Supes Pass Motion to Make ‘Old Glory’ an L.A. County Historic Landmark

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, July 11 to begin the process of designating “Old Glory,” a towering, 58 foot oak tree located at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch, as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.

The motion was authored by Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger. The Fifth District is the largest Supervisorial district of Los Angeles County, spanning 2,800 square miles and includes 22 cities and 70 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.

“I’m very pleased we are moving forward to protect and preserve Old Glory. It’s a magnificent tree that means a lot to locals and deserves wider recognition,” said Barger. “Old Glory has demonstrated it has the power to bring communities together. It is a symbol of strength and resilience. It survived a quarter mile move in 2004 and earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the largest tree to ever be transplanted on our planet. Weighing in at over 415 tons, this tree is a marvel to behold. Protecting Old Glory by designating it as a landmark ensures future generations will enjoy the wonder that this ancient oak tree inspires.”

In March a picnic was held to celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Quigley’s 71-day urban tree-sit to save the heritage oak from destruction.

Quigley’s efforts to save the oak made international news at the time and ultimately saved the tree, which was moved to its current location in Pico Canyon Park.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...