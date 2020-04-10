Sunkist Donates Lemons to Henry Mayo, Others

Sunkist Growers, the 127-year-old citrus cooperative, continues to donate fresh citrus to California communities, as the need for care and compassion is on the rise. Headquartered in Valencia, Sunkist Growers delivered California-grown lemons this week to hospitals in the Santa Clarita area.

“Hospital staff is on the frontlines of COVID-19 and we wanted to show our appreciation by delivering a source of vitamin C to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and other hospitals in the area,” said Jim Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sunkist Growers. “We want to make sure those fighting the good fight stay healthy and have access to fresh citrus.”

“We are overwhelmed by the generous support of financial donations, personal protective equipment, and staff meals we are receiving from our community during this challenging time,” said Marlee Lauffer, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Henry Mayo. “We’d like to thank each and every business and the many individuals who have reached out to us. The lemons from Sunkist were a huge treat for our staff and physicians, and we appreciate the relationship we have with Sunkist and its many employees. Henry Mayo is so very grateful to all who generously support us.”

Sunkist Growers recently announced that it would donate more than 260,000 fresh citrus fruit to California schools, food banks, and hospitals. The cooperative is headquartered in Santa Clarita and is proudly owned by 2,500 California and Arizona farmers, who grow, pick, pack and ship more than 40 fresh citrus varieties to communities all over the world.

Phillips added, “Our grower-owners are proud to be part of this community and thankful to the healthcare workers who are confronting the hardest part of this pandemic. We extend our deepest gratitude to them during these trying times.”

Fresh citrus is an essential immune boosting fruit. According to the National Institute of Health, “Fruits and vegetables are the best sources of vitamin C. Vitamin C plays an important role in immune function.” Available year-round, Sunkist lemons are one of the most versatile varieties.

Sunkist Growers is a citrus cooperative, founded in 1893, which is owned by and operated for thousands of family farmers growing citrus in California and Arizona. For more information, visit www.sunkist.com.