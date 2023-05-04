header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 4
1903 - President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story]
Acton Hotel
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
Approved motion gives 30 day deadline for completed impact report evaluating incentives, including benefits.
| Thursday, May 4, 2023
LA County Health

This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs the County’s health, mental health, and public health departments to report on the impact the County’s current employee benefits and other incentives have on hiring and retaining clinical staff in 30 days.

“Providing the County’s most fundamental services rests on having quality medical, dental, psychiatric, and mental health professionals,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “I will continue shining a spotlight on the effectiveness of our employment perks. County benefits are touted as being amongst the best any employer offers, but is that message connecting with job applicants? We need to understand how well our current incentives are attracting job seekers and keeping these invaluable positions filled. Competing with the private sector’s hiring efforts is tough. Every day one of our clinical positions remains open is a lost opportunity to provide care.”

There are currently approximately 1,000 workers with specialty clinical roles across the County’s hospitals, clinics and correctional facilities.

Los Angeles County’s Health Services – the second largest municipal health system in the country – has partnered with the Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD) to launch ladhsphysicianjobs.com, a new recruitment website featuring its full-time and part-time jobs for physicians by specialty. The free website also includes information on student loan repayment options.

A month ago, the Board of Supervisors also approved a motion that directed the Department of Mental Health, Chief Executive Office, and Department of Human Resources to plan a pilot program to hire professionals to staff the County’s many mental health crisis response programs. That plan is due next month.
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
Thursday, May 4, 2023
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to the recent rainfall.
FULL STORY...

County’s Homelessness Emergency Response Bolstered by $114 Million Investment

County’s Homelessness Emergency Response Bolstered by $114 Million Investment
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
L.A. Care Health Plan and Health Net are investing $114 million over multiple years to help address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month

L.A. County Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health launched its Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign this week. Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County focuses on helping County residents support their own mental health and the mental health of people they care about.
FULL STORY...

LACoFD Holds Aerial Firefighting Training Near Castaic Lake

LACoFD Holds Aerial Firefighting Training Near Castaic Lake
Monday, May 1, 2023
In preparation for the 2023 wildfire season, Coulson Aviation completed a fleet wide training exercise on Saturday, April 29, in the Angeles National Forest above Santa Clarita, seven miles northeast of Castaic Lake.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Cougars Softball to Open Postseason at Fullerton
College of the Canyons softball will be playing in the postseason for a 10th consecutive season after earning the No. 12 seed in the 2023 California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Lady Cougars Softball to Open Postseason at Fullerton
SCV-Based DrinkPAK Continues to Grow
When they started out, DrinkPAK was just a small start up in search of a new location in Southern California.
SCV-Based DrinkPAK Continues to Grow
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Former College of the Canyons and Saugus High School standout kicker Tanner Brown has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams becoming the second former Cougar in as many days to ink an NFL contract. 
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Spring Into Getting Your REAL ID
More than 15.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 171,769 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Spring Into Getting Your REAL ID
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to the recent rainfall.
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
County’s Homelessness Emergency Response Bolstered by $114 Million Investment
L.A. Care Health Plan and Health Net are investing $114 million over multiple years to help address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County.
County’s Homelessness Emergency Response Bolstered by $114 Million Investment
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
During May’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
L.A. Health Services Director: Looking Back on April
As the weather begins to warm up, I hope you have had a moment to get outside to enjoy the changing seasons and the blooms that seem to be everywhere.
L.A. Health Services Director: Looking Back on April
May 5: DMV Gathering Public Input on Alternative Vehicle Registration
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public workshop on May 5, to discuss and gather input regarding the DMV’s development of proposed regulations governing the use of alternatives to traditional vehicle registration.
May 5: DMV Gathering Public Input on Alternative Vehicle Registration
May 7: Taste of the Town Ticket Sale Ends Soon
Tickets for Child & Family Center's 34th Taste of the Town are closing soon. 
May 7: Taste of the Town Ticket Sale Ends Soon
Lief Labs Offering Delivers White Label Services for Preferred Partners
The Valencia based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that they have expanded their services through exclusive relationships with proprietary manufacturing partners to become a white label provider, delivering product lines to Lief’s preferred partners.
Lief Labs Offering Delivers White Label Services for Preferred Partners
Magic Mountain To Get Solar Carport
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in partnership with Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables, today announced the installation of a new 12.37-megawatt solar carport and energy storage system at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles.
Magic Mountain To Get Solar Carport
American Red Cross Seeking Type O Negative Blood Donors
The American Red Cross is asking the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies.
American Red Cross Seeking Type O Negative Blood Donors
LASD: Share the Road and Look Out for One Another During Bicycle Safety Month
May is National Bicycle Safety Month and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging more people to get active and safely take bike rides.
LASD: Share the Road and Look Out for One Another During Bicycle Safety Month
COC Student Recognized by ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll
College of the Canyons student Jesse McClure is one of 175 students to be recognized nationally as part of the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll for his voter registration, education and turnout efforts ahead of last year’s historic midterm elections.
COC Student Recognized by ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll
Today in SCV History (May 3)
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
L.A. County Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health launched its Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign this week. Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County focuses on helping County residents support their own mental health and the mental health of people they care about.
L.A. County Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month
Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Bag Sale from Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 14. Visit any of the library branches, buy a book bag for just $7 and fill it with a variety of items available from the bookstore.
Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
Santa Clarita Homeless Shelter in Need of Meals
Are you able to help this month? The Bridge to Home shelter is in need of meals to be donated in May. The shelter currently has 60 clients who receive three meals a day all year long.
Santa Clarita Homeless Shelter in Need of Meals
May 18: Homeless Connect Day at Newhall Community Center
Homeless Connect Day will be held Thursday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321. This is a one-day special event that brings over 45 agencies and organizations together to provide free one stop services to families and individuals experiencing homelessness.
May 18: Homeless Connect Day at Newhall Community Center
May 7: CTG Hosts Encore Performance of ‘Newsies’
Due to popular demand the Canyon Theatre Guild will offer a final encore performance of "Disney’s Newsies, the Broadway Musical" on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
May 7: CTG Hosts Encore Performance of ‘Newsies’
April 30-May 6: National Small Business Week
This National Small Business Week April 39-May 6 and all year round, the city of Santa Clarita recognizes our many small businesses as a vital component of our local economy and community.
April 30-May 6: National Small Business Week
