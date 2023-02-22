header image

1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Supervisor Barger Gives $115K to Support Job Training for Young Adults with Special Needs
| Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Water drop


Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented a $115,000 check to Carousel Ranch, a non-profit organization located in Santa Clarita dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs.

The presentation took place during Carousel Ranch and College of the Canyons’ Ready to Work! Academy graduation ceremony, the culmination of a training program completed by young adults with special needs. The funds will be used to continue operating the successful Ready to Work! Academy.

“Today’s celebration marks an important milestone not just in the lives of the young people graduating today, but also for all the collaborative partners who made this possible,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I wholeheartedly believe it takes a village to make meaningful change in the lives of youth so that they have opportunities to learn, grow, and reach their full potential. The Ready to Work! Academy takes that mission to the next level and exemplifies the power of partnerships. I am proud to support a program that will undoubtedly continue to make a long lasting difference in young people’s lives.”

The financial support was welcomed by Carousel Ranch leadership.

“The Ready to Work! Academy at College of the Canyons simply would not exist without the support of Supervisor Barger and the funding from the County of Los Angeles in support of its creation, pilot program, and classes thus far,” said Denise Redmond, Carousel Ranch Co-Founder and Executive Director Emeritus. “Her belief in the work that we are doing has meant so very much, enabling the creation of a program that extends post-secondary education to a population that would not otherwise have been possible. As we celebrate the award of this next grant, we look to the year ahead in anticipation of more classes, development of new curriculums and increased opportunities for employment for our graduates. Together, we have created something important.”

The Ready to Work! Academy consists of classroom instruction at College of the Canyons, including weekly work experience onsite at local employers’ locations.  The program teaches students valuable skills that are applicable to their next employer and prepares them to be placed in jobs upon graduation. This is the fourth year the program has been implemented.

“College of the Canyons is proud to have been a part of the Ready to Work!  Academy since its inception,” stated John Milburn, College of the Canyons Interim Vice President, Workforce and Economic Advancement. “We recognize the importance of providing education, as well as workplace experience, to special needs participants who may not have otherwise been able to do so and have traditionally been under-employed. All of it is made possible by the generous funding from Supervisor Barger, and by the support of the business partners where the work experience occurs, including AMS Fulfillment, Bluemark, Holiday Inn Express, Pet Supplies Plus, and Starbucks.”

Photos of Supervisor Barger’s check presentation and the Ready to Work! Academy graduation ceremony are available here.
LACDMH, CalMHSA Accepting Applications for L.A. County Community Grants

LACDMH, CalMHSA Accepting Applications for L.A. County Community Grants
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in collaboration with the California Mental Health Services Authority is excited to announce a grant program with awards of up to $150,000 per grantee to promote well-being and community connection in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in SCV Over Long Holiday Weekend

Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in SCV Over Long Holiday Weekend
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 60 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,763 new cases countywide and 80 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. L.A. County did not issue a COVID report on Feb. 20 because of the President's Day holiday.
FULL STORY...

Semi Uses Runaway Truck Ramp to Prevent Grapevine Crash

Semi Uses Runaway Truck Ramp to Prevent Grapevine Crash
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
The Fort Tejon Area Office of the California Highway Patrol is responsible for patrolling 1,300 square miles of freeway, roadway and unincorporated areas in three counties. This includes almost 400 miles of county roads and over 20 miles of Interstate 5.
FULL STORY...

Grant Funds CPR Devices on All LaCoFD Paramedic Units

Grant Funds CPR Devices on All LaCoFD Paramedic Units
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
The Los Angeles County Fire Department will become the largest safety agency in the United States with mechanical CPR devices on every paramedic unit. The devices provide high-quality, life-sustaining CPR for critical cardiac arrest patients.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Photographer Earns Master of Photography
Kevin Karzin of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC recognized for superior image making and photographic service with a degree from Professional Photographers of America. 
Santa Clarita Photographer Earns Master of Photography
COC Cinema Instructor to Receive Annie Award
College of the Canyons cinema instructor Mindy Johnson will receive the prestigious June Foray Honor at the 50th Annie Awards, which will be held on Feb. 25 at UCLA Royce Hall.
COC Cinema Instructor to Receive Annie Award
Assemblywoman Schiavo Introduces Bill to Ensure More Affordable Housing Units for Former Foster Youth
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the introduction of a new bill (AB963),focused on funding affordable housing development for former foster youth.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Introduces Bill to Ensure More Affordable Housing Units for Former Foster Youth
LACDMH, CalMHSA Accepting Applications for L.A. County Community Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in collaboration with the California Mental Health Services Authority is excited to announce a grant program with awards of up to $150,000 per grantee to promote well-being and community connection in Los Angeles County.
LACDMH, CalMHSA Accepting Applications for L.A. County Community Grants
SCVEDC: SCV’s Strategy for Resilient Economy
The New York Times published an article and podcast titled, “The most empty downtown in America.” It outlined the story of San Francisco’s rise as a tech hub, with highly paid young adults employed at growing companies such as Yelp, Salesforce and Uber.
SCVEDC: SCV’s Strategy for Resilient Economy
March 31: LOCALS ONLY! Brings Dual Performances to The MAIN
Come see friends and neighbors in another light, performing live music. Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, “Swing into Spring,” taking place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
March 31: LOCALS ONLY! Brings Dual Performances to The MAIN
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in SCV Over Long Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 60 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,763 new cases countywide and 80 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. L.A. County did not issue a COVID report on Feb. 20 because of the President's Day holiday.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in SCV Over Long Holiday Weekend
March 4: Six Flags Hiring Event for Spring Break, 2023 Season
Six Flags Magic Mountain is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, March 4 for Spring Break as well as the 2023 season.
March 4: Six Flags Hiring Event for Spring Break, 2023 Season
SCV Chamber Upcoming Business Events Calendar
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host an upcoming trio of events for the SCV business community.
SCV Chamber Upcoming Business Events Calendar
Semi Uses Runaway Truck Ramp to Prevent Grapevine Crash
The Fort Tejon Area Office of the California Highway Patrol is responsible for patrolling 1,300 square miles of freeway, roadway and unincorporated areas in three counties. This includes almost 400 miles of county roads and over 20 miles of Interstate 5.
Semi Uses Runaway Truck Ramp to Prevent Grapevine Crash
Saugus High Future Business Leaders of America Compete at Conference
Saugus High School Future Business Leaders of America attended the Gold Coast Section Conference on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Santa Susana High School in Simi Valley.
Saugus High Future Business Leaders of America Compete at Conference
March 25: Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase
Get creative at the Seventh Annual Youth Art Month Celebration at the Youth Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 25 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 25: Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at risk missing person Norma Lidia Morales. She is a 72 year-old female Hispanic who was last seen on the 19000 block of Cedarcreek Street in Canyon Country, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at approximately 7 a.m.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Grant Funds CPR Devices on All LaCoFD Paramedic Units
The Los Angeles County Fire Department will become the largest safety agency in the United States with mechanical CPR devices on every paramedic unit. The devices provide high-quality, life-sustaining CPR for critical cardiac arrest patients.
Grant Funds CPR Devices on All LaCoFD Paramedic Units
Filming in Santa Clarita This Week Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 20 – Sunday, Feb. 26.
Filming in Santa Clarita This Week Includes 11 Productions
March 8: General College Overview WiSH Webinar
The William S. Hart Education Foundation will host a series of WiSH Webinar Wednesdays throughout the year for college-bound students.
March 8: General College Overview WiSH Webinar
Residents Must Pre-register for Upcoming Free Document Shredding Event
Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Residents Must Pre-register for Upcoming Free Document Shredding Event
Feb. 26: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church to Highlight NAACP Speaker
As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will welcome members of the Santa Clarita Valley Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to its Sunday Forum at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.
Feb. 26: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church to Highlight NAACP Speaker
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp
Santa Clarita Valley native and Cincinnati Bengals wide-receiver, Trenton Irwin, announces his 2nd annual charity football camp in collaboration with PO3 Agency on March 26, at College of the Canyons, which is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp
Henderson Tops 1,000 Career Points as Cougs Close Season with Home Win
College of the Canyons closed out the season in winning fashion, fighting to the end for an 81-78 win over Santa Monica College during 'Sophomore Night' at the Cougar Cage on Friday.
Henderson Tops 1,000 Career Points as Cougs Close Season with Home Win
‘Colors of the Rainbow’ Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit titled "Colors of the Rainbow."
‘Colors of the Rainbow’ Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
