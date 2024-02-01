Supes Introduce County’s First Sidewalk Vending Ordinance

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors introduced the County’s first ever Sidewalk Vending Ordinance Tuesday, which will create a clear pathway for sidewalk vendors in unincorporated L.A. County to support their businesses as part of the local open air economy.

What SVO does:

– Codifies the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act of 2018 (SB 946 and SB 972) – both decriminalizes sidewalk vending statewide and requires local government regulation be related to “objective health, safety, or welfare concerns.”

– Creates a Sidewalk Vending Program in the Unincorporated Areas of L.A. County led by the Department of Economic Opportunity.

– Establishes a Sidewalk Vending Registration Certificate and an annual fee of $0 in Year 1 and $100 in Years 2 to 5 for all sidewalk vendors.

– Implements operational procedures and regulations, including distancing, hours of operation, cart and equipment restrictions, item prohibitions, and waste disposal requirements.

– Provides DEO authority for Sidewalk Vending Program, including compliance and enforcement such as fines and suspension/revocation of Sidewalk Vending Registration Certificate.

– Sets effective date – 180 days after adoption

Access resources, support, and technical assistance to help your sidewalk vending business thrive. Visit bit.ly/SidewalkVendingLACounty to get started.

