sunday may 31

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 1,379 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,547 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 89 more than Saturday.

To date, 20 people have died of the virus in the SCV — 15 resided in the city of Santa Clarita, 1 in Acton, 1 in Castaic, 1 in unincorporated Valencia and 2 in communities not yet named.

Countywide, Public Health has reported 54,996 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 1,379 deaths as of Sunday.

Ninety-three percent of people who died in L.A. County had underlying health conditions.

Statewide, California had 110,583 total confirmed cases and 4,213 deaths from COVID-19 as of May 30. There were 2,940 confirmed hospitalizations and 1,067 ICU hospitalizations.

As of May 30, local health departments have reported 10,033 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 59 deaths statewide.

covid-19 cases sunday may 31

Santa Clarita Valley Sunday Update
Of the 1,547 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 769

Castaic: 642 (includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility)

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 39

Stevenson Ranch: 34

Val Verde: 24

Acton: 11

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 9

Agua Dulce: 89

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 4

Elizabeth Lake: 3

Bouquet Canyon: 1

Lake Hughes: 1

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 1

Henry Mayo Sunday Update
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 9th and 10th COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, both occurring in the preceding 36 hours, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

As of Wednesday, of the 1,555 persons tested at Henry Mayo to date, 208 tested positive, 1,289 were negative, 42 were pending and 9 patients were hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care. A total of 73 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far.

Discrepancies in the testing numbers are due to some patients being tested more than once, he said.

Ten of the SCV’s 20 fatalities to date have occurred at Henry Mayo, Moody confirmed Wednesday.

The hospital is now releasing numbers on a weekly basis (Wednesdays), unless there is a drastic change in the number of cases or a death has been confirmed, Moody said.

L.A. County Demographics
Fifteen people who died were over the age of 65 years, 8 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40. Twenty-two people had underlying health conditions including 14 people over the age of 65 years old, seven people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 to 40.

Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,179 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Upon further investigation, 34 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

L.A. County Testing
As of Sunday, 6,514 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (12% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,402 people who are currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators.

Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. County, with testing results available for more than 598,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

face coverings

May 29 Health Order Update
On Friday, May 29, the County Health Officer revised the county’s Reopening Safer At Work And In the Community for the Control of COVID-19 to allow for in-person dining at restaurants and the re-opening of hair salons and barbershops.

The county’s Protocols for Restaurants Opening for On-site Dining are available online.

Public health also issued Protocols for Hair Salons and Barbershops, which are available online.

The Health Officer Order specifically requires businesses to follow the COVID-19 infection control protocols. As such, restaurant and hair salon owners and operators must complete and implement these protocols prior to re-opening. Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, and wineries that do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals are still required to remain closed.

As the recovery journey continues, more people being around one another may result in more transmission of COVID-19, more cases, and more hospitalizations and deaths.

Everyone must continue to follow distancing and infection control directives and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household.

Public Health will assess the activities allowed by the Order on an ongoing basis.

L.A. County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

The Health Officer Order, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

covid-19 cases sunday may 31

California Demographics
Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. The proportion of COVID-19 deaths in African Americans is about double their population representation across all adult age categories.

For Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, overall numbers are low, but there is nearly a four-fold difference between the proportion of COVID-19 deaths and their population representation. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends.

More information is available at COVID-19 Race and Ethnicity Data.

Testing in California
As testing capacity continues to increase across the state, the California Department of Public Health is working to expand access to COVID-19 testing. Testing should be used for medical evaluation of persons with symptoms of COVID-19 as well as for efforts by public health agencies and essential employers to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.

As of May 30, there have been 1,944,848 tests conducted in California and reported to state Public Health. This represents an increase of 56,253 tests over the prior 24-hour reporting period.

These numbers include data from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the the 25 state and county health labs currently testing.

New Data Portal
The state has launched a new, user-friendly data portal at COVID-19 Statewide Update that tracks COVID-19 cases statewide and by county, gender, age and ethnicity. The portal also outlines statewide hospitalizations and testing efforts. The data presented on the portal will be updated daily and will include additional information as it is available.

coronavirus covid-19 social distancing
