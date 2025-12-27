header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 27
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Sunny Weather for SCV, Cool Temps, Roads Reopen
| Saturday, Dec 27, 2025

The National Weather Service reports that the Santa Clarita Valley was drenched with nearly nine inches of rain from the atmospheric river that brought a soggy Christmas week to most of California.

The SCV will now return to sunny, if cool, weather for a few days before showers threaten the area beginning on New Year’s Eve and continuing through New Year’s Day.

A look ahead at the NWS forecast:

Saturday, Dec. 27: Sunny, with a high near 59. North, northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday night, clear, with a low around 37. Wind chill values as low as 30. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday, Dec. 28: Sunny, with a high near 61. Wind chill values as low as 30 early. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Sunday night, mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday, Dec. 29: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Monday night, mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday, Dec. 30: Sunny, with a high near 65. Tuesday night, a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday, Dec. 31: A chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. New Year’s Eve night, showers likely, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

New Year’s Day: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Thursday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday, Jan. 2: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

With the heavy rains past, several roads that were closed have now reopened in the SCV.

San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon, Castaic: San Francisquito Canyon Road, Lowridge Place to Spunky Canyon Road, closed because of storm debris reopened Dec. 26.

Agua Dulce: Sierra Highway, 1350 N Wyse Road to 600 N Wyse Road closed due to a slide in the northbound lane reopened Dec. 26.

Stevenson Ranch: The Old Road, Sagecrest to Calgrove closed due to flooding reopened Dec. 26.

For more information visit the National Weather Service Forecast page for Saugus, Calif.

City Seeks ‘Under the Sea’ Artwork for Valencia Library

City Seeks ‘Under the Sea’ Artwork for Valencia Library
Saturday, Dec 27, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking five artists to create artwork on five 60-inches by 60-inches canvases that will be featured above the Valencia Library Branch's children's area for two years, May 18, 2026 through May 23, 2028.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 9: Passport Community Fair at Newhall Library

Jan. 9: Passport Community Fair at Newhall Library
Saturday, Dec 27, 2025
Bring passport applications and all required documents to the Passport Community Fair, 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9 at the Old Town Newhall Library.
FULL STORY...

Sand Canyon Road Closed Due to Road Damage, Rock Slides

Sand Canyon Road Closed Due to Road Damage, Rock Slides
Friday, Dec 26, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Sand Canyon Road.
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Traffic Alert on Soledad Canyon Road

SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Traffic Alert on Soledad Canyon Road
Thursday, Dec 25, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued the following traffic alerts: Due to heavy rains, the westbound right lane is closed on Soledad Canyon Road between Camp Plenty Road and Langside Avenue.
FULL STORY...
BREAKING: I-5 All Lanes Shut Down in Castaic, Possible Gas Leak
The California Highway Patrol has announced that all lanes of the Interstate 5 freeway in the Castaic area have been shut down in both directions to a possible ruptured gas line.
BREAKING: I-5 All Lanes Shut Down in Castaic, Possible Gas Leak
Kathryn Barger | 2025 Year in Review
At this time last year, we had no idea what changes and challenges 2025 would have in store. What I did know, and what this year reaffirmed, is that whatever 2025 brought our way, we’d get through it together.
Kathryn Barger | 2025 Year in Review
City Seeks ‘Under the Sea’ Artwork for Valencia Library
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking five artists to create artwork on five 60-inches by 60-inches canvases that will be featured above the Valencia Library Branch's children's area for two years, May 18, 2026 through May 23, 2028.
City Seeks ‘Under the Sea’ Artwork for Valencia Library
CHP Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period Results
During the 2025 Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period, California Highway Patrol officers were on duty across the state, responding not only to enforcement needs but also to significant winter weather impacts, including snow, flooding and mudslides.
CHP Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period Results
Jan. 9: Passport Community Fair at Newhall Library
Bring passport applications and all required documents to the Passport Community Fair, 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9 at the Old Town Newhall Library.
Jan. 9: Passport Community Fair at Newhall Library
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Sand Canyon Road Closed Due to Road Damage, Rock Slides
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Sand Canyon Road.
Sand Canyon Road Closed Due to Road Damage, Rock Slides
Jan. 29: Property Management Professionals Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Property Management Professionals will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4-4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 at 25124 Springfield Court #220, Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 29: Property Management Professionals Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
CHP Highlights Public Safety Laws Taking Effect 2026
The California Highway Patrol is highlighting new public safety laws passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom that, unless otherwise stated, take effect Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.
CHP Highlights Public Safety Laws Taking Effect 2026
Kaiser Permanente Presents $12,000 Grant to Bridge to Home
Kaiser Permanente has awarded a $12,000 Community Health Grant to Bridge to Home to help address homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Kaiser Permanente Presents $12,000 Grant to Bridge to Home
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Non-League Matches
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer teams have been on holiday schedule this past week, with some teams taking time off and others playing non-league matches. Consequently, league standings haven’t changed much.
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Non-League Matches
Cougars Notch Another Victory, 54-46 at Oxnard College
College of the Canyons women's basketball notched another mark in the win column, as the Cougars were able to stack a second straight road victory 54-46 at Oxnard College on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
Cougars Notch Another Victory, 54-46 at Oxnard College
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Traffic Alert on Soledad Canyon Road
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued the following traffic alerts: Due to heavy rains, the westbound right lane is closed on Soledad Canyon Road between Camp Plenty Road and Langside Avenue.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Traffic Alert on Soledad Canyon Road
Fostering Youth Independence Hosts Holiday PJ Party
Fostering Youth Independence’s recent Charlie Brown Holiday party was attended by dozens of local foster youth and their volunteer Allies.
Fostering Youth Independence Hosts Holiday PJ Party
NWS Issues Flood Watch for SCV Through Friday
The National Weather Service as issued the following alerts for the Santa Clarita Valley. Flood Watch until Dec. 26, 4 p.m. PST, High Wind Warning until Dec. 25, 3 p.m. PST.
NWS Issues Flood Watch for SCV Through Friday
Today in SCV History (Dec. 25)
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
Henry Gage
Barger Urges Residents to Stay Alert, Follow Evacuation Orders
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is urging residents to remain vigilant as a powerful storm system moves through Los Angeles County, bringing periods of heavy rain and rapidly changing conditions.
Barger Urges Residents to Stay Alert, Follow Evacuation Orders
CHP Makes Multiple Arrests in Organized Retail Theft Investigation
Thirteen suspects were arrested, and more than $800,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered following a coordinated, multi-agency operation targeting an organized retail theft network operating across Northern California.
CHP Makes Multiple Arrests in Organized Retail Theft Investigation
Pilot Program to Crack Down on Extreme Speeding
The California State Transportation Agency today announced a new joint effort by two of its departments, the Department of Motor Vehicles and California Highway Patrol, to curb excessive speeding and prevent deadly crashes.
Pilot Program to Crack Down on Extreme Speeding
Dec. 27: Holiday Spice Salsa Edition at Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to heat up the holiday season at the Holiday Spice Salsa Edition on Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Dec. 27: Holiday Spice Salsa Edition at Canyon Country Community Center
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Safety Ahead of Storm
As winter storms enter Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control urges pet owners to take necessary precautions in light of the significant storms expected to last for five days.
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Safety Ahead of Storm
