header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 13
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
Supes Adopt Groundbreaking Countywide Racial Equity Strategic Plan
| Thursday, Jul 13, 2023
Anti-racism

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously adopted a groundbreaking Countywide Racial Equity Strategic Plan with five strategic goals intended to measurably improve the lives of residents and communities throughout Los Angeles County.

The Board, acting on a motion by Supervisors Mitchell and Solis, declared its commitment to fostering meaningful and lasting change through the adoption of the Countywide Racial Equity Strategic Plan. Developed by the Chief Executive Office’s Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion (ARDI) Initiative, it outlines dozens of strategic goals and initiatives aimed to address structural racism. Co-created with residents, community-based organizations, civic leaders, philanthropic organizations, academic partners, and public/private agencies, the plan presents a 10-year roadmap to foster a more equitable and inclusive County where all residents are healthy, experience justice, and thrive.

The creation of the Countywide Racial Equity Strategic Plan was a directive of the Board when a motion was unanimously adopted on July 21, 2020 to establish an Anti-Racist County Policy Agenda, declaring racism a matter of public health in the County. Moreover, ARDI was established and is charged with developing the underlying policy platform, and implementing the plan in collaboration with department staff and leadership.

The County identified five strategic goals to be achieved through multiple initiatives over the next decade:

 – Increase Attainment of Postsecondary Credentials with Significant Labor Market Value

– Reduce Adult First-Time Felony Convictions

– Increase Stable Full-Time Employment Among Individual Adults

– Increase the Percentage of Families with Incomes Above 250% Federal Poverty Level

– Reduce Infant Mortality

In addition to providing a new vision for achieving equity in Los Angeles County, the strategic plan outlines several historical factors that helped exacerbate racial disparities and inequity across the County. The plan reveals significant racial gaps in high school graduation, in year round full-time employment, and much larger gaps in college enrollment, college graduation, family incomes, and homeownership rates.

“At its heart, this is about the County being introspective,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “We need to consistently examine our practices so that our County departments can best serve some of the most challenged residents who live in disadvantaged communities—including rural areas. Adopting this plan will help ensure we are all rowing in the same direction and truly making a difference for some of our most vulnerable constituents.”

“With our first ever Racial Equity Strategic Plan, Los Angeles County has actionable steps for moving with clear direction and accountability towards achieving racial equity and justice,” said Second District Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. “I want to thank Dr. Scorza for leading the creation of this historic plan and the Board of Supervisors for approving my motion to establish a shared commitment across all County departments in owning our piece in making this plan a reality. It is the only way we can do the hard and necessary work of addressing long-standing injustices and creating meaningful change that can be seen and felt in the lives of our residents.”

“As the elected governing body of Los Angeles County, we must take a strong stance against racism to send a message that we will neither comply with nor enable policies that exacerbate historic injustices,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District. “To that end, I am proud that we have a vehicle such as ARDI to espouse the values of anti-racism, diversity, and inclusion.”

“Los Angeles County is one of the most diverse counties in one of the most diverse countries in the world,” said Janice Hahn, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “That is our strength, but as long as racial gaps persist, we aren’t living up to our potential. This Countywide Racial Equity Strategic Plan deploys many of our best tools in our mission of creating a more just County for all of our communities”

“Building a more equitable, just Los Angeles County requires intentional steps that lift up every one of our marginalized communities,” said Third District Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “I am proud to support the Racial Equity Strategic Plan and, importantly, to be part of realizing the change the plan envisions.”

“With the adoption of the Countywide Racial Equity Strategic Plan, we are demonstrating that L.A. County values diversity, is inclusive, and advances equity so that all residents can thrive,” said Fesia Davenport, chief executive officer of Los Angeles County. “This plan will add fuel to our collective drive to advance justice and create a brighter tomorrow.”

“The Countywide Racial Equity Strategic Plan represents a commitment and roadmap for change that over the next decade will aim to improve life outcomes for all of L.A. County’s residents,” said Dr. D’Artagnan Scorza, executive director of racial equity for Los Angeles County and the Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion (ARDI) Initiative. “The County is continuing to set an example of how government can be a force for good, ignite progress, and create a future where every resident’s potential knows no bounds.”

With the adoption of the Countywide Racial Equity Strategic Plan, Los Angeles County furthers its commitment to create a more equitable, more inclusive, and more just community for all its residents. By implementing the strategic goals outlined in the plan, L.A. County strives to uplift all communities, improve life outcomes, and reduce disparities and inequities throughout the County. Together, we can build a future where all residents are healthy, experience justice, and thrive.

