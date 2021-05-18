header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 18
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
| Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Barger Banner

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell that will allow the Department of Mental Health to accept a $2.9 million grant from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority to develop 12 Crisis Stabilization Unit beds for children at the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Child and Family Wellbeing Center. Each site will have six beds and will offer services to children ages three to 12 who are experiencing a mental health crisis or distress.

“I am grateful to our partners at the State for their support of these critical mental health services for children in Los Angeles County,” said Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “Vulnerable children and their families deserve quality care and accessible services to meet their needs, especially when they are experiencing a crisis. The stabilization beds created by this grant at the Olive View-UCLA Mental Health Urgent Care Center will help provide these important resources.”

The Crisis Stabilization Unit beds funded by this grant will be housed within the County’s current Restorative Care Villages sites, which will offer the County’s residents a full continuum of physical and behavioral health care in one location.

“These dollars will help us provide the full range of health and mental health services for vulnerable children of all ages at the MLK campus in the Child & Family Wellbeing Center,” shared Mitchell. “In a recent two year period in our County, our psychiatric mobile response teams responded to 5,000 crisis calls for children under the age of 12. Psychiatric crises are frightening for our children and their caregivers. The MLK and Olive View crisis stabilization units will help us lower the number of children needing psychiatric hospitalization and allow for them and their families to get the care they need in a more comforting and therapeutic environment.”

The two programs will offer 24/7 mental health assessment and crisis stabilization, therapeutic and mental health services, case management, family/caregiver support and education, and referrals to community-based services to meet the ongoing needs of children and their families.

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health expects the two new programs will serve an additional 4,380 children annually. Currently, the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center Restorative Care Village is in the final stages of completion, which will include 80 beds, a new mental health urgent care center and a mental health wellness center.

A copy of the motion approved today by the Board of Supervisors can be found [here].
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant

Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell that will allow the Department of Mental Health to accept a $2.9 million grant from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority to develop 12 Crisis Stabilization Unit beds for children at the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Child and Family Wellbeing Center.
FULL STORY...

Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen

Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
The Lancaster man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2016 murder of Sgt. Steven Owen was sentenced to life without parole on Monday.
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay

SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
While the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans for a relay run, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies still gathered Thursday at Jake Kuredjian Park in Stevenson Ranch to honor fallen officers with a Memorial Torch Run.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Requirements to Remain in LA County; 27,858 Total Cases in SCV

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Requirements to Remain in LA County; 27,858 Total Cases in SCV
Monday, May 17, 2021
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed that the State and L.A. County will be keeping the current masking guidance until June 15 to remain in alignment with the L.A. County Health Officer Order of May 3.
FULL STORY...

Arson Suspect in Custody as Crews Battle LA Wildfire

Arson Suspect in Custody as Crews Battle LA Wildfire
Monday, May 17, 2021
Los Angeles police have arrested a man suspected of igniting a wildfire that has so far burned over 1,300 acres and spurred mandatory evacuations as fire crews battled the blaze in steep, brush-filled terrain in a canyon community west of the city.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell that will allow the Department of Mental Health to accept a $2.9 million grant from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority to develop 12 Crisis Stabilization Unit beds for children at the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Child and Family Wellbeing Center.
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
SCV Resident Nominated for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year
The Greater Los Angeles Region of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is pleased to announce that Jamie Alamillo from the Santa Clarita Valley has been nominated as a candidate for LLS’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year.
SCV Resident Nominated for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year
Vivint Home Security Names Santa Clarita Top 20 Safest Community in U.S.
Santa Clarita has been named one of the safest communities in the United States by Vivint Home Security in their official Vivint Home Security Safest Cities report for 2021.
Vivint Home Security Names Santa Clarita Top 20 Safest Community in U.S.
Logix’s Nonprofit Foundation Shares $100,000 with Local Charities
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday that its nonprofit foundation, Logix Community Stars, distributed $100,000 this month to four local nonprofit organizations, including Circle of Hope in Santa Clarita.
Logix’s Nonprofit Foundation Shares $100,000 with Local Charities
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
The estranged husband accused of killing Michelle Dorsey, 39, in her Saugus home pleaded no contest to five felony charges Monday.
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Back Before Planning Commission
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Tuesday, May 18, at 6:00 p.m.
Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Back Before Planning Commission
Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
The Lancaster man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2016 murder of Sgt. Steven Owen was sentenced to life without parole on Monday.
Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay
While the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans for a relay run, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies still gathered Thursday at Jake Kuredjian Park in Stevenson Ranch to honor fallen officers with a Memorial Torch Run.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
SCV Helping Organizations Mark National Foster Care Month
May is National Foster Care Month, a time to acknowledge the families and professionals who help children and youth in foster care each day.
SCV Helping Organizations Mark National Foster Care Month
Attorney General Announces Task Force to Combat COVID-19 Fraud
U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced the establishment of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force on Monday, May 17, to enhance enforcement efforts against COVID-19 related fraud.
Attorney General Announces Task Force to Combat COVID-19 Fraud
Families to Receive Child Tax Credits Starting July 15
Funds will start flowing to millions of kids and their families beginning July 15 courtesy of the newly expanded Child Tax Credit, the White House announced Monday.
Families to Receive Child Tax Credits Starting July 15
LASD Hosting Active Shooter Drill at Castaic Lake
Sheriff’s Department officials are asking the public to stay clear of Castaic Lake on Tuesday morning due to an active shooter drill that’s being conducted there.
LASD Hosting Active Shooter Drill at Castaic Lake
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Requirements to Remain in LA County; 27,858 Total Cases in SCV
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed that the State and L.A. County will be keeping the current masking guidance until June 15 to remain in alignment with the L.A. County Health Officer Order of May 3.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Requirements to Remain in LA County; 27,858 Total Cases in SCV
Arson Suspect in Custody as Crews Battle LA Wildfire
Los Angeles police have arrested a man suspected of igniting a wildfire that has so far burned over 1,300 acres and spurred mandatory evacuations as fire crews battled the blaze in steep, brush-filled terrain in a canyon community west of the city.
Arson Suspect in Custody as Crews Battle LA Wildfire
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 9 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, May 17-23, 2021
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,’ 7 More Productions
New Report Highlights Income Disparities in Entry-Level Arts Organization Staff in LA County
A new report published by the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture and Claremont Graduate University’s Center for Business and Management of the Arts revealed disparities between earnings of L.A. County arts administrators that identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and their White counterparts.
New Report Highlights Income Disparities in Entry-Level Arts Organization Staff in LA County
CDC Funding to Support COVID-19 Testing at Schools
Santa Clarita Valley’s six school districts could receive a little over $7.5 million from Los Angeles County to provide comprehensive COVID-19 screening programs at SCV schools.
CDC Funding to Support COVID-19 Testing at Schools
Today in SCV History (May 17)
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Sand Canyon Resort Development Returns to Planning Commission
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is scheduled to conduct a public hearing Tuesday to further deliberate on the Sand Canyon Resort development.
Sand Canyon Resort Development Returns to Planning Commission
KAP7, CIF-SS Announce Extension of Five-Year Ball Partnership
The CIF Southern Section and KAP7 International, Inc. announced a five-year partnership extension for KAP7 to be the official boys and girls water polo ball for all championship events.
KAP7, CIF-SS Announce Extension of Five-Year Ball Partnership
Chamber Urges SCV to Support Newsom’s Aid to Small Businesses
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan that would spend about $1.5 billion of the state’s $75.7 billion surplus in grants of up to $25,000 to support small businesses, according to state officials this week.
Chamber Urges SCV to Support Newsom’s Aid to Small Businesses
%d bloggers like this: