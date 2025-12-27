Sunny Weather for SCV, Cool Temps, Roads Reopen

The National Weather Service reports that the Santa Clarita Valley was drenched with nearly nine inches of rain from the atmospheric river that brought a soggy Christmas week to most of California.

The SCV will now return to sunny, if cool, weather for a few days before showers threaten the area beginning on New Year’s Eve and continuing through New Year’s Day.

A look ahead at the NWS forecast:

Saturday, Dec. 27: Sunny, with a high near 59. North, northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday night, clear, with a low around 37. Wind chill values as low as 30. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday, Dec. 28: Sunny, with a high near 61. Wind chill values as low as 30 early. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Sunday night, mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday, Dec. 29: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Monday night, mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday, Dec. 30: Sunny, with a high near 65. Tuesday night, a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday, Dec. 31: A chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. New Year’s Eve night, showers likely, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

New Year’s Day: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Thursday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday, Jan. 2: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

With the heavy rains past, several roads that were closed have now reopened in the SCV.

San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon, Castaic: San Francisquito Canyon Road, Lowridge Place to Spunky Canyon Road, closed because of storm debris reopened Dec. 26.

Agua Dulce: Sierra Highway, 1350 N Wyse Road to 600 N Wyse Road closed due to a slide in the northbound lane reopened Dec. 26.

Stevenson Ranch: The Old Road, Sagecrest to Calgrove closed due to flooding reopened Dec. 26.

For more information visit the National Weather Service Forecast page for Saugus, Calif.

