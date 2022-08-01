Supes Appoint New LACoFD Fire Chief

Following the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby, the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as Acting Fire Chief over the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Monday.
Marrone steps into the role of Acting Fire Chief with previous experience serving in the same capacity during his predecessor’s leave of absence in 2021. With more than 36 years of experience, his well-established career combines broad experience in both emergency and business operations with an extensive list of accomplishments and assignments, including supervising and managing the Leadership and Professional Standards Bureau, Special Services Bureau, Emergency Medical Services Bureau, East Regional Operations Bureau, and Central Regional Operations Bureau in addition to managing special projects and Business Operations. Marrone has also directly managed routine and complex wildland fires and other significant all-risk incidents.
Marrone will lead one of the largest and most diverse fire departments in the world, providing traditional and non-traditional fire and life safety services to more than 4.0 million residents and communities in 60 cities and 122 unincorporated areas served by the Department within its 2,311-square-mile service area. The Department operates out of 177 fire stations, with just over 5,000 emergency responders and business professionals operating within an annual budget of $1.4 billion. In addition, the Fire Department provides ocean lifeguard, 9-1-1 dispatch, health hazardous materials, and forestry services throughout the County.
“During this transition phase, I thank the Board of Supervisors for selecting me and entrusting me to continue our Department’s mission of protecting lives, the environment and property” said Marrone. “I look forward to collaborating with the Board of Supervisors, along with Labor, our membership, and the residents and communities we serve, to enhance the delivery and quality of emergency and life safety services to those in our care.”
