Supes Release Official 2025 Group Portrait

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unveiled its official 2025 group photograph, highlighting Chair Kathryn Barger alongside her colleagues.

“This annual tradition captures the commitment and dedication of the board as they work together to represent and serve the diverse communities of Los Angeles County,” said the board in a unified statement issued in a press release accompanying the group portrait.

Chair Kathryn Barger, representing the Fifth District, expressed her honor in leading the Board during this pivotal year.

“Serving as Chair of Los Angeles County’s Board of Supervisors is an honor and privilege,” said Barger. “This photograph symbolizes our collective commitment to the residents of Los Angeles County.”

In addition to Barger, the photo features Hilda Solis, Supervisor, First District; Holly Mitchell, Supervisor, Second District; Lindsey Horvath, Supervisor, Third District and Janice Hahn. Supervisor, Fourth District.

For more information about the Board of Supervisors, visit bos.lacounty.gov.

