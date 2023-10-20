Supes Declare Flood Preparedness Week in Advance of El Niño Winter

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors officially proclaimed Oct. 23-28 as Flood Preparedness Week. The annual dedication aims to raise flood risk awareness within LA County communities while encouraging residents to take proactive steps to prepare for the upcoming storm season.

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn introduced the motion ahead of the upcoming El Niño winter as a continuation of the county’s efforts to enhance climate resilience countywide.

“Localized flooding and ponding can happen anywhere and at any time during a storm. So, this a great opportunity to educate LA County communities about climate resilience and flood preparedness before storm season begins,” said Los Angeles County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella, P.E. “I urge residents to learn about their individual flood risk and how to become better prepared. The County offers essential flood preparedness resources online at WaterForLA.com.”

During the 2022-23 water year, L.A. County received historic rainfall amounts, ranking it within the top 10 wettest years on record. L.A. County Public Works prepares the county’s world-class flood control system of 14 major dams, 500 miles of open channels, 189 debris basins, and 3,400 miles of underground storm drain well in advance of storm season each year. It is crucial that residents take the time to harden their own flood resilience.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, people who live in an area with low or moderate flood risk are five times more likely to experience flood than a fire in their home over the next 30 years.

Ways to increase a property’s flood resilience:

–Know your property’s risk factors and prepare in advance.

–Find out if your property is within a FEMA designated flood zone by visiting fema.gov/portal/home.

–Clear drainage paths. Use sandbags to direct runoff and protect structures.

–Purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. Policies are available at a discount to almost all owners/renters in L.A. County. NFIP flood insurance covers flooding from numerous sources, including mudflow.

For more information on flood insurance discounts and other flood preparedness resources, visit Ready.LACounty.gov or WaterForLA.com.

