header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
85°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 8
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning
| Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023
Los Angeles Homeless

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis that accelerates the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness by debuting a new regional approach to deliver solutions, cultivate collaboration and stimulate innovation.

Two new entities, deemed in the motion as an Executive Committee and a Leadership Table, will be formed in the coming days to that end. The Executive Committee will consist of nine members, including two L.A. County Supervisors, two elected representatives from the city of Los Angeles including the mayor, elected representatives from four municipalities representing regions specified in the motion, and a representative appointed by California’s Governor.

The complementary and more expansive Leadership Table will serve as an advisory body to the Executive Committee. Members will also harness private funding sources to support regional homelessness solutions. The Leadership Table will consist of representatives from various sectors, including but not limited to business, faith-based, advocacy, academia, people with lived experience, veterans, philanthropy and public housing authorities.

Speaking while on the dais during the Board of Supervisors meeting, Barger emphasized that the scope of work for the two new groups will not supplant the work of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, an entity that currently coordinates homeless services in the city and county of Los Angeles.

“Forming a regional approach to solving homelessness has been a long time in the making,” said Barger. “We have a lot of different organizations dedicated to helping our homeless but they’re working in silos. One thing has become increasingly clear to me: in order for homelessness solutions to work, we must work together. That’s what is unique about these two new groups. I believe we can accomplish an effective regional approach to solving what is happening on our streets. A lot of coordination is needed, including offering housing, treatment, and jobs. The Executive Committee and Leadership Table represent an opportunity for us to rethink our own bureaucracy and drive change. I’m excited.”

“Homelessness is a regional crisis,” said Solis. “Unfortunately, our existing homelessness governance structure does not give local cities a voice in how we address this emergency. That is why we need to move forward with the Executive Committee this motion proposes as it will bring all 88 cities together with the County of Los Angeles to break long-existing silos. Through this effort, we can come up with strategies, set tangible goals, and hold the system accountable to getting results for our residents. This Executive Committee has the potential to bring the region together and chart a new path forward.”

Mercedes Marquez, Chief of Housing and Homelessness Solutions for the city of Los Angeles, attended the Board meeting representing the city of Los Angeles mayor and shared her perspective on the value of these two new groups being formed by the county.

“The mayor believes if we all work together, we will have a clearer voice and sturdier platform from which to launch our homelessness solutions,” said Marquez. “We will have a clearer voice that we can use to speak to the federal government, state government and others. Unity of effort is needed as we seek to solve the most difficult problem of our generation,” she said.

A copy of the final amended motion approved unanimously by the Board of Supervisors is available here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning

Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning
Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis that accelerates the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness by debuting a new regional approach to deliver solutions, cultivate collaboration and stimulate innovation.
FULL STORY...

Samuel Dixon Partners with Child & Family Center

Samuel Dixon Partners with Child & Family Center
Friday, Aug 4, 2023
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center was awarded funding from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and has partnered with Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program to provide vital health care services to individuals and families affected by domestic violence.
FULL STORY...

Construction Prompts Lane Closures on I-5 Near Lake Hughes Road

Construction Prompts Lane Closures on I-5 Near Lake Hughes Road
Friday, Aug 4, 2023
California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes on Interstate 5 will be closed at night for construction north of Lake Hughes Road in northern Los Angeles County, beginning Sunday night, Aug. 6, and continuing until about Aug. 17 on Sunday nights through Thursday nights.
FULL STORY...

Heat Advisory Issued for SCV

Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Friday, Aug 4, 2023
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday through Sunday as high temperatures have been forecast.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Beaches Continue to Exceed Bacterial Level Standards

L.A. County Beaches Continue to Exceed Bacterial Level Standards
Friday, Aug 4, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis that accelerates the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness by debuting a new regional approach to deliver solutions, cultivate collaboration and stimulate innovation.
Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning
Aug. 30: Deadline to Enter SCAA Art Classic
The 33rd Annual Art Classic Fine Arts Competition, a fundraiser hosted by the ​Santa Clarita Artists Association, will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.
Aug. 30: Deadline to Enter SCAA Art Classic
Game Show ‘Beat the Bridge’ Looking for Contestants
"Beat the Bridge" is a new game show casting for contestants. The show to air on Game Show Network is looking for the ultimate team of three that can work together using their fun pop-culture knowledge to "Beat the Bridge" for a chance to win over $10,000.
Game Show ‘Beat the Bridge’ Looking for Contestants
Henry Mayo Recognized by American Heart Association
For the 11th consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Henry Mayo Recognized by American Heart Association
Elks Lodge Donates 300 Backpacks to Child & Family
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 has donated 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to students served by the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.
Elks Lodge Donates 300 Backpacks to Child & Family
FYI Hosts Beach Day for Local Foster Youth
Several dozen Santa Clarita Valley youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach thanks to Fostering Youth Independence’s Reconnect and Rejuvenate Day, which gave the youth a chance to enjoy a day away from the stress of daily life.
FYI Hosts Beach Day for Local Foster Youth
Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
CalArts Alum Conducts L.A. Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl
California Institute of the Arts alum Ryan Bancroft (Music BFA 2011, MFA 2013) conducted the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl
CalArts Alum Conducts L.A. Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl
Matadors Release 2023 Fall Women’s Tennis Schedule
California State University, Northridge women's tennis coach Gary Victor has announced the Fall portion of the 2023-24 schedule.
Matadors Release 2023 Fall Women’s Tennis Schedule
Abbie Mullins Signs NLI with TMU
Abbie Mullins has signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career at The Master's University.
Abbie Mullins Signs NLI with TMU
18-Year-Old SCV Mental Health Advocate Graduates from UCLA
As far as she can remember, 18-year-old Azaliah Oduwole, from Santa Clarita, has always helped in every way she could and at every opportunity since she was little.
18-Year-Old SCV Mental Health Advocate Graduates from UCLA
Safe, Affordable After-School Care Available at SCV Boys & Girls Club
As the new school year approaches, parents and caregivers in Santa Clarita Valley are actively searching for a safe, affordable and high-quality after-school program to ensure their children's well-being and success beyond the classroom.
Safe, Affordable After-School Care Available at SCV Boys & Girls Club
Seven Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 7 - Sunday, Aug. 13.
Seven Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Retired Educators Supporting Next Generation with Scholarships
After completing her undergraduate degree, Bonnie Becken went to work as a teacher at the same elementary school she had attended as a child growing up in Burbank.
Retired Educators Supporting Next Generation with Scholarships
Additional ATMs Now Available to California Credit Union Members
California Credit Union announced Monday that it has joined the Allpoint Network, providing an additional 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs for its 170,000 members.
Additional ATMs Now Available to California Credit Union Members
Aug. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m.
Aug. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Message from City Manager | Maintaining, Renovating Parks City-Wide
Our city of Santa Clarita takes great pride in being an active, thriving community with a wide range of recreational opportunities.
Message from City Manager | Maintaining, Renovating Parks City-Wide
Aug. 12: Inaugural Cornhole Tournament Benefiting Samuel Dixon
Join the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center for its inaugural Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Lucky Luke Brewery in Santa Clarita.
Aug. 12: Inaugural Cornhole Tournament Benefiting Samuel Dixon
Deadline Extended for Expired P-EBT Benefits
The California Department of Social Services has extended the timeframe for families to request the reissuance of expunged CalFresh benefits on their Pandemic EBT (P-EBT 2.0) cards to Aug. 18, 2023.
Deadline Extended for Expired P-EBT Benefits
Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
Today in SCV History (Aug. 6)
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Samuel Dixon Partners with Child & Family Center
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center was awarded funding from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and has partnered with Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program to provide vital health care services to individuals and families affected by domestic violence.
Samuel Dixon Partners with Child & Family Center
COC Standout Andy Ambriz Headed to UCSD
College of the Canyons sophomore Andy Ambriz, the 2023 Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year, has committed to continue his baseball career at University of California, San Diego.
COC Standout Andy Ambriz Headed to UCSD
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: