header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
88°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 25
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Supervisors Respond to Judge’s County Measure Ruling
| Friday, Jun 25, 2021
LA County Logo

A judge has ruled that Measure J — a county measure that would divert funds to alternatives to incarceration — is unconstitutional, and county supervisors said this week they will continue to pursue the measure’s goals even without Measure J becoming law.

Although Supervisor Janice Hahn called the proposed ruling by Judge Mary Strobel “disappointing,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she is supportive of the intent behind Measure J, but called the process to deliver its promises “rushed.”

Approved by county voters by a margin of 2,159,690 to 1,621,198 votes in November, the measure required that no less than 10% of the county’s general fund be directed to community programs and alternatives to incarceration.

These programs would take the form of youth development programs, investment in small minority-owned businesses, rent/housing assistance and job training, and low-income jobs. Other forms of incarceration were also highlighted in the measure, including community-based justice programs, non-custody programs, health services and others.

The amendment to the county’s charter would have taken effect on July 1 of this year. Judge Mary Strobel, in her ruling, however, called the measure unconstitutional given that it limited other, future boards from executing their future responsibilities as elected officials.

“I have always been supportive of the intent behind Measure J, which aims to provide resources that empower and uplift our communities,” Barger said in a statement sent to The Signal on Wednesday. “I continue to believe that the Measure J process, which was rushed and not fully vetted, was not the way to accomplish these goals.

“We will remain committed to funding the programs identified by the Measure J advisory body, which can be done with accountability and transparency by the Board of Supervisors,” Barger added.

In a statement of her own, Hahn lamented the decision but took a similar stance as Barger in terms of moving forward.

“While this ruling is disappointing, it in no way prevents me and my colleagues from continuing to invest in everything that Measure J prioritized — alternatives to incarceration, health care, housing and jobs,” Hahn said. “These were investments I supported before Measure J, they are investments the voters support, and I intend to keep my commitment to these initiatives.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Supervisors Respond to Judge’s County Measure Ruling

Supervisors Respond to Judge’s County Measure Ruling
Friday, Jun 25, 2021
A judge has ruled that Measure J — a county measure that would divert funds to alternatives to incarceration — is unconstitutional, and county supervisors said this week they will continue to pursue the measure’s goals even without Measure J becoming law.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,173; L.A. County Tracking Variants

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,173; L.A. County Tracking Variants
Thursday, Jun 24, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 10 new deaths and 314 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,173 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Artist Phung Huynh Named Creative Strategist for County’s Immigrant Affairs Office

Artist Phung Huynh Named Creative Strategist for County’s Immigrant Affairs Office
Thursday, Jun 24, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is honored to welcome celebrated artist Phung Huynh to the department as Creative Strategist for the Office of Immigrant Affairs as part of the Creative Strategist Program administered by the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Warning for SCV

Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Warning for SCV
Thursday, Jun 24, 2021
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for Saturday, June 26 - Tuesday, June 29.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,144; L.A. County Cases Among Pregnant Women Drop

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,144; L.A. County Cases Among Pregnant Women Drop
Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 5 new deaths and 172 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,144 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supervisors Respond to Judge’s County Measure Ruling
A judge has ruled that Measure J — a county measure that would divert funds to alternatives to incarceration — is unconstitutional, and county supervisors said this week they will continue to pursue the measure’s goals even without Measure J becoming law.
Supervisors Respond to Judge’s County Measure Ruling
Family Promise Looks Back on 10 Years Helping Homeless Families
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit dedicated to serving local homeless families, celebrated its 10-year anniversary this month.
Family Promise Looks Back on 10 Years Helping Homeless Families
Metro Allocates $9.57M for SCV Street Improvements
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority allocated $9.57 million to the city of Santa Clarita Thursday morning for street improvements.
Metro Allocates $9.57M for SCV Street Improvements
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,173; L.A. County Tracking Variants
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 10 new deaths and 314 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,173 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,173; L.A. County Tracking Variants
Fostering Youth Independence Honors Volunteers, Foster Youth at ‘Celebration of Everything’
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence held a “Celebration of Everything,” re-introducing its annual volunteer appreciation event which had been postponed because of the pandemic, and also celebrating its graduating foster youth.
Fostering Youth Independence Honors Volunteers, Foster Youth at ‘Celebration of Everything’
Artist Phung Huynh Named Creative Strategist for County’s Immigrant Affairs Office
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is honored to welcome celebrated artist Phung Huynh to the department as Creative Strategist for the Office of Immigrant Affairs as part of the Creative Strategist Program administered by the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture.
Artist Phung Huynh Named Creative Strategist for County’s Immigrant Affairs Office
Logix Makes Forbes List of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Thursday that, for the fourth consecutive year, it has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021.
Logix Makes Forbes List of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021
West Ranch’s Cory Cofield, Andrew Meadow Earn First-Team All-League Honors
While the pandemic-shortened season might not have been perfect, West Ranch boys basketball’s 10-0 record was flawless, with a run that also earned a couple of all-league honors for the team’s biggest contributors.
West Ranch’s Cory Cofield, Andrew Meadow Earn First-Team All-League Honors
Registration for 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Opens July 1
The Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, returns for its 25th iteration on the streets and trails of Santa Clarita on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Registration for 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Opens July 1
Hart Baseball Advances to Second-Round in State Playoffs
The Hart High baseball season continues for another day as the Indians won their road playoff matchup against the Arroyo Grande Eagles on Tuesday.
Hart Baseball Advances to Second-Round in State Playoffs
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Warning for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for Saturday, June 26 - Tuesday, June 29.
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Warning for SCV
City Accepting Applications for Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commissioner
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for an open commissioner position available on the City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. The term will expire on December 31, 2022.
City Accepting Applications for Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commissioner
TMU’s Byron Smith Goes Pro
Byron Smith's baseball career appeared to end on a high note, after he was named to both the All-Golden State Athletic Conference and GSAC Gold Glove Teams as a senior.
TMU’s Byron Smith Goes Pro
Interstate 210 Closure Expected to Cause Weekend Traffic Delays
Commuters should expect traffic delays in the Newhall Pass over the weekend, as Interstate 210 is set to be fully closed.
Interstate 210 Closure Expected to Cause Weekend Traffic Delays
Live Audience Returns to City Council Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council was excited to greet a live audience Tuesday evening at its first in-person regular meeting since March 2020, when state health orders pushed public meetings online.
Live Audience Returns to City Council Meeting
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Saugus Train Station
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,153; Cases Remain Low In Those Experiencing Homelessness
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 11 new deaths and 260 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,153 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,153; Cases Remain Low In Those Experiencing Homelessness
County Supervisors Appoint First Youth Commissioners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have appointed the first five Youth Commissioners to join Los Angeles County's first-ever Youth Commission.
County Supervisors Appoint First Youth Commissioners
SCV Chili Cook-Off Returns Oct. 28 With Halloween Theme
The summer will be over but the eighth annual SCV Chili-Cook Off will heat up the fall with a Halloween Theme competition, to raise money for local charities.
SCV Chili Cook-Off Returns Oct. 28 With Halloween Theme
Live Theatre Returns With Phoenix Festival
With pandemic restrictions lifted live theater performances are returning with this years Phoenix Festival.
Live Theatre Returns With Phoenix Festival
City Opposes State Plan To Move Juvenile, Young Adult Offenders To Saugus
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday to oppose a state-appointed committee’s decision to move juvenile offenders to Camp Joseph Scott and Camp Kenyon Scudder in Saugus.
City Opposes State Plan To Move Juvenile, Young Adult Offenders To Saugus
Hart Board Approves Budget, Faces $8.9 Mil. Deficit
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board approved a budget for the 2021-22 school year last week that details an $8.9 million deficit for the district.  
Hart Board Approves Budget, Faces $8.9 Mil. Deficit
%d bloggers like this: