header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 24
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story]
dozer
Supes Approves Year-Round, 24-Hour Emergency Homeless Shelters
| Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
Homeless

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to Tuesday implement year-round emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The motion, introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and co-authored by Chair Lindsey P. Horvath, directs the County’s Chief Executive Office to take several important steps to establish eight shelters, one in each of Los Angeles County’s Service Planning Areas. The motion also calls on the County to identify funding and locations where these emergency shelters will be established.

“The vision is straightforward: keep those who are most vulnerable safe from the extreme weather that is battering Los Angeles County year-round,” said Barger. “These emergency shelters will be a new tool in our County’s arsenal to unconditionally protect people experiencing homelessness. This is another step to enhance our emergency sheltering capabilities to help those in need find a safe place that offers relief.”

“2024 has shown us that we must constantly adapt to the changing climate to keep our communities safe during heat waves, severe rain, and everything else Mother Nature brings our way,” said Horvath. “Los Angeles County is expanding its emergency resources to ensure our most vulnerable community members can access safe shelter and services during inclement weather events. With lives on the line, the new normal of extreme weather calls on us to more readily open shelters and share resources widely.”

The motion also calls for the County’s Chief Executive Office to consider innovative design options, including modular construction.

Each emergency shelter will need to provide a baseline of services, referenced as “core support” in the motion, which includes three meals a day, showers, bathrooms, clothes and other basic needs.

The forthcoming proposal will explore a menu of supportive services, including access to medical care, connections to mental health and substance abuse treatment, housing navigation, legal document retrieval and record clearing.

The County will also collaborate with municipal officials to create these future emergency shelters, including joint funding agreements between the County and cities and assistance identifying suitable locations.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County’s Foster Family Agencies Facing Insurance Crisis

L.A. County’s Foster Family Agencies Facing Insurance Crisis
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
The insurance coverage crisis that is sweeping across various sectors in California has found a new target: Foster Family Agencies. 
FULL STORY...

Supes Approves Year-Round, 24-Hour Emergency Homeless Shelters

Supes Approves Year-Round, 24-Hour Emergency Homeless Shelters
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to Tuesday implement year-round emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 
FULL STORY...

CDPH: Stay Up to Date on Vaccines

CDPH: Stay Up to Date on Vaccines
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging all Californians to get vaccinated this season to protect themselves and loved ones from respiratory viruses.
FULL STORY...

Assistance Centers Open for Residents Hit by Bridge, Line Fires

Assistance Centers Open for Residents Hit by Bridge, Line Fires
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
The Counties of Los Angeles and San Bernardino today announced the opening of multiple joint Local Assistance Centers to assist residents impacted by the Bridge and Line Fires.
FULL STORY...

