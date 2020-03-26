[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Supes Look to Remove Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response Efforts
| Thursday, Mar 26, 2020

Signal Staff Writer Tammy Murga contributed to this report.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Villanueva

Los Angeles County Sheriff Villanueva

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva from heading the county’s emergency response efforts.

In the March 31 board agenda, supervisors plan to vote on the removal of Villanueva as the head of emergency operations, instead placing county Chief Executive Officer Sachi A. Hamai in charge of the county’s emergency response.

Currently, Villanueva is in charge of the county’s emergency operations center during the coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, Villanueva said the move was a “pure power grab at the worst time possible.”

“This is pretty much a silent coup, what they’re trying to orchestrate,” Villanueva told the Times. “We should be worried about masks, about test kits, and I have (5th District Supervisor) Kathryn Barger worried about guns and ammunition.”

Thursday morning, Villanueva issued a statement saying gun and ammunition stores were not considered essential businesses and must close to the general public.

“During the closure , they shall be permitted to sell ammunition to security guard companies,” said Villanueva. “Also, I am making an exception for those who have already lawfully purchased a firearm, possess a valid California Firearms Safety certificate and simply need to take possession of their firearm.”

However, officials from Barger’s office on Thursday said the move has been in the works since November of last year due to a report about the county’s response to the Woolsey Fire. The November 2018 blaze burned for two weeks, killing three people and destroying 96,949 acres.

“This precipitated from the Woolsey Fire and a need to re-identify how the county responds to emergency situations,” said Michelle Vega, a spokeswoman for Barger. “It kind of took a more holistic view of the county’s response to any crisis.”

Vega said Villanueva’s office was a part of the working group that had created the ordinance, and that it was not in response to the coronavirus pandemic. She said the item had to be completed in 90 days after it had been first introduced in November, and was on the docket for the March 17 supervisors’ meeting that had been canceled due to the governor’s order dispersing gatherings.

Villanueva’s office was not immediately available to The Signal for comment as of the publication of this story.

Deputy Erin Liu of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said Villanueva’s office had been made aware of the county motion and that SIB is waiting on a statement from his office as of Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva from heading the county’s emergency response efforts.
Record 3.2 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
Record 3.2 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims
(CN) – A record 3.2 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week – nearly five times the previous benchmark set during the 1982 recession – as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S. and global economies.
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Chad Wolf, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), released the following statement regarding the extension of REAL ID Enforcement Deadline:
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva from heading the county’s emergency response efforts.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund
Southern California Gas Company, a long-time member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, and current member of the Board of Directors, is pleased to share the Sempra Energy Foundation COVID-19 NonProfit Hardship Fund.
Record 3.2 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims
(CN) – A record 3.2 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week – nearly five times the previous benchmark set during the 1982 recession – as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S. and global economies.
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Chad Wolf, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), released the following statement regarding the extension of REAL ID Enforcement Deadline:
Kaiser Canyon Country, Santa Clarita Temporarily Close
Kaiser Permanente announced Wednesday that it has temporarily closed select medical offices in Santa Clarita due to the coronavirus.
CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps
Hoping to get a better grasp on how COVID-19 is impacting people at the local level, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves has created interactive maps that track the virus’ progress county by county on the national level, and neighborhood by neighborhood in Los Angeles County.
Thousands of Canyon Country Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage was reported in the Canyon Country area Thursday morning, affecting thousands of residents at home and in nearby shopping centers.
Surprise: Standing Rock Wins | Commentary by Leon Worden
Remember how the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and its allies from across the country and around the globe fought to keep the Dakota Access oil pipeline away from the tribe’s primary water intake on the Missouri River? Remember how they weren’t successful? Well, guess what.
Today in SCV History (March 26)
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has provided our station with additional patrol resources to ensure our community is safe, and we will continue to work tirelessly to identify and apprehend anyone committing crime in our community.
Governor, Untie Our Nursing Students’ Hands | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
We need immediate action to waive existing regulations that limit instructional flexibility and ensure we are poised to meet the demand for trained healthcare personnel in the months ahead.
Ice Station Valencia Closes Permanently
After 20 years of faithfully serving the skating community, Ice Station Valencia is sadly announcing that it will be closing its doors permanently, effective immediately.
Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available
Santa Clarita Child & Family Center CEO Joan Aschoff sent a letter to the community offering the center's mental health, substance use and domestic violence support services during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Wednesday: the state now has 2,535 confirmed cases.
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 138 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new deaths, bringing the county total to 13, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, said in a news conference midday Wednesday.
Despite WHO Warning, Trump Reiterates Call to Reopen US
The world is knocking on the door of its second opportunity to suppress the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, but at the White House, President Donald Trump renewed calls for America to focus on returning to business as usual – and soon.
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
In a continued commitment to reducing the spread of the COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced further liturgical guidelines for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese, including the closure of all churches to the public until further notice.
Banks OK Mortgage Grace Period as 1 Million Californians File Jobless Claims
California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a dose of good news for homeowners on Wednesday, announcing the nation’s largest banks will voluntarily freeze mortgage payments for 90 days on families mired in the COVID-19 crisis.
Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies
Three men have been charged in connection with a series of robberies, including the attempted carjacking and shooting of a woman in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
After five days of negotiations, Senate leaders and the White House agreed on a roughly $2 trillion stimulus deal early Wednesday aimed at rescuing an economy ravaged by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus by aiding businesses, workers and hospitals.
Kaiser Opens COVID-19 Drive-up Testing for its Members
As part of its response plan to combat the novel coronavirus, Kaiser Permanente has opened “drive-up” testing sites for its members who have met the necessary criteria, officials said.
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
A federal judge has denied a bid by freelance journalists and photographers to block parts of a California labor law designed to require gig-economy companies to offer employee status and benefits to their workers.
LASD Warns of Jump in Online Scams, Door-to-Door Ripoffs
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau, Emerging Cyber Trends Team has seen an uptick in online phishing scams, fake emails, bogus texts and in-person door-to-door ripoffs related to the COVID-19 emergency, according to an LASD bulletin to the community Wednesday.
Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure
Speaking as one of the leaders at the Emergency Operations Center, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday afternoon that 1,300 deputies would be transitioned from non-essential posts to posts in the field.