Visit the ARDI Racial Equity Strategic Plan page to learn more.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Fall to Record Lows

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Fall to Record Lows
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

Supes Adopt Groundbreaking Countywide Racial Equity Strategic Plan

Supes Adopt Groundbreaking Countywide Racial Equity Strategic Plan
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for July 12

Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for July 12
Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023
the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

Specially Trained Hound Joins County Fire’s Arson Unit

Specially Trained Hound Joins County Fire’s Arson Unit
Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is pleased to introduce a new addition to its canine crew thanks to State Farm; Julia, a year-old Golden Retriever/Labrador mix who will serve as an accelerant and ignitable liquid detection canine assigned to the Arson Unit.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft
Graysen Tarlow, catcher for California State University, Northridge's baseball program,  was selected on the final day of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft
July 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
SCV Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting will be held Thursday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m.
July 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Marcia Mayeda | ‘Anyway’
Working in the animal welfare field can be an emotionally challenging career choice.
Marcia Mayeda | ‘Anyway’
TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC
In response to the significant demand for Transitional Kindergarten teachers, College of the Canyons will offer an additional pathway for currently credentialed teachers to earn the 24 Early Childhood Education units required to teach TK.
TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC
CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
California Credit Union, which has a branch at River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia, launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.
CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
At a special meeting on Tuesday, July 11, the SCV Water Board of Directors adopted a Sustainability Plan, which contains a comprehensive assessment of SCV Water’s current sustainability initiatives, a baseline for measuring progress and a roadmap to improve operational sustainability.
SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Fall to Record Lows
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Fall to Record Lows
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
July 14: DMV Autonomous Vehicle Regulations Workshop
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public (and online) workshop on Friday, July 14, to discuss regulations governing the testing and operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,001 pounds on California public roads.
July 14: DMV Autonomous Vehicle Regulations Workshop
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
July 18: Inaugural Meeting for Santa Clarita Aerospace & Defense Consortium
The Aerospace & Defense Consortium is a collaborative effort to bring together local Santa Clarita Valley aerospace and defense companies and leaders for the purposes of mutual support, engagement, and advocacy.
July 18: Inaugural Meeting for Santa Clarita Aerospace & Defense Consortium
California Approves Revised Math Framework as a Step Forward for Equity and Excellence
The California State Board of Education today approved the 2023 Mathematics Framework for California Public Schools, instructional guidance for educators that affirms California’s commitment to ensuring equity and excellence in math learning for all students.
California Approves Revised Math Framework as a Step Forward for Equity and Excellence
Blood Donors Needed in July to Prevent a Blood Shortage
The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend, blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in.
Blood Donors Needed in July to Prevent a Blood Shortage
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for July 12
the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for July 12
Aug 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host Summer Luau Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club is inviting the public to their Summer Luau dance with Arizona caller Rick Gittelman. 
Aug 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host Summer Luau Dance
Specially Trained Hound Joins County Fire’s Arson Unit
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is pleased to introduce a new addition to its canine crew thanks to State Farm; Julia, a year-old Golden Retriever/Labrador mix who will serve as an accelerant and ignitable liquid detection canine assigned to the Arson Unit.
Specially Trained Hound Joins County Fire’s Arson Unit
July 14: Early Bird Pricing for 2023 Economic Outlook to End
Early bird ticket prices for the 2023 Economic Outlook is about to end, be sure to purchase by July 14 before prices go up. 
July 14: Early Bird Pricing for 2023 Economic Outlook to End
SCV Water Ends Stage 2 Water Shortage Contingency Plan
After a record-breaking winter snowpack and precipitation, SCV Water has deactivated its Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Water Conservation and Water Supply Shortage Ordinance.
SCV Water Ends Stage 2 Water Shortage Contingency Plan
July 14: Excessive Heat Warning For Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas.
July 14: Excessive Heat Warning For Santa Clarita
CSUN’s Teenage Drama Workshop Presents ‘Alice’ and ‘Shrek’
There's still a few days left to catch California State University, Northridge’s nationally acclaimed Teenage Drama Workshop’s productions of “Alice: An Adventure in Wonderland” and “Shrek The Musical, Jr.”
CSUN’s Teenage Drama Workshop Presents ‘Alice’ and ‘Shrek’
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
Wilk’s Trauma Kit Bill Unanimously Clears Second Assembly Hurdle
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to put life-saving bleed control trauma kits in California classrooms unanimously passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, July 11.
Wilk’s Trauma Kit Bill Unanimously Clears Second Assembly Hurdle
Marlee Lauffer | Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
Summer is officially here, and with that comes the anticipation of hot summer days. As the temperatures rise we often find ourselves spending more time outdoors at the beach, biking the paseos, or hiking at Towsley Canyon.
Marlee Lauffer | Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: