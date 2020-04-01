[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 1
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19
| Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020
county inmates

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisors Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl ratifying an Executive Order which called for the County Health Officer to conduct an immediate assessment of the county’s jails to identify and implement measures to protect individuals and staff inside.

The vote in the Supervisors’ virtual meeting Tuesday followed the first recently confirmed COVID-19 cases connected to the county jails.

The county justice partners have recently reduced the jail population by approximately 3,000 individuals in the last month as a COVID-19 prevention strategy, but public health recommendations could allow the county to go further.

Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl began calling for this public health action ten days ago. Given the urgency of the situation, on March 23, Supervisor Barger, in her role as Chair of the Board, signed the above-mentioned Executive Order directing the implementation of the directives in the motion.

“Successfully containing the coronavirus within the jail system is an essential component to limiting its spread throughout the County, and is more urgent than ever before,” Ridley-Thomas said. “The Health Officer’s recommendations will bring a much-needed public health perspective to challenges in the jails, as well as provide new tools to further protect the most vulnerable. The thousands of individuals incarcerated in the County’s jails, and the thousands more staff that work with them, deserve the same public health protections as the general public.”

The Executive Order – and motion that ratified it directs county Counsel to work with the Sheriff’s Department and health agencies to swiftly implement any recommendations or orders of the County Health Officer, including, if appropriate, action available to the Sheriff.

The goal is to give the county and the Sheriff all tools, support and legal options necessary to further address overcrowding in the jails, while keeping the public safe and protecting those most vulnerable, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with underlying health issues.

The assessment and recommendations may provide further direction on who could be safely released from the jails, while advising on how to better protect those who cannot be released, including how to implement best practices around hygiene, cleanliness, and social distancing.

“This motion brings the public health response we’ve put into place throughout our communities into our jails,” Kuehl said. “One of our priorities right now must be to remove people from our jails in a safe and legal way to prevent the spread of the virus inside our jails while ensuring that people are able to access the services they need once they are released.”

The motion also instructs the Chief Executive Officer to identify any resources necessary to ensure the successful implementation of the recommendations identified in the directive above.

This motion is part of a broader countywide strategy to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which includes the “Safer at Home” order, as well as other policies designed to promote social distancing and self-isolation. This latest action by the Board recognizes that better care and protection for those inside the jails is critical.

Due to the large number of people living and working in cramped quarters, the County jails face challenges with practicing social distancing, enhanced hygiene, and quarantining needed to minimize the spread of the virus.

In addition, Ridley-Thomas joined Supervisor Solis in co-authoring a motion calling for county justice and health departments, as well as the courts to do more in prevention, screening, and treatment to protect incarcerated individuals from COVID-19; this includes those under the care of the juvenile justice system and Probation Department.

Currently, just over 700 youth are detained in the juvenile halls and probation camps, and this motion calls for additional efforts to safely release and care for these young people given the threat of COVID-19.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19

Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19
Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisors Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl ratifying an Executive Order which called for the County Health Officer to conduct an immediate assessment of the county’s jails to identify and implement measures to protect individuals and staff inside.
FULL STORY...

Help Coming to Families with Newborns

Help Coming to Families with Newborns
Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and the County Department of Health Services (DHS), the second largest municipal health care system in the country, announced Monday that the nonprofit Baby2Baby has donated over 150,000 diapers and more than 3,500 cans of formula for patients with newborns.
FULL STORY...

County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections

County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections
Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas to strengthen consumer protections against price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines

Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines
Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn directed the LA County Department of Public Health to issue new guidelines that will allow restaurants to sell unprepared food and operate safely during the COVID-19 crisis.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV

L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV
Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 10 new deaths and 548 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisors Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl ratifying an Executive Order which called for the County Health Officer to conduct an immediate assessment of the county’s jails to identify and implement measures to protect individuals and staff inside.
Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19
Santa Clarita Blocks Evictions of Residential, Commercial Tenants
The Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to establish an ordinance that protects residential and commercial tenants citywide from evictions through the end of May.
Santa Clarita Blocks Evictions of Residential, Commercial Tenants
Today in SCV History (April 1)
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route
The city of Santa Clarita released a statement regarding the death of a Santa Clarita Transit driver from COVID-19.
Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route
April 1: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
The Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board of  William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. for a closed session, followed by open session beginning at 7:00 p.m.
April 1: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo
In light of the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals handling coronavirus cases, the College of the Canyons nursing program has donated this essential equipment to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo
Help Coming to Families with Newborns
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and the County Department of Health Services (DHS), the second largest municipal health care system in the country, announced Monday that the nonprofit Baby2Baby has donated over 150,000 diapers and more than 3,500 cans of formula for patients with newborns.
Help Coming to Families with Newborns
County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas to strengthen consumer protections against price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections
Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn directed the LA County Department of Public Health to issue new guidelines that will allow restaurants to sell unprepared food and operate safely during the COVID-19 crisis.
Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines
L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 10 new deaths and 548 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV
Mother Earth | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
I don’t know how factory closures, lessened airplane contrails and diminished trucks on freeways around the world will affect our climate, but I suspect statistics might improve for awhile.
Mother Earth | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Burrtec Waste to Continue Uninterrupted Service
Burrtec Waste is committed to continue serving customers throughout Southern California during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burrtec Waste to Continue Uninterrupted Service
California Small Businesses Can Get Tax Extension
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday that will provide tax, regulatory and licensing extensions for businesses.
California Small Businesses Can Get Tax Extension
Public Urged to Continue Social Distancing During Warm Weather
With warm weather forecasted for Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles reminds residents that the Safer At Home directives are still in effect, and cautions against “behavioral fatigue” that may set in, especially when it is tempting to go outside.
Public Urged to Continue Social Distancing During Warm Weather
Supes Replace Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response
Following an extensive review after the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire, Los Angeles County has adopted new protocols for managing emergency response to ensure better coordination, planning and messaging to the public.
Supes Replace Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response
Paso Robles Distillery Delivers Hand Sanitizer to SCV’s First Responders
A team from Azeo Distillery and Wine Cowboys in Paso Robles had a special delivery for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and local first responders.
Paso Robles Distillery Delivers Hand Sanitizer to SCV’s First Responders
Santa Clarita Courthouse to Temporarily Close Wednesday
The Santa Clarita Courthouse is set to close temporarily Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Santa Clarita Courthouse to Temporarily Close Wednesday
Island Pacific to Distribute Food Essentials to Elderly, Recently Unemployed
The Filipino-American supermarket chain, Island Pacific Supermarket, currently with 16 locations serving the communities in California, including Santa Clarita, is making every effort to help out at risk communities in dire need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Island Pacific to Distribute Food Essentials to Elderly, Recently Unemployed
VA Sends Mobile Vet Center to L.A.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) began deploying Mobile Vet Center units, the week of March 16, to expand direct counseling, outreach and care coordination to Veterans in communities affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
VA Sends Mobile Vet Center to L.A.
Whole Foods Workers Plan Sick Out; Instacart, Amazon Workers Stage Walk Out
(CN) – Workers across America walked off the job Monday demanding better health benefits and worker safety precautions as the simple act of showing up for work has become more dangerous during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Whole Foods Workers Plan Sick Out; Instacart, Amazon Workers Stage Walk Out
Boys & Girls Club Adjusts Programming to Meet Needs of SCV Youth
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has adjusted its programming to meet the needs of at-risk youth during the coronavirus crisis. Here are some ways you can help.
Boys & Girls Club Adjusts Programming to Meet Needs of SCV Youth
Today in SCV History (March 31)
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
L.A. County Sheriff Lifts Gun-Store Closures
Based on further input from the federal government, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will not order or recommend closure of businesses that sell or repair firearms or sell ammunition.
L.A. County Sheriff Lifts Gun-Store Closures
L.A. County Monday: 342 New Cases; 44 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths and 342 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus on Monday for a total of 2,474 cases and 44 deaths.
L.A. County Monday: 342 New Cases; 44 Total Cases in SCV
%d bloggers like this: