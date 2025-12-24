header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 24
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
Supervisor Barger Urges Residents to Stay Alert and Follow Evacuation Orders as Storm Arrives in Los Angeles County
| Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025
Water drop


Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is urging residents to remain vigilant as a powerful storm system moves through Los Angeles County, bringing periods of heavy rain and rapidly changing conditions.

“Storm impacts can escalate quickly, especially for communities in foothill and mountain areas and those near recent burn scars,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I cannot stress this enough: if you live near burn areas or in foothill communities, you must stay alert and be prepared to act immediately.”

Supervisor Barger emphasized that areas impacted by recent wildfires face a heightened risk of flooding, mudslides, and dangerous debris flows, even during short periods of intense rainfall.

“I urge residents to closely monitor official alerts and take evacuation warnings and orders seriously,” Supervisor Barger said. “If an evacuation order is issued, leave immediately. Do not wait for conditions to worsen. Your safety and the safety of first responders depends on prompt action.”

The Los Angeles County Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate storm response efforts, ensure rapid communication among County departments, and deploy resources where needed.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring local weather updates, following instructions from emergency officials, and checking on neighbors who may need assistance. Preparedness resources and storm safety information are available at ready.lacounty.gov, and residents can sign up for emergency notifications at alert.lacounty.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Supervisor Barger Urges Residents to Stay Alert and Follow Evacuation Orders as Storm Arrives in Los Angeles County

Supervisor Barger Urges Residents to Stay Alert and Follow Evacuation Orders as Storm Arrives in Los Angeles County
Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is urging residents to remain vigilant as a powerful storm system moves through Los Angeles County, bringing periods of heavy rain and rapidly changing conditions.
FULL STORY...

CalSTA Announces New Pilot Program to Crack Down on Extreme Speeding on California Highways

CalSTA Announces New Pilot Program to Crack Down on Extreme Speeding on California Highways
Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025
The California State Transportation Agency today announced a new joint effort by two of its departments, the Department of Motor Vehicles and California Highway Patrol, to curb excessive speeding and prevent deadly crashes.
FULL STORY...

DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Safety Ahead of Storm

DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Safety Ahead of Storm
Tuesday, Dec 23, 2025
As winter storms enter Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control urges pet owners to take necessary precautions in light of the significant storms expected to last for five days.
FULL STORY...

NWS Issues Flood, High Wind Warnings for SCV, Southland

NWS Issues Flood, High Wind Warnings for SCV, Southland
Tuesday, Dec 23, 2025
The National Weather Service has issued a "Hazardous Weather" warning for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 24-25: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period

Dec. 24-25: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period
Monday, Dec 22, 2025
The California Highway Patrol encourages the public to “brake” the habit of speeding this holiday season. The CHP will launch a Holiday Enforcement Period starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 25.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supervisor Barger Urges Residents to Stay Alert and Follow Evacuation Orders as Storm Arrives in Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is urging residents to remain vigilant as a powerful storm system moves through Los Angeles County, bringing periods of heavy rain and rapidly changing conditions.
Supervisor Barger Urges Residents to Stay Alert and Follow Evacuation Orders as Storm Arrives in Los Angeles County
CHP Makes Multiple Arrests Made in Statewide Organized Retail Theft Investigation
Thirteen suspects were arrested, and more than $800,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered following a coordinated, multi-agency operation targeting an organized retail theft network operating across Northern California.
CHP Makes Multiple Arrests Made in Statewide Organized Retail Theft Investigation
CalSTA Announces New Pilot Program to Crack Down on Extreme Speeding on California Highways
The California State Transportation Agency today announced a new joint effort by two of its departments, the Department of Motor Vehicles and California Highway Patrol, to curb excessive speeding and prevent deadly crashes.
CalSTA Announces New Pilot Program to Crack Down on Extreme Speeding on California Highways
Dec. 27: Holiday Spice Salsa Edition at Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to heat up the holiday season at the Holiday Spice Salsa Edition on Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Dec. 27: Holiday Spice Salsa Edition at Canyon Country Community Center
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Safety Ahead of Storm
As winter storms enter Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control urges pet owners to take necessary precautions in light of the significant storms expected to last for five days.
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Safety Ahead of Storm
Season’s Best Offensive Performance Leads TMU Over Bethesda
Brayden Miner scored 31 points and Rylan Starr had 24 as The Master's University men's basketball team crushed Bethesda University 145-59 The MacArthur Center.
Season’s Best Offensive Performance Leads TMU Over Bethesda
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Spreads Holiday Cheer
From surprise Santa arrivals to stacks of gifts waiting for young hands, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley delivered holiday cheer on a large scale this season, reaching hundreds of children and teens throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, including Clubhouses in Canyon Country, Newhall, Val Verde and Castaic.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Spreads Holiday Cheer
Princess Cruises Christens Star Princess Tournament of Roses Float
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, embraced a cherished maritime tradition in a uniquely festive way, celebrating a symbolic christening of its Rose Parade float with a ceremonial break of a bottle of Pantalones Organic Tequila.
Princess Cruises Christens Star Princess Tournament of Roses Float
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Nominated for 2026 Golden Globe
The Golden Globes have ushered in awards season with the announcement of the 2026 nominees across 28 categories. Among this year’s contenders is Pixar’s "Elio," which earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Animated.
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Nominated for 2026 Golden Globe
NWS Issues Flood, High Wind Warnings for SCV, Southland
The National Weather Service has issued a "Hazardous Weather" warning for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
NWS Issues Flood, High Wind Warnings for SCV, Southland
LASD Asks for Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-Risk missing person Drew Barrick Russell.
LASD Asks for Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Jan. 2: Explore Global Cuisine with ‘Spice Travels ‘ at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host "Spice Travels," Friday, Jan. 2, 9:15-9:30 a.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 2: Explore Global Cuisine with ‘Spice Travels ‘ at Newhall Library
Dec. 24-25: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period
The California Highway Patrol encourages the public to “brake” the habit of speeding this holiday season. The CHP will launch a Holiday Enforcement Period starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 25.
Dec. 24-25: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period
Dec. 27: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and restore the tread from the existing lower Gates and Twister trails 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 27.
Dec. 27: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Jan. 16: InfluenceHER- Redefining Happiness, A Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman
Join InfluenceHER's "Redefining Happiness, a Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman," 4-6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 16 at the Venue Valencia.
Jan. 16: InfluenceHER- Redefining Happiness, A Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman
Santa Clarita Public Library Holiday Hours
The Santa Clarita Public Library system has announced that all library branches will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 24, and remain closed on Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas.
Santa Clarita Public Library Holiday Hours
SCV Water Announces 2026/27 ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Students pursuing an undergraduate degree in water resource-related fields are invited to apply for the 2026/27 ACWA Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship, offered by the Association of California Water Agencies in partnership with SCV Water. Applications are now being accepted through March 1, 2026.
SCV Water Announces 2026/27 ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Lady Mustangs Break Scoring Records in Win
Chloe Auble scored a career-high 40 points and Allie Miller came a rebound away from her first career triple-double as The Master's University Women's Basketball team defeated the Bethesda Lion Angels 125-24 in the MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Break Scoring Records in Win
Federal Court Orders Vallarta to Comply with EEOC Subpoenas
Vallarta Food Enterprises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has been ordered by a federal court to comply with subpoenas relating to charges of employment discrimination.
Federal Court Orders Vallarta to Comply with EEOC Subpoenas
Dec. 26-Jan. 10: Recycle Trees, Wreaths at City Drop-Off Locations
Burrtec Waste Industries has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle real holiday trees this season.
Dec. 26-Jan. 10: Recycle Trees, Wreaths at City Drop-Off Locations
NORAD Santa Tracker Celebrates 70th Anniversary
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa on Wednesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and is celebrating the program’s 70th anniversary.
NORAD Santa Tracker Celebrates 70th Anniversary
SCVNews.com