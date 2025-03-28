header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 28
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
Sunshine Canyon Landfill Required to Take Stronger Actions to Address Odors
| Friday, Mar 28, 2025
sunshine canyon landfill

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an Order for Abatement on Thursday, March 20, requiring Sunshine Canyon Landfill to implement stricter and innovative measures to reduce odors that have been impacting the community.

Sunshine Canyon Landfill is located at 14747 San Fernando Road, Sylmar, CA 91342, adjacent to the Santa Clarita Valley. The landfill is located at the edge of the San Fernando Valley, near the I-5 and Antelope Valley freeway interchange.

The SCAQMD issued the following press release:

“Landfill operations can cause odors, particularly as waste decomposes and if not well controlled. Since January 2023, South Coast AQMD has received over 4,000 odor complaints from nearby residents and an elementary school regarding Sunshine Canyon Landfill.

During this period, South Coast AQMD has issued more than 150 Notices of Violation (NOVs) against the landfill for public nuisance, citing violations of the agency’s Rule 402 and California Health & Safety Code Section 41700. Sunshine Canyon Landfill has worked cooperatively with South Coast AQMD to incorporate additional measures and practices to minimize odor impacts.

The order requires Sunshine Canyon Landfill to take additional actions including:

— Odor Prevention with Microbiology: Use aerobic microbiology solutions during waste operations to
reduce odors like “fresh trash” and methane.

— Closure Turf Feasibility: Explore installing gas and leachate systems without disturbing existing
closure turfs designed to prevent erosion and emissions.

— Enhanced Emissions Data: Pilot advanced methods like drones and robotic vehicles to identify
potential problem areas and collect more real-time data, including in the evening.

— Odor Neutralization: Apply odor neutralizers and microbiology-based solutions at transfer stations
to control odors before disposal.

— Gas Movement: Test using larger granular materials such as gravel and crushed rock around landfill
gas wells to improve gas flow. These larger size materials create more space between particles,
allowing gas to move more freely and reducing pressure buildup.

— Daily Odor Patrols: Perform and document twice-daily patrols to identify odor sources and
leachate seeps.

Sunshine Canyon Landfill is a Title V facility, operating under the federal Operating Permit Program for air pollution control. Sunshine Canyon Landfill is located at 14747 San Fernando Road, Sylmar, California and is owned and operated by Browning Ferris Industries of California, Inc. and Republic Services, Inc. Sunshine Canyon Landfill is classified as a Class III landfill and can only accept municipal solid waste, no hazardous waste can be accepted at the landfill.

Sunshine Canyon Landfill’s Solid Waste Facility Permit limit is 12,100 tons per day and the landfill receives roughly 9,000 tons of waste per day, handling approximately onethird of the daily waste of all of Los Angeles County.

In January 2025, Sunshine Canyon Landfill’s tonnage limits have been temporarily increased to 15,000 tons per day following approvals and emergency waivers issued by the Sunshine Canyon Landfill Local Enforcement Agency, the Regional Water Quality Control Board, and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to address the removal and disposal of fire debris.

South Coast AQMD has worked on multiple fronts to reduce odors from operations at the landfill. In 2009, the South Coast AQMD Hearing Board adopted an order requiring Sunshine Canyon Landfill operators to implement several improvements to mitigate odors. In January 2023, following record-breaking rainfall, odor complaints from the community increased significantly.

While Sunshine Canyon Landfill took steps that initially reduced complaints, heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary in August 2023 reversed those improvements, leading to another surge in complaints. The landfill has since taken additional measures to improve landfill gas collection.

However, a more comprehensive odor mitigation plan is necessary to address the ongoing impacts of wet conditions and erosion at the site. South Coast AQMD continues to collaborate with other regulatory agencies to resolve the odor issues.

The order was issued by the South Coast AQMD Hearing Board.

The Hearing Board is an independent panel that hears all sides of a case, weighs the evidence, and reaches a decision. The public was given the opportunity to testify, and evidence was received.

More information can be found at: www.aqmd.gov/nav/about/hearing-board/hearing-board/hearingboard-case-documents.

The South Coast AQMD is the regulatory agency responsible for improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the Coachella Valley.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Sunshine Canyon Landfill Required to Take Stronger Actions to Address Odors

Sunshine Canyon Landfill Required to Take Stronger Actions to Address Odors
Friday, Mar 28, 2025
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an Order for Abatement on Thursday, March 20, requiring Sunshine Canyon Landfill to implement stricter and innovative measures to reduce odors that have been impacting the community.
FULL STORY...

April 1: Supes to Plan Department for Homelessness Services

April 1: Supes to Plan Department for Homelessness Services
Friday, Mar 28, 2025
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, April 1 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will be planning for the establishment of a new county Department for Homelessness Services.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Spring Parks After Dark Returns

L.A. County Spring Parks After Dark Returns
Thursday, Mar 27, 2025
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of its Spring Parks After Dark season with free family art and cultural activities at 33 park locations, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

LASD Investigates Use of Defective DNA Kits

LASD Investigates Use of Defective DNA Kits
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
On Monday, March 24, 2025, a supervisor over the Scientific Services Bureau became aware of a notice from a DNA testing kit manufacturer indicating that a specific lot of kits were prone to intermittently poor performance with potential to cause incomplete results or profiles.
FULL STORY...

Sexually Violent Predator Placed in Pearblossom Housing

Sexually Violent Predator Placed in Pearblossom Housing
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released information about the housing of sexually violent predator Christopher Hubbart in housing in Pearblossom, in the Antelope Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host National Tartan Day Square, Round Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the National Tartan Day themed Square and Round Dance on Sunday, April 6, 2-4:30 p.m.
April 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host National Tartan Day Square, Round Dance
May 9: City Seeks Volunteers for Disaster Simulation Drill
The city of Santa Clarita’s Community Emergency Response Team Program is looking for volunteers to act as injured survivors for the Disaster Simulation drill on Friday, May 9, from 6–9 p.m.
May 9: City Seeks Volunteers for Disaster Simulation Drill
Sunshine Canyon Landfill Required to Take Stronger Actions to Address Odors
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an Order for Abatement on Thursday, March 20, requiring Sunshine Canyon Landfill to implement stricter and innovative measures to reduce odors that have been impacting the community.
Sunshine Canyon Landfill Required to Take Stronger Actions to Address Odors
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Lucid Leadership, Service Award
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award.
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Lucid Leadership, Service Award
City Offers Free Community Emergency Response Team Training Class
Registration is open for the city of Santa Clarita's Community Emergency Response Team training class.
City Offers Free Community Emergency Response Team Training Class
City Invites Community Organizations to Apply for Animal Care Grants
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the second annual Animal Care Grant Program.
City Invites Community Organizations to Apply for Animal Care Grants
Valladares Calls for Streamlining Process for Underground Power Lines
In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent executive order removing California Environmental Quality Act requirements for undergrounding utility lines in wildfire-impacted areas of Los Angeles County, California State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has called for this exemption to be applied statewide.
Valladares Calls for Streamlining Process for Underground Power Lines
April 1: Supes to Plan Department for Homelessness Services
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, April 1 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will be planning for the establishment of a new county Department for Homelessness Services.
April 1: Supes to Plan Department for Homelessness Services
Cougars Power to Second Straight Conference Win
College of the Canyons softball pounded out 13 hits in a shortened 12-4 five-inning win over L.A. Valley College on Tuesday, March 25 to win its second straight conference game.
Cougars Power to Second Straight Conference Win
Schiavo Joins Impacted Residents to Demand Action on Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, joined a press conference on Thursday, March 27, on the west steps of the state capitol in Sacramento organized by community members from Val Verde, Castaic and the Santa Clarita Valley. The press conference was held to call attention to the growing public health disaster at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Schiavo Joins Impacted Residents to Demand Action on Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
April 21: SCCA Features Watercolor Demo by Artist Pete Morris
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, April 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, for the SCAA monthly meeting
April 21: SCCA Features Watercolor Demo by Artist Pete Morris
L.A. County Spring Parks After Dark Returns
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of its Spring Parks After Dark season with free family art and cultural activities at 33 park locations, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Spring Parks After Dark Returns
Marsha McLean | Safe Streets Start with You
Our family has called Santa Clarita home since 1972 and I take great pride in our city’s beautiful paseos, scenic trails and vibrant neighborhoods.
Marsha McLean | Safe Streets Start with You
City to Host Info Meetings on Landscape Maintenance Assessment Increases
The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting four informational meetings to discuss proposed increases to the Landscape Maintenance District (LMD) assessments for three zones in the Saugus neighborhood, including portions of Canyon Heights Zone T-62, Shadow Hills Zone T-48 and Bouquet Canyon Zone T-44.
City to Host Info Meetings on Landscape Maintenance Assessment Increases
April 27: SCAA 2025 Spring Art Festival at Le Chene
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will celebrate its 2025 Spring Art Festival and Sale at Le Chene French Cuisine. Enjoy art in the beautiful gardens at Le Chene on Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
April 27: SCAA 2025 Spring Art Festival at Le Chene
Finalists Announced for SCAA High School Scholarship Awards
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is proud to announce the six outstanding finalists for its 2025 High School Scholarship Awards.
Finalists Announced for SCAA High School Scholarship Awards
April 25: Star Party, Science Showcase at Canyon Country Campus
Science Talks and College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will present the Star Party and Science Showcase, 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, April 25.
April 25: Star Party, Science Showcase at Canyon Country Campus
Canyons Serves Up 6-3 Win Over L.A. Mission
College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a 6-3 home win over L.A. Mission College on Tuesday, March 25 with the Cougars winning five of six singles matches to earn the conference victory.
Canyons Serves Up 6-3 Win Over L.A. Mission
May 2: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus
Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 2 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
May 2: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus
Canyons Stays Hot, Takes Pair at Spring Classic
College of the Canyons baseball continued its hot hitting while picking up a pair of victories at the annual three-day Spring Classic Tournament hosted by Allan Hancock College March 19-21.
Canyons Stays Hot, Takes Pair at Spring Classic
TMU Men’s Golf Battles in The Battle
Heavy winds, desert heat and difficult pin placements battered The Master's University men's golf team, which traveled to Bullhead City, Ariz. to compete in The Battle at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club March 24-25.
TMU Men’s Golf Battles in The Battle
April 18: Kevin Nealon to Perform at PAC
Kevin Nealson, Emmy and SAG-nominated actor and comedian will perform 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 18 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on the main stage.
April 18: Kevin Nealon to Perform at PAC
Today in SCV History (March 27)
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
SCVNews.com