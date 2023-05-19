Supes Back Bill to Invest Tax Revenues in Historic Venues

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to back SB 96, a legislative bill that would reinvest a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues, such as the Rose Bowl and Hollywood Bowl, back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.

“I believe in investing in our vibrant historic venues to keep them refreshed and ready to serve anyone who attends a show, watches a game, or enjoys a live performance in our county,” said Barger. “Time and use take their toll on historic venues, so we need to be deliberate about keeping them well maintained, secure and safe for all.”

“We are lucky that Los Angeles county is home to so many beautiful historic venues, but we will lose them if we don’t invest in their preservation,” said Hahn. “Upkeep for these historic venues is expensive so this legislation could be a gamechanger and could make the difference in ensuring these theaters are around for the next generation to enjoy.”

Support for SB 96, called the Historic Venue Restoration and Resiliency Act, is widespread.

City of Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo noted how the bill could benefit the Rose Bowl and surrounding region.

“SB 96 will undoubtedly create a positive impact to ensure infrastructure readiness and resolve at our historic sports and entertainment venues that showcase L.A. County and California to the world,” Gordo said. “Coupled with the evolution of the national stage college football and the advancement of UCLA Football into the Big Ten Conference, America’s Stadium will remain as a vibrant center to the sports and entertainment world. Supervisor Barger’s support of SB 96’s efforts allows us to continue putting the safety of our visitors first. In an ever-changing world, a continued focus on strengthening the overall heartbeat of our county’s historic sports and entertainment venues is of daily importance.”

Leaders from the venues have expressed strong support for the legislation.

“Senate Bill 96 would help provide much-needed infrastructure support for the preservation and resiliency of our county’s and state’s historic live event and sporting venues,” said Rose Bowl Stadium CEO and General Manager Jens Weiden. “As detailed in the language of the Historic Venue Restoration and Resiliency Act, venues such as the Rose Bowl Stadium are located throughout Los Angeles County and this great state. They have served as economic engines for our cities, counties and state for generations.”

