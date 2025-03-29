‘Superman’ at Six Flags Magic Mountain Permanently Grounded

The “Superman” roller coaster, closed for refurbishment since September, will now be closed permanently, said officials of Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The Orange County Register reported on Friday, March 28, that Magic Mountain President Jeff Harris confirmed the iconic coaster would not reopen.

The $20 million Intamin Reverse Freefall Coaster debuted in 1997 at the Valencia theme park as “Superman: The Escape.” It was rebranded in 2011 as “Superman: Escape from Krypton.”

The roller coaster set speed and height records when it debuted in 1997. It was once one of the tallest and fastest roller costers in the world.

The ride reached a top speed of 100 mph, and rose 415 feet in height.

The closure of “Superman” will decrease the total number of coasters at Magic Mountain to 19, which ties Magic Mountain with Energylandia, in Poland, for the parks with the most coasters in the world.

A new coaster is scheduled to debut in 2026 which will bring the park’s coaster count back to 20, the most in the world.

In January, the Los Angeles County Planning Department approved construction permits for a new coaster at Magic Mountain.

Blueprints for Project 90011 describe the new ride as a “Six Flags Vekoma Coaster” or “Six Flags Thrill Glider Roller Coaster.”

The new roller coaster will be built on 3.4 acres of the former Showcase Theater site between “Full Throttle” and the now closed “Superman: Escape from Krypton” coasters.

