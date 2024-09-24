Supes Approves Year-Round, 24-Hour Emergency Homeless Shelters

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to Tuesday implement year-round emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The motion, introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and co-authored by Chair Lindsey P. Horvath, directs the County’s Chief Executive Office to take several important steps to establish eight shelters, one in each of Los Angeles County’s Service Planning Areas. The motion also calls on the County to identify funding and locations where these emergency shelters will be established.

“The vision is straightforward: keep those who are most vulnerable safe from the extreme weather that is battering Los Angeles County year-round,” said Barger. “These emergency shelters will be a new tool in our County’s arsenal to unconditionally protect people experiencing homelessness. This is another step to enhance our emergency sheltering capabilities to help those in need find a safe place that offers relief.”

“2024 has shown us that we must constantly adapt to the changing climate to keep our communities safe during heat waves, severe rain, and everything else Mother Nature brings our way,” said Horvath. “Los Angeles County is expanding its emergency resources to ensure our most vulnerable community members can access safe shelter and services during inclement weather events. With lives on the line, the new normal of extreme weather calls on us to more readily open shelters and share resources widely.”

The motion also calls for the County’s Chief Executive Office to consider innovative design options, including modular construction.

Each emergency shelter will need to provide a baseline of services, referenced as “core support” in the motion, which includes three meals a day, showers, bathrooms, clothes and other basic needs.

The forthcoming proposal will explore a menu of supportive services, including access to medical care, connections to mental health and substance abuse treatment, housing navigation, legal document retrieval and record clearing.

The County will also collaborate with municipal officials to create these future emergency shelters, including joint funding agreements between the County and cities and assistance identifying suitable locations.

