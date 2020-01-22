[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story]
Diseno map
Supes Call for More Access to Substance Abuse Prevention, Treatment
| Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
substance abuse

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to develop recommendations to enhance and expand access to substance abuse prevention and treatment services.

Substance use disorders are estimated to impact more than 250,000 individuals and cost nearly $13 billion annually in Los Angeles County alone.

Currently, the demand for substance abuse prevention and treatment programs heavily outweighs the existing capacity — especially in geographic regions such as the Antelope Valley that lack an adequate number of resources. The ability for individuals to access services is becoming critically important as the County continues to address the impact of substance abuse disorder on homelessness and incarceration.

“As we work to address the needs of homeless individuals or those who are involved in the criminal justice system, we must ensure we are providing comprehensive services to meet the full spectrum of their health needs including substance use disorder treatment services,” Barger said. “Substance abuse, especially in light of the opioid epidemic, continues to cost lives and wreak irreparable social and emotional damage on children and families. We must do more across the entire substance use disorder continuum of care.”

One of the goals of the motion will also be to address the impact of substance use disorder on youth through prevention activities in schools. This effort was publicly supported by Youth Services Policy Group which represents 22 organizations countywide that provide the full continuum of substance use services and urged the county to increase capacity for young populations.

The motion calls for recommendations to enhance public-private partnerships that can expand treatment capacity; an increase in the capacity of Recovery Bridge Housing beds to ensure safe living for individuals experiencing homelessness; connections for patients that complete treatment to stable living situations that support recovery; and an evaluation of strategies to address workforce shortages and training needs to increase prevention and treatment capacity.

This motion augments earlier efforts by Barger to increase capacity and access to mental health services to meet the needs of the homeless or previously incarcerated with an additional 500 treatment hospital beds.
Jan. 25: Team Up to Clean Up Castaic Lake

Jan. 25: Team Up to Clean Up Castaic Lake
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Castaic Union School District, in partnership with the Castaic Elementary School Parent Teacher Association, will be hosting a “Be Kind to Your Community” event at Castaic Lake (lower lake), Saturday, Jan. 25, and the entire community is invited.
FULL STORY...

Angel Reinosa, Ex-Lancaster Deputy, Charged in Bogus Shooting

Angel Reinosa, Ex-Lancaster Deputy, Charged in Bogus Shooting
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Angel Reinosa has been charged with falsely reporting that he had been shot by a sniper while in the parking lot of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station on August 21, 2019, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
FULL STORY...

Disgraced Ex-LA Sheriff Lee Baca Ordered to Prison

Disgraced Ex-LA Sheriff Lee Baca Ordered to Prison
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Nearly three years after his conviction on federal obstruction charges, former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was ordered to begin serving his three-year prison sentence after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take his appeal.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 12: Town Hall Meeting with Villanueva in Santa Clarita

