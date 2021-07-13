header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
88°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 13
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Support Bill Waiving Property Tax Penalties
| Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021
Barger Banner

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis to support SB 219 (McGuire) which would enable the local auditor or tax collector to cancel any penalties or costs resulting from property tax delinquency due to a documented hardship arising from the COVID-19 “Safer-at-Home” orders.

“The Safer-at-Home orders impacted every single resident and business throughout Los Angeles County, and it is imperative for the County to partner with the State to support our taxpayers who suffered financially,” said Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “SB 219 is one opportunity to provide much-needed relief and assistance for those negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Support for SB 219 aligns with the County’s approach to ensuring an equitable recovery for all, especially among our hardest hit residents who are still reeling from the economic, social and psychological impacts of the pandemic,” said Solis, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair. “The economic recovery of our residents is dependent on how well we support them, which is why I authored a motion last year with Supervisor Barger directing the Treasurer and Tax Collector to consider the impact of COVID-19 on delinquent property owners and cancel any late penalty. SB 219 reinforces our authority and empowers counties statewide to provide the same support to their residents who may face economic hardships brought on by COVID-19.”

If passed by the State Legislature, SB 219 would codify the County tax collector’s ability to cancel tax delinquent penalties when failure to make the payment is due to a documented financial hardship arising from a shelter-in-place order, and if the principal amount of tax due is paid no later than June 30 of the fiscal year in which the payment first became delinquent. This bill would change the enforcement of late payment penalties to individuals who have been impacted through no fault of their own. SB 219 is supported by the California State Association of Counties, the Urban Counties of California, and the Rural County Representatives of California as a much-needed tool for County tax collectors that can maintain predictability of critical revenue support for local agencies. A copy of their support letter can be found here.

As a result of today’s board action, Los Angeles County legislative advocates will actively support SB 219 for passage in Sacramento.

A copy of the motion approved by the Board of Supervisors can be found here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Santa Clarita Officials Ask for Comprehensive Assessment Before Moving Violent Youth Offenders

Santa Clarita Officials Ask for Comprehensive Assessment Before Moving Violent Youth Offenders
Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021
Santa Clarita officials have sent letters to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ahead of a Tuesday vote on the creation of a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus, contending the project requires a comprehensive assessment before continuing.
FULL STORY...

Supes Approve Barger Motion to Support Bill Waiving Property Tax Penalties

Supes Approve Barger Motion to Support Bill Waiving Property Tax Penalties
Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis to support SB 219 (McGuire) which would enable the local auditor or tax collector to cancel any penalties or costs resulting from property tax delinquency due to a documented hardship arising from the COVID-19 “Safer-at-Home” orders.
FULL STORY...

Beachgoers Asked to Avoid Ocean Water Around Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach

Beachgoers Asked to Avoid Ocean Water Around Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach
Monday, Jul 12, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a beach closure due to sewage discharge from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant affecting multiple swimming areas including Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Sees Increase in COVID-19 Outbreaks; 28,578 Total SCV Cases

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Sees Increase in COVID-19 Outbreaks; 28,578 Total SCV Cases
Monday, Jul 12, 2021
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed one new death and 1,059 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,578 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health reported it is currently investigating 55 ongoing outbreaks which is a 25% increase from the 44 ongoing outbreak investigations reported a month ago.
FULL STORY...

County Extends Heat Alert in SCV Through Tuesday

County Extends Heat Alert in SCV Through Tuesday
Monday, Jul 12, 2021
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for both areas.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lief Labs Signs Long-Term Lease on 111,260 Square-Foot Valencia Building
Lief Labs, a manufacturer and product development innovator of dietary supplements, signed a 111,260 square-foot industrial lease in Valencia, announced Dallas-based commercial real estate firm CBRE.
Lief Labs Signs Long-Term Lease on 111,260 Square-Foot Valencia Building
July 15: Soundcheck to Feature Local Musicians Audrey Scout, The Toodaloos at the Rancho Camulos Museum
Soundcheck’s brand new episode will showcase the beautiful melodies and lyricism of Audrey Scout, and the groovy rock sounds of The Toodaloos, in a live performance at the Rancho Camulos Museum.
July 15: Soundcheck to Feature Local Musicians Audrey Scout, The Toodaloos at the Rancho Camulos Museum
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ Facebook Commercial, 6 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 13 - Sunday, July 18, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ Facebook Commercial, 6 More Productions
Sept. 20: Artist Pamela Roberson to Demonstrate Acrylic Abstract
Santa Clarita Artists Association will host a virtual demo with Pamela Roberson on Monday, Sept. 20, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Sept. 20: Artist Pamela Roberson to Demonstrate Acrylic Abstract
Zonta Club SCV Awards Community Grants to Area Nonprofits
The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley awarded the annual community grants during their June Business Meeting.
Zonta Club SCV Awards Community Grants to Area Nonprofits
Santa Clarita Officials Ask for Comprehensive Assessment Before Moving Violent Youth Offenders
Santa Clarita officials have sent letters to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ahead of a Tuesday vote on the creation of a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus, contending the project requires a comprehensive assessment before continuing.
Santa Clarita Officials Ask for Comprehensive Assessment Before Moving Violent Youth Offenders
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Support Bill Waiving Property Tax Penalties
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis to support SB 219 (McGuire) which would enable the local auditor or tax collector to cancel any penalties or costs resulting from property tax delinquency due to a documented hardship arising from the COVID-19 “Safer-at-Home” orders.
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Support Bill Waiving Property Tax Penalties
DMV, AAA Partner to Offer REAL ID at Select Auto Club Locations
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will soon offer members of the Automobile Club of Southern California the opportunity to get a REAL ID at select offices for a limited time by appointment only.
DMV, AAA Partner to Offer REAL ID at Select Auto Club Locations
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
July 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Tuesday meeting agenda for the Santa Clarita City Council has been released by officials.
July 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Sand Canyon Resort Appeal to Go Before City Council
An appeal for the Sand Canyon Resort project proposed by Sand Canyon Country Club owner Steve Kim is set to go before the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday.
Sand Canyon Resort Appeal to Go Before City Council
Beachgoers Asked to Avoid Ocean Water Around Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a beach closure due to sewage discharge from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant affecting multiple swimming areas including Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach.
Beachgoers Asked to Avoid Ocean Water Around Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Sees Increase in COVID-19 Outbreaks; 28,578 Total SCV Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed one new death and 1,059 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,578 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health reported it is currently investigating 55 ongoing outbreaks which is a 25% increase from the 44 ongoing outbreak investigations reported a month ago.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Sees Increase in COVID-19 Outbreaks; 28,578 Total SCV Cases
July 13: ARTree to Hold First In-Person ‘Nest: Healing Art Studio’ Program
The ARTree Community Arts Center announced it will be holding its first in-person 'Nest: Healing Art Studio' program on Tuesday, July 13, free to teens and adults in the community who wish to express their feelings through art.
July 13: ARTree to Hold First In-Person ‘Nest: Healing Art Studio’ Program
Fontana Man Found Alive After Reported as Missing at Castaic Lake
A Fontana man was found alive and treated for injuries Monday morning after being reported missing at Castaic Lake by family Sunday afternoon.
Fontana Man Found Alive After Reported as Missing at Castaic Lake
CSUN Joins CSUCCESS Initiative to Provide iPad Airs to First-Time Freshmen, New Transfer Students
California State University, Northridge is one of eight CSU campuses that are part of the first phase of a new initiative to enhance student achievement and create more equitable opportunities for students by providing them with Apple iPad Air tablets.
CSUN Joins CSUCCESS Initiative to Provide iPad Airs to First-Time Freshmen, New Transfer Students
County Extends Heat Alert in SCV Through Tuesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for both areas.
County Extends Heat Alert in SCV Through Tuesday
Additional Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV
Casting for the movie “Babylon,” set to be filmed near the Santa Clarita Valley later this month, is searching for more local residents to play extras.
Additional Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
Today in SCV History (July 11)
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Moores sub shop
Today in SCV History (July 10)
1946 - Fred Trueblood Jr., later Signal editor, marries British war bride Bobbie Nash [story]
Bobbie Trueblood
Stevenson Ranch Resident Celebrates 100 Years
With a slice of ice cream cake and surrounded by family, Stevenson Ranch resident Madeleine Westcott celebrated her 100th birthday this week.
Stevenson Ranch Resident Celebrates 100 Years
Valladares Declines Legislator Pay Increase
Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, recently announced she will not accept a pay increase awarded to the state’s constitutional officers, including state legislators like herself.
Valladares Declines Legislator Pay Increase
Study Finds SCV Ranks Among Top 5 Most Ambitious Business Cities
The Santa Clarita Valley’s business-friendly atmosphere has put it on the map nationwide as it ranked among “the most business-savvy” cities in America.
Study Finds SCV Ranks Among Top 5 Most Ambitious Business Cities
%d bloggers like this: