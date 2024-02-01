header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 1
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
Supes Introduce County’s First Sidewalk Vending Ordinance
| Thursday, Feb 1, 2024
LA County Sidewalk Vending

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors introduced the County’s first ever Sidewalk Vending Ordinance Tuesday, which will create a clear pathway for sidewalk vendors in unincorporated L.A. County to support their businesses as part of the local open air economy.

What SVO does:

– Codifies the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act of 2018 (SB 946 and SB 972) – both decriminalizes sidewalk vending statewide and requires local government regulation be related to “objective health, safety, or welfare concerns.”

– Creates a Sidewalk Vending Program in the Unincorporated Areas of L.A. County led by the Department of Economic Opportunity.

– Establishes a Sidewalk Vending Registration Certificate and an annual fee of $0 in Year 1 and $100 in Years 2 to 5 for all sidewalk vendors.

– Implements operational procedures and regulations, including distancing, hours of operation, cart and equipment restrictions, item prohibitions, and waste disposal requirements.

– Provides DEO authority for Sidewalk Vending Program, including compliance and enforcement such as fines and suspension/revocation of Sidewalk Vending Registration Certificate.

– Sets effective date – 180 days after adoption

Access resources, support, and technical assistance to help your sidewalk vending business thrive. Visit bit.ly/SidewalkVendingLACounty to get started.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County

Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County
Thursday, Feb 1, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed one case of measles in a resident who traveled through Los Angeles International airport while infectious on Jan. 25.
FULL STORY...

DACC Partners with We Rate Dogs, 15/10 Foundation

DACC Partners with We Rate Dogs, 15/10 Foundation
Thursday, Feb 1, 2024
FULL STORY...

Supes Introduce County’s First Sidewalk Vending Ordinance

Supes Introduce County’s First Sidewalk Vending Ordinance
Thursday, Feb 1, 2024
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors introduced the County's first ever Sidewalk Vending Ordinance Tuesday, which will create a clear pathway for sidewalk vendors in unincorporated L.A. County to support their businesses as part of the local open air economy.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Thursday, Feb 1, 2024
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Analysis Shows Medical Debt Burden Increases in L.A. County to More Than $2.9 billion in 2022

Public Health Analysis Shows Medical Debt Burden Increases in L.A. County to More Than $2.9 billion in 2022
Wednesday, Jan 31, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released an update for its report, "Medical Debt in LA County: Baseline Report and Action Plan",
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Grant Price Signs NLI to TMU Baseball
Grant Price has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Grant Price Signs NLI to TMU Baseball
Feb. 6-April 1: ‘The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images’ Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images,” by artist Edwin Vasquez.
Feb. 6-April 1: ‘The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images’ Art Exhibit
Lady Cougs Improve to 3-0 with Win Over Victor Valley
College of the Canyons improved to 3-0 in the early season with a decisive 9-0 victory over visiting Victor Valley College on Tuesday, its second win in as many days.
Lady Cougs Improve to 3-0 with Win Over Victor Valley
Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed one case of measles in a resident who traveled through Los Angeles International airport while infectious on Jan. 25.
Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County
Jason Gibbs | ‘The Big I Do’ Couples Need Your Votes
I am thrilled to share some exciting news that hits close to the heart – a celebration of love like no other this upcoming Valentine’s Day.
Jason Gibbs | ‘The Big I Do’ Couples Need Your Votes
COC Names Sydney Tamondong, Jayden Steinhurst Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Sydney Tamondong (women's tennis) and Jayden Steinhurst (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 22-27.
COC Names Sydney Tamondong, Jayden Steinhurst Athletes of the Week
Dr. Christine Ghaly | DHS Preparing Annual Report
I hope the new year is off to a good start for you.
Dr. Christine Ghaly | DHS Preparing Annual Report
CalArts Alum Inspires Next Generation of Animators
A steady stream of students poured into California Institute of the Arts' Bijou Theater at the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 18 to attend one of the season’s last Character Animation Winter Session Talks.
CalArts Alum Inspires Next Generation of Animators
Supes Introduce County’s First Sidewalk Vending Ordinance
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors introduced the County's first ever Sidewalk Vending Ordinance Tuesday, which will create a clear pathway for sidewalk vendors in unincorporated L.A. County to support their businesses as part of the local open air economy.
Supes Introduce County’s First Sidewalk Vending Ordinance
Mayor Cameron Smyth: ‘The Big I Do’ Returns
This February, love is in the air as local couples are offered a unique opportunity to elevate their Valentine’s Day celebration.
Mayor Cameron Smyth: ‘The Big I Do’ Returns
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
Public Health Analysis Shows Medical Debt Burden Increases in L.A. County to More Than $2.9 billion in 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released an update for its report, "Medical Debt in LA County: Baseline Report and Action Plan",
Public Health Analysis Shows Medical Debt Burden Increases in L.A. County to More Than $2.9 billion in 2022
County Assessor Alerts Homeowners of incoming Tax Savings
Assessor Jeff Prang reminds homeowners that property tax savings, in the form of a $7,000 reduction to their home’s taxable value, awaits them until the middle of next month.
County Assessor Alerts Homeowners of incoming Tax Savings
Feb. 1: Carousel Wishes, Valentine Kisses Campaign
Gather at Marston's restaurant with Logix Federal Credit union to support the efforts of Carousel Ranch. 
Feb. 1: Carousel Wishes, Valentine Kisses Campaign
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program Extended
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program will now be extended until March 31.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program Extended
Wilk Legislation Promotes Transparency, Parental Involvement in Sex Ed Curriculum
Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, introduced legislation that promotes parental involvement and brings transparency to public schools’ sexual education curriculum.
Wilk Legislation Promotes Transparency, Parental Involvement in Sex Ed Curriculum
CSUN’s Black Power Archives Bring Attention to L.A.’s Forgotten Role in History
California State University, Northridge historian and archivist Keith Rice, working with Africana studies professor Karin Stanford, has spent the past decade collecting the oral histories of Los Angelenos
CSUN’s Black Power Archives Bring Attention to L.A.’s Forgotten Role in History
LASD Announces Arrests, Rescues by California Law Enforcement
Sheriff Robert G. Luna held a press conference with various agencies detailing their recent efforts with Operation Reclaim and Rebuild. 
LASD Announces Arrests, Rescues by California Law Enforcement
COC Awarded $125,000 National Science Foundation Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $125,000 subaward grant as part of a $3 million Title V grant awarded to CSUN from the U.S. Department of Education. 
COC Awarded $125,000 National Science Foundation Grant
CSUN Explores the Power of African American Arts for Black History Month
The Department of Africana Studies and Black House at California State University, Northridge will be exploring the rich and complex realm of African American art during the month of February, Black History Month.
CSUN Explores the Power of African American Arts for Black History Month
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
SCVNews.com