LASD Announces New Policy on Law Enforcement Gangs

LASD Announces New Policy on Law Enforcement Gangs
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
Sheriff’s Department Announces New Law Enforcement Gang Policy
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC’s Fall 2024 Short-Term Classes Registration Now Open
Students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester—which started on Aug. 19— or take on an additional course before the semester ends can choose from nearly 400 short-term classes.
COC’s Fall 2024 Short-Term Classes Registration Now Open
CSUN Grad Student Trisha Williams Receives 2024 CSU Trustees Award
The CSU Trustees Award is given to 23 recipients across the California State University system who have demonstrated superior academic performance, a history of community service and incredible personal accomplishment.
CSUN Grad Student Trisha Williams Receives 2024 CSU Trustees Award
L.A. County’s Foster Family Agencies Facing Insurance Crisis
The insurance coverage crisis that is sweeping across various sectors in California has found a new target: Foster Family Agencies. 
L.A. County’s Foster Family Agencies Facing Insurance Crisis
Cougars Top Palomar 26-7
SAN MARCOS — For the second time in as many weeks No. 14 College of the Canyons took to the road to defeat a state-ranked opponent, this time getting the better of No. 24 Palomar College by a 26-7 final score.
Cougars Top Palomar 26-7
Supes Approves Year-Round, 24-Hour Emergency Homeless Shelters
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to Tuesday implement year-round emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 
Supes Approves Year-Round, 24-Hour Emergency Homeless Shelters
COC Rising Scholars Program to Offer Free Post-Conviction Legal Services
In collaboration with The Access Project (TAP), the College of the Canyons Rising Scholars program will provide free post-conviction legal services to current and former students, as well as COC employees and their family members.
COC Rising Scholars Program to Offer Free Post-Conviction Legal Services
Interior Design Firm Launches in Santa Clarita
ASID Allied interior designer Alexis King launches interior design firm, 2117 Collective, specializing in custom creations.
Interior Design Firm Launches in Santa Clarita
Donors Needed for Upcoming SCV Blood Drives
The American Red Cross continues to amplify the ongoing critical need for blood and platelets to keep the blood supply stable as fall begins.
Donors Needed for Upcoming SCV Blood Drives
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story]
dozer
Sept. 24: Council to Consider Appointment to Planning Commission
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. The council will consider an appointment to fill the vacancy on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission caused by the resignation of Dennis Ostrom on Aug. 18.
Sept. 24: Council to Consider Appointment to Planning Commission
New Cruise Itinerary Aboard Sun Princess to View 2026 Eclipse
Princess Cruises has added a second total solar eclipse cruise option to its itinerary aboard its newest and most stunning ship, the Sun Princess, when the next spectacle will take place in August 2026.
New Cruise Itinerary Aboard Sun Princess to View 2026 Eclipse
Oct. 2: Sidewalk Poetry Dedication Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the Sidewalk Poetry winners for 2024 which brought together talented poets from across the community, each contributing unique voices and perspectives to the beloved civic art initiative of Sidewalk Poetry.
Oct. 2: Sidewalk Poetry Dedication Ceremony
Ken Striplin| Shaping the Future Through Santa Clarita 2025
Since its inception in 2020, the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, also referred to as SC2025, has served as a crucial roadmap for the city, directing our resources and efforts towards achieving significant milestones.
Ken Striplin| Shaping the Future Through Santa Clarita 2025
Sept. 25: River of Lights Construction Begins at Central Park
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the start of construction for a permanent amenity and public artwork located at Central Park, Wednesday Sept. 25
Sept. 25: River of Lights Construction Begins at Central Park
‘Weathering the Storm’ Exhibition at the MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced "Weathering the Storm," an exhibition by Susan Karhroody and Melissa Reischman will be on view at The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 from Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Dec. 2.
‘Weathering the Storm’ Exhibition at the MAIN
Foothill League Football Enters Week Two
The Foothill League varsity football teams will clash in their second week of league competition this Friday, Sept. 27, after opening week results that held some surprises.
Foothill League Football Enters Week Two
Sept. 24: SUSD Governing Board Special Meeting Data Review
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a public special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. which will include a hearing for the 2023-2024 district-wide schools data review with community partners.
Sept. 24: SUSD Governing Board Special Meeting Data Review
COC Appoints Three Bond Oversight Committee Members
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees approved the appointment of three new members to the Santa Clarita Community College District Independent Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee at its Wednesday, Sept. 11 meeting.
COC Appoints Three Bond Oversight Committee Members
Watson Chronicles Pt. 1: Photographer Dan Watson Retires from The Signal
Dan Watson, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal newspaper’s award-winning chief photojournalist and photo editor for nearly 20 years, officially retired from the daily news beat on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Watson Chronicles Pt. 1: Photographer Dan Watson Retires from The Signal
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 29.
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Today in SCV History (Sept. 21)
1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
Rancho Pico’s Nicole Jolicoeur Named a L..A. County Teacher of the Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Nicole Jolicoeur has been named a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. She is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.
Rancho Pico’s Nicole Jolicoeur Named a L..A. County Teacher of the Year
SCVNews.com