Feb. 12: Town Hall Meeting with Villanueva in Santa Clarita
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will host a town hall meeting at The Centre in the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Wednesday, February 12, starting at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newhall Man Dies, 3 from SCV Hurt in San Luis Obispo Rollover Crash
A Newhall man died and three more Santa Clarita Valley residents suffered injuries in a rollover crash in a remote area of San Luis Obispo County Saturday night.
Newhall Man Dies, 3 from SCV Hurt in San Luis Obispo Rollover Crash
Sign-Stealing Scandal: LA Leaders Demand World Series Pennants for Dodgers
The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to demand the awarding of two World Series titles to the LA Dodgers in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal currently rocking Major League Baseball.
Sign-Stealing Scandal: LA Leaders Demand World Series Pennants for Dodgers
Today in SCV History (Jan. 22)
1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story]
Diseno map
Jan. 25: Team Up to Clean Up Castaic Lake
Castaic Union School District, in partnership with the Castaic Elementary School Parent Teacher Association, will be hosting a “Be Kind to Your Community” event at Castaic Lake (lower lake), Saturday, Jan. 25, and the entire community is invited.
Jan. 25: Team Up to Clean Up Castaic Lake
Tick Fire Not Part of Criminal Investigation
Arson investigators have said the Tick Fire is not currently considered part of a criminal investigation.
Tick Fire Not Part of Criminal Investigation
Jan. 27: Vista Canyon Bus Transfer Center Groundbreaking
Residents and visitors rely on Santa Clarita Transit to get where they need to go, and riders will soon be able to expand their transit opportunities, thanks to the new bus transfer station at the Vista Canyon development located south of the 14 Freeway.
Jan. 27: Vista Canyon Bus Transfer Center Groundbreaking
Jan. 22: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting Wednesday, Jan 22, starting with a closed session at 3:30 p.m. and followed by an open session at 5:00 p.m.
Jan. 22: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
Canyon Country Woman, Newhall Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges
A woman and a man were both arrested on Sunday on charges related to an attempted murder investigation.
Canyon Country Woman, Newhall Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of Nonprofit Council
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the creation of a new NonProfit Council designed specifically for local 501c(3) nonprofits who are members of the Chamber to keep our local non-profits on the forefront in charitable giving, advocacy and regulations.
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of Nonprofit Council
Feb. 27: LA Kings Festival
LOS ANGELES – The second annual Los Angeles Kings Festival – in which Kings Season Ticket members and fans can meet the entire Kings team – will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Staples Center.
Feb. 27: LA Kings Festival
Multi-vehicle Collision Prompts Closure of State Route 14
A multivehicle traffic collision on Highway 14 resulted in all southbound lanes closed for more than two hours Monday night.
Multi-vehicle Collision Prompts Closure of State Route 14
Hansen Family Continues Making Impact with SCV’s Special Needs Community
Back in the 1960s, there weren’t any special education programs in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Hansen Family Continues Making Impact with SCV’s Special Needs Community
Castaic Union Kindergarten Enrollment Now Open
Castaic Union School District is excited to announce that online Kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year is now open.
Castaic Union Kindergarten Enrollment Now Open
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Hart District: 1st Week of Feb. is ‘School Counseling Week’
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously voted to recognize the week of Feb. 3-7 as National School Counseling Week across the district during Wednesday night’s board meeting.
Hart District: 1st Week of Feb. is ‘School Counseling Week’
Medicare: Not Too Late to Change Plans | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn
Did you sign up for a Medicare Advantage health plan last year only to find that it doesn’t meet your needs? Not to worry.You still have time to switch to another Medicare Advantage plan, or return to Original Medicare.
Medicare: Not Too Late to Change Plans | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn
SCV Chinese School Celebrates Year of the Rat
The Santa Clarita Valley Chinese School hosted its annual Chinese New Year celebration with food, games and crafts at the Old Town Newhall Library on Saturday afternoon.
SCV Chinese School Celebrates Year of the Rat
Jan. 21: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Jan. 21: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Special Meeting
Carnival Australia Pledges $1.9M to Bushfire Relief
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises is part of Carnival Australia which has pledged $1.9 million in total to various bushfire relief efforts in Australia.
Carnival Australia Pledges $1.9M to Bushfire Relief
Jan. 26: Hart High Baseball Alumni Game, Team Preview
The Hart High School Baseball Program will host its annual Alumni Game and 2020 Hart Baseball Team Preview at the Hart baseball field in Newhall on Sunday, January 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jan. 26: Hart High Baseball Alumni Game, Team Preview
Jan. 31: Deadline for 2020 Man & Woman of the Year Nominations
The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year Committee has set Friday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. as the deadline for nominations to the community's premier volunteer recognition event.
Jan. 31: Deadline for 2020 Man & Woman of the Year Nominations
Coroner ID’s Saugus Death as Daniel Bennett, Former Rep. Hill’s Brother
The man who died after being found unresponsive at his home in Saugus on Saturday has been identified as Daniel Brett Bennett, according to Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office officials.
Coroner ID’s Saugus Death as Daniel Bennett, Former Rep. Hill’s Brother
