Sunkist Donates Lemons to Henry Mayo, Others
| Friday, Apr 10, 2020

 

 

Sunkist Growers, the 127-year-old citrus cooperative, continues to donate fresh citrus to California communities, as the need for care and compassion is on the rise. Headquartered in Valencia, Sunkist Growers delivered California-grown lemons this week to hospitals in the Santa Clarita area.

“Hospital staff is on the frontlines of COVID-19 and we wanted to show our appreciation by delivering a source of vitamin C to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and other hospitals in the area,” said Jim Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sunkist Growers. “We want to make sure those fighting the good fight stay healthy and have access to fresh citrus.”

“We are overwhelmed by the generous support of financial donations, personal protective equipment, and staff meals we are receiving from our community during this challenging time,” said Marlee Lauffer, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Henry Mayo. “We’d like to thank each and every business and the many individuals who have reached out to us. The lemons from Sunkist were a huge treat for our staff and physicians, and we appreciate the relationship we have with Sunkist and its many employees. Henry Mayo is so very grateful to all who generously support us.”

Sunkist Growers recently announced that it would donate more than 260,000 fresh citrus fruit to California schools, food banks, and hospitals. The cooperative is headquartered in Santa Clarita and is proudly owned by 2,500 California and Arizona farmers, who grow, pick, pack and ship more than 40 fresh citrus varieties to communities all over the world.

Phillips added, “Our grower-owners are proud to be part of this community and thankful to the healthcare workers who are confronting the hardest part of this pandemic. We extend our deepest gratitude to them during these trying times.”

Fresh citrus is an essential immune boosting fruit. According to the National Institute of Health, “Fruits and vegetables are the best sources of vitamin C. Vitamin C plays an important role in immune function.” Available year-round, Sunkist lemons are one of the most versatile varieties.

Sunkist Growers is a citrus cooperative, founded in 1893, which is owned by and operated for thousands of family farmers growing citrus in California and Arizona. For more information, visit www.sunkist.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 18 new deaths and 475 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, and extended the county's "Safer at Home" order through May 15.
L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended
City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic
If you intend to use city of Santa Clarita-operated trails, bike paths and paseos for walking and biking during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to follow proper social distancing guidelines established by the County Health Department.
City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic
Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids
Deputy Brian Rooney, who oversees the Youth Activities League (YAL) in Val Verde, was determined to brighten kids’ day due to usual holiday activities being canceled.
Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids
SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Friday announced the cancellation of its 49th Annual Benefit Auction, titled "Galactic Gala," scheduled for Saturday, June 6.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction
California Friday: 19,472 Cases, 541 Deaths; 2,024 Health Care Workers Positive
California had a total of 19,472 confirmed cases and 541 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Friday afternoon.
California Friday: 19,472 Cases, 541 Deaths; 2,024 Health Care Workers Positive
California’s COVID Success Story: Part Smart Leadership, Part Luck
Just over a month after the first confirmed case of community spread of the novel coronavirus in the nation, California is showing signs of flattening the curve — and triumphing over the global pandemic.
California’s COVID Success Story: Part Smart Leadership, Part Luck
Devoid of Passengers, Burbank Airport Shuts 1 of 2 Terminals
As Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and airlines continue to experience reduced passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BUR is temporarily closing Terminal B operations effective Friday, April 10.
Devoid of Passengers, Burbank Airport Shuts 1 of 2 Terminals
A Cloud of Germs | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Right now, the only COVID-19 screening test for hospital employees is taking one’s temperature at the door or asking if they have symptoms.
A Cloud of Germs | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Reminder: L.A. County Parks Facilities Closed Easter Sunday
Los Angeles Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a message Friday from Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma E. García.
Reminder: L.A. County Parks Facilities Closed Easter Sunday
L.A. County Updates Resources for Landlords, Tenants
Los Angeles County officials are regularly updating resources on COVID-19, and have updated guidance for commercial and residential landlords and tenants.
L.A. County Updates Resources for Landlords, Tenants
U.S. Army: 25K ‘Soldiers for Life’ Respond to Nation’s Call
Last month, the Army reached out to about 800,000 retired and reserve soldiers, asking them to join the COVID-19 response effort, and so far, roughly 25,000 have volunteered.
U.S. Army: 25K ‘Soldiers for Life’ Respond to Nation’s Call
IRS Releases New ‘Simple Tax Return’ for Non-Filers to Receive Relief Payments
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday released a new "simple tax return" for non-taxpayers to fill out to receive their $1,200 "economic impact payments" per the CARES ACT.
IRS Releases New ‘Simple Tax Return’ for Non-Filers to Receive Relief Payments
California Moves to Protect Nursing Home, Residential Care Residents, Employees
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday outlined steps California is taking to protect the residents and employees of the more than 1,224 skilled nursing home facilities and 7,461 residential care facilities across the state.
California Moves to Protect Nursing Home, Residential Care Residents, Employees
Apple, Google Partner on COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology
Apple and Google have partnered to enable the use of Bluetooth technology for contact tracing to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Apple, Google Partner on COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology
CDC Issues Return-to-Work Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Crisis
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new return-to-work guidelines Wednesday for essential employees who have been near someone infected with COVID-19.
CDC Issues Return-to-Work Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Henry Mayo Reports COVID-19 Death in Last 24 Hours
Officials at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirmed its first death of a COVID-19 patient.
Henry Mayo Reports COVID-19 Death in Last 24 Hours
Unemployed Californians to Get Extra $600 Weekly
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that starting this Sunday, California workers who are receiving unemployment benefits will begin receiving an extra $600 on top of their weekly amount, as part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) initiated by the CARES Act.
Unemployed Californians to Get Extra $600 Weekly
California Thursday: 18,309 Cases, 492 Deaths; 1,803 Health Care Workers Positive
California had a total of 18,309 confirmed cases and 492 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Thursday afternoon.
California Thursday: 18,309 Cases, 492 Deaths; 1,803 Health Care Workers Positive
More Than 1,100 N-95 Masks Coming to California’s Emergency Services
SAN FRANCISCO -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest regional office announced Thursday that it has transferred more than 1,100 N-95 face masks to the California Office of Emergency Services as it assesses its supply of personal protective equipment in hopes of donating additional PPE to state and local agencies battling COVID-19.
More Than 1,100 N-95 Masks Coming to California’s Emergency Services
State to Provide Healthcare Workers with Hotel Rooms
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a new program to provide doctors, nurses and other critical front-line health care workers access to no-cost or low-cost hotel rooms.
State to Provide Healthcare Workers with Hotel Rooms
City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign
The city of Santa Clarita, and our local partners, invite the community to take part in a virtual campaign thanking the essential workers who are providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign
