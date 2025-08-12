Supes Advance Next Phase of Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved the next phase of the Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project, advancing efforts to restore natural water flow, reduce flood risk and improve public safety in the Bouquet Canyon area.

“This project is about protecting our neighborhoods, preserving natural resources, and making sure Bouquet Canyon remains a safe and thriving place for future generations,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “Specialized experts will now begin work on the studies, designs, and environmental planning needed to move the project forward.”

Managed by Los Angeles County Public Works, the project will focus on removing built-up sediment that has impeded the creek’s flow, restoring habitat, and improving road conditions to enhance access during storms. The goal is to protect public safety, improve local water management, and support a healthier environment.

The Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project supports the county’s broader goals supporting sustainability, public safety and climate resilience. It reflects a commitment to investing in infrastructure that benefits both people and the environment.

Los Angeles County Public Works will provide regular updates as planning progresses. The start of construction is contingent upon the availability of project funding, the completion of environmental reviews by state and federal regulatory agencies and the approval of the final plan by the Board of Supervisors



Bouquet Canyon Creek Photo credit: Los Angeles County Public Works.

