Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff

This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs the County’s health, mental health, and public health departments to report on the impact the County’s current employee benefits and other incentives have on hiring and retaining clinical staff in 30 days.

“Providing the County’s most fundamental services rests on having quality medical, dental, psychiatric, and mental health professionals,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “I will continue shining a spotlight on the effectiveness of our employment perks. County benefits are touted as being amongst the best any employer offers, but is that message connecting with job applicants? We need to understand how well our current incentives are attracting job seekers and keeping these invaluable positions filled. Competing with the private sector’s hiring efforts is tough. Every day one of our clinical positions remains open is a lost opportunity to provide care.”

There are currently approximately 1,000 workers with specialty clinical roles across the County’s hospitals, clinics and correctional facilities.

Los Angeles County’s Health Services – the second largest municipal health system in the country – has partnered with the Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD) to launch ladhsphysicianjobs.com, a new recruitment website featuring its full-time and part-time jobs for physicians by specialty. The free website also includes information on student loan repayment options.

A month ago, the Board of Supervisors also approved a motion that directed the Department of Mental Health, Chief Executive Office, and Department of Human Resources to plan a pilot program to hire professionals to staff the County’s many mental health crisis response programs. That plan is due next month.

