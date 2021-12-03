Supervisor Barger Hosts Annual Foster Youth Holiday Party at Six Flags

To help ring in the holiday season, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted her annual party for foster youth served by the Department of Children and Family Services and their foster families at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday, Dec. 4.

More than 500 people were invited to lunch, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, crafts, books, and their choice of a new toy. After the party, all were given free admission to the theme park courtesy of the team at Six Flags.

“Each year, our holiday celebration shows youth living in foster care and their families that we care about making their season a little merrier,” Supervisor Barger said. “Thanks to the collaboration of so many committed and generous community partners, we are able to provide this special day at no cost to families so they can make lasting memories together. It’s truly moving to see the delight in the children’s faces during this time of year, especially since many of them have been through so much.”

Generous donors collectively contributed more than $65,000 to cover the cost of the event. Sponsors include Amazon, Logix, Anthem Blue Cross, Northrop Grumman, AT&T, NBCUniversal, Spectrum and Blue Shield.

Toys are donated in partnership with ABC 7’s Spark of Love toy drive, whose presenting sponsor is Subaru.

