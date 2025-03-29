header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 29
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
‘Superman’ at Six Flags Magic Mountain Permanently Grounded
| Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
sfmm_superman_escape_from_krypton_1440x1533

The “Superman” roller coaster, closed for refurbishment since September, will now be closed permanently, said officials of Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The Orange County Register reported on Friday, March 28, that Magic Mountain President Jeff Harris confirmed the iconic coaster would not reopen.

The $20 million Intamin Reverse Freefall Coaster debuted in 1997 at the Valencia theme park as “Superman: The Escape.” It was rebranded in 2011 as “Superman: Escape from Krypton.”

The roller coaster set speed and height records when it debuted in 1997. It was once one of the tallest and fastest roller costers in the world.

The ride reached a top speed of 100 mph, and rose 415 feet in height.

The closure of “Superman” will decrease the total number of coasters at Magic Mountain to 19, which ties Magic Mountain with Energylandia, in Poland, for the parks with the most coasters in the world.

A new coaster is scheduled to debut in 2026 which will bring the park’s coaster count back to 20, the most in the world.

In January, the Los Angeles County Planning Department approved construction permits for a new coaster at Magic Mountain.

Blueprints for Project 90011 describe the new ride as a “Six Flags Vekoma Coaster” or “Six Flags Thrill Glider Roller Coaster.”

The new roller coaster will be built on 3.4 acres of the former Showcase Theater site between “Full Throttle” and the now closed “Superman: Escape from Krypton” coasters.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-29-2025 ‘Superman’ at Six Flags Magic Mountain Permanently Grounded
03-26-2025 April 1: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
03-25-2025 April 25: SCV Spring 2025 Job Fair at COC
03-25-2025 April 23: Non-profit Council Meets on Volunteer Engagement
03-24-2025 Logix, FHLBank Match Donations to Support SoCal Wildfire Relief
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘Superman’ at Six Flags Magic Mountain Permanently Grounded
The "Superman" roller coaster, closed for refurbishment since September, will now be closed permanently, said officials of Six Flags Magic Mountain.
‘Superman’ at Six Flags Magic Mountain Permanently Grounded
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Teen
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Juvenile Isabell Ann Lim. She is a 13 year-old female Asian who was last contacted on March 28 at 9:40 a.m. on the 17900 block of River Circle, in the city of Santa Clarita.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Teen
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
April 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host National Tartan Day Square, Round Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the National Tartan Day themed Square and Round Dance on Sunday, April 6, 2-4:30 p.m.
April 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host National Tartan Day Square, Round Dance
May 9: City Seeks Volunteers for Disaster Simulation Drill
The city of Santa Clarita’s Community Emergency Response Team Program is looking for volunteers to act as injured survivors for the Disaster Simulation drill on Friday, May 9, from 6–9 p.m.
May 9: City Seeks Volunteers for Disaster Simulation Drill
Sunshine Canyon Landfill Required to Take Stronger Actions to Address Odors
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an Order for Abatement on Thursday, March 20, requiring Sunshine Canyon Landfill to implement stricter and innovative measures to reduce odors that have been impacting the community.
Sunshine Canyon Landfill Required to Take Stronger Actions to Address Odors
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Lucid Leadership, Service Award
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award.
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Lucid Leadership, Service Award
City Offers Free Community Emergency Response Team Training Class
Registration is open for the city of Santa Clarita's Community Emergency Response Team training class.
City Offers Free Community Emergency Response Team Training Class
City Invites Community Organizations to Apply for Animal Care Grants
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the second annual Animal Care Grant Program.
City Invites Community Organizations to Apply for Animal Care Grants
Valladares Calls for Streamlining Process for Underground Power Lines
In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent executive order removing California Environmental Quality Act requirements for undergrounding utility lines in wildfire-impacted areas of Los Angeles County, California State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has called for this exemption to be applied statewide.
Valladares Calls for Streamlining Process for Underground Power Lines
April 1: Supes to Plan Department for Homelessness Services
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, April 1 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will be planning for the establishment of a new county Department for Homelessness Services.
April 1: Supes to Plan Department for Homelessness Services
Cougars Power to Second Straight Conference Win
College of the Canyons softball pounded out 13 hits in a shortened 12-4 five-inning win over L.A. Valley College on Tuesday, March 25 to win its second straight conference game.
Cougars Power to Second Straight Conference Win
Schiavo Joins Impacted Residents to Demand Action on Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, joined a press conference on Thursday, March 27, on the west steps of the state capitol in Sacramento organized by community members from Val Verde, Castaic and the Santa Clarita Valley. The press conference was held to call attention to the growing public health disaster at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Schiavo Joins Impacted Residents to Demand Action on Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
April 21: SCCA Features Watercolor Demo by Artist Pete Morris
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, April 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, for the SCAA monthly meeting
April 21: SCCA Features Watercolor Demo by Artist Pete Morris
L.A. County Spring Parks After Dark Returns
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of its Spring Parks After Dark season with free family art and cultural activities at 33 park locations, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Spring Parks After Dark Returns
Marsha McLean | Safe Streets Start with You
Our family has called Santa Clarita home since 1972 and I take great pride in our city’s beautiful paseos, scenic trails and vibrant neighborhoods.
Marsha McLean | Safe Streets Start with You
City to Host Info Meetings on Landscape Maintenance Assessment Increases
The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting four informational meetings to discuss proposed increases to the Landscape Maintenance District (LMD) assessments for three zones in the Saugus neighborhood, including portions of Canyon Heights Zone T-62, Shadow Hills Zone T-48 and Bouquet Canyon Zone T-44.
City to Host Info Meetings on Landscape Maintenance Assessment Increases
April 27: SCAA 2025 Spring Art Festival at Le Chene
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will celebrate its 2025 Spring Art Festival and Sale at Le Chene French Cuisine. Enjoy art in the beautiful gardens at Le Chene on Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
April 27: SCAA 2025 Spring Art Festival at Le Chene
Finalists Announced for SCAA High School Scholarship Awards
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is proud to announce the six outstanding finalists for its 2025 High School Scholarship Awards.
Finalists Announced for SCAA High School Scholarship Awards
April 25: Star Party, Science Showcase at Canyon Country Campus
Science Talks and College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will present the Star Party and Science Showcase, 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, April 25.
April 25: Star Party, Science Showcase at Canyon Country Campus
Canyons Serves Up 6-3 Win Over L.A. Mission
College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a 6-3 home win over L.A. Mission College on Tuesday, March 25 with the Cougars winning five of six singles matches to earn the conference victory.
Canyons Serves Up 6-3 Win Over L.A. Mission
May 2: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus
Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 2 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
May 2: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus
SCVNews.com