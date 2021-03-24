valencia project Graders were captured in an aerial shot of Newhall Ranch in March 2018. The development is now known as the Valencia project. | Photo: Austin Dave / The Signal.

Supes OK More Valencia Project Updates, Vaccination Rollout

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Mar 24, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved two additional motions related to the Valencia Project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch, a long-term, master-planned community west of Interstate 5.

The project is set to consist of approximately 25,000 dwelling units, 13 million square feet of commercial, industrial, and other non-residential uses, and 10,000 acres of protected open space, along with public facilities, such as park and recreation facilities, road and bridge improvements, landscaping, storm drains, as well as sewer and water improvements.

Two motions related to the facilities and services districts for the Valencia Project were unanimously approved Tuesday, authorizing a special tax to be levied on the property to finance infrastructure improvements and services for the Valencia project.

This was the next step after the board approved the formation of two new Mello-Roos, or community facilities districts, to establish the special tax during its previous meeting.

In addition, the Board of Supervisors approved a motion set to develop a strategy to vaccinate homebound individuals, especially seniors, as the county continues its efforts to vaccinate the most vulnerable of county residents.

As of March 17, more than 3.2 million COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered countywide, according to data provided by the county Department of Public Health.

Other parts of the country, such as New York and Florida, have seen another spike in cases as COVID-19 variants spread, and while L.A. County has not seen its own cases increase, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer again reiterated the importance of vaccination efforts during the meeting, telling the Board of Supervisors the county needs to be cautious as reopening efforts continue in order to prevent a resurgence in cases